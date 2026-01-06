Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 6, 2026 - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne LiDAR survey recently flown over the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico (see Pinnacle news release of November 24, 2025) has confirmed known structural trends, outlined previously unknown structures, and identified a total of 64 adits, 6 shafts and 51 prospecting pits on the two claim blocks comprising the project.

"The LiDAR survey was highly successful in confirming the 1,600 metre known strike length of the Dos de Mayo vein system and, perhaps more importantly, has identified new structures, often with artisanal workings that may indicate the presence of vein material," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle's President & CEO.  "The sheer number of historic shafts, adits and pits interpreted from the LiDAR survey underscores the prospectivity of the project and, to date, we have focused only on the northernmost 10% of the property.  As such, we are adding to our geological team to follow up on these new targets."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1:  El Potrero Project Showing Two Claim Blocks and Artisanal Workings Interpreted from LiDAR


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2:  El Potrero Block Showing Artisanal Workings Interpreted from LiDAR Defining Main Dos de Mayo Trend and New Target Areas

On the northern, or ‘El Potrero', claim block (Figure 2), the majority of the 3 shafts, 50 adits and 29 pits clearly outline the known trace of the Dos de Mayo vein system and the more limited exposures of the El Capulin and La Estrella veins.  However, the LiDAR also indicates the potential for an extension to this system to the southeast, across the river valley, where it would be hosted in similar andesitic rocks.  In addition, there appears to be a previously unknown northeast-southwest trend on the southeast side of the valley, also in andesites, while similar northeast-southwest trends are observed in the southwest section, presumably hosted by intrusive rocks according to government regional geology maps.  This latter scenario could give rise to a different, intrusive-related, style of mineralization.  Regionally, northeast-trending structures pre-date the northwesterly trend and are host to the Ag-Pb-Zn-Au veins of the Topia Mine, 13 kilometres to the southwest.

On the separate Maria Fernanda 2 (‘MF2') claim block to the southwest (Figure 3), 3 shafts, 14 adits and 22 pits are somewhat scattered across the concession.  While this area has never been explored by modern methods, government maps indicate a northwest-southeast trending structure passing through the middle of the block, parallel to the Dos de Mayo system and to the regional structural trend.  The LiDAR also indicates a number of smaller structures perpendicular to this trend.  The road from Topia passes through the middle of the block and road cuts locally display intense argillic alteration and pervasive chloritization with minor pyrite that, collectively, may be indicative of a buried hydrothermal system.  Several of the pits interpreted from the LiDAR appear to lie in close proximity to this zone. Pinnacle's geological team is planning a systematic and thorough evaluation of the area, commencing early in the New Year.  


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3:  MF2 Block Showing Artisanal Workings Interpreted from LiDAR, Structure and Alteration

The LiDAR survey covered the entire 11 km2 property and was flown by Eagle Mapping Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.  Reprocessing and interpretation of the data was conducted by GeoCloud Analytics of Melbourne, Australia.

LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to ‘see through' vegetation and soil cover to measure distances, with 15-30 cm scale accuracy, to underlying rock surfaces.  In this way, it can map out features such as structures and lithological contacts that can be related to mineralization but may not be exposed at surface.  The survey also included colour aerial photography with 10-15 cm resolution that will assist in surface exploration and planning of infrastructure upgrades.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jorge Ortega, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the author of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Potrero Project, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

 

About the Potrero Property

El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).

High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length.  The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.

A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.  

Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production.  The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR.  If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon.  With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.

 

Signed: "Robert A. Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Email:        info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.:  +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pinnacle Silver and GoldPINN:CCTSXV:PINNPrecious Metals Investing
PINN:CC
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold

District-scale silver-gold exploration and development in the Americas

District-scale silver-gold exploration and development in the Americas Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 15, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its geological team, led by Jorge Ortega, QP, has prepared an inaugural... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ( "TSXV" or "the Exchange" )... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 24, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that an airborne LiDAR survey has been flown over the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Maria Norte gold-silver-lead-zinc Project in central Peru, following the completion of recent technical work and site activities conducted in accordance with National Instrument... Keep Reading...
NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") pit sampling results from the historical gold leach pads at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in... Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The six holes are... Keep Reading...
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver") or, the "Company, is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline its priorities and outlook for 2026 as the Company advances the Prince Silver Project... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered hard dollar private placement for a total of 1,800,000 units of the Company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Related News

resource investing

Policy Uncertainty Is Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Gold Investing

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

battery metals investing

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

nickel investing

Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Price Breakout — What's Next, Key Drivers