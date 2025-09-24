Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 24, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing surface mapping and sampling, in conjunction with the previously announced high grade gold-silver mineralization in the historic Pinos Cuates and Dos de Mayo mines is revealing the presence of a robust low sulphidation epithermal system at the Potrero project in Durango, Mexico.  Not only has the surface sampling extended the underground mineralization to surface, but a parallel vein some 200 metres to the southwest, called El Capulin, is demonstrating good continuity of gold-silver mineralization.

Highlights:

  • Surface sampling above the Pinos Cuates and Dos de Mayo mines has extended high-grade gold-silver mineralization over a vertical distance of up to 80 metres

  • Silver grades of 2,280 g/t and 1,444 g/t at surface imply a potential vertical zonation with silver increasing upwards in the system

  • A newly defined mineralized vein called El Capulin lies parallel to, and approximately 200 metres away from, the Dos de mayo vein and has been traced and sampled for approximately 375 metres along strike with grades up to 6.27 g/t Au and 99 g/t Ag

  • The identification of El Capulin and the vertical extension of gold-silver mineralization have significantly increased the potential of the project

"We are extremely pleased with how the combination of underground and surface sampling is coming together to define a strong, well-defined and high-grade vein system at El Potrero ," stated Robert Archer, Pinnacle's President & CEO.  "On the Dos de Mayo trend, the higher silver grades at surface continue to suggest there may be some vertical zonation, with silver increasing upwards.  As one moves uphill to El Capulin, the continued presence of gold-silver mineralization up to 1720 masl infers that mineralization here could extend downwards to similar levels seen on the Dos de Mayo structure, or a vertical distance of approximately 200 metres.  These observations are consistent with low sulphidation systems in the Topia District and elsewhere in Mexico and bode well for the potential to develop significant zones of mineralization."

Above the Dos de Mayo mine, the previously announced ( June 2, 2025 ) 13.2 g/t Au and 2,280 g/t Ag over 0.30 metres is accompanied by a new grab sample assaying 9.9 g/t Au and 1,444 g/t Ag over 0.35 metres .  These, and other samples, effectively extend the mineralization from an elevation of 1490 masl (metres above sea level) to 1570 masl, a vertical distance of 80 metres (see Longitudinal Section below).  Above the Pinos Cuates mine, surface channel sampling returned up to 37.4 g/t Au and 755 g/t Ag over 1.2 metres , while sampling in a small underground working called El Jabali returned up to 36.4 g/t Au and 1,029 g/t Ag over 1.4 metres , together defining a vertical distance of 45 metres from 1520 masl to 1565 masl.  There is an unexplored gap of approximately 120 metres between the Dos de Mayo and Pinos Cuates mines where there is no outcrop exposure or underground workings, but the two mines define a strike length of approximately 325 metres.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 1:  Longitudinal Section of the Dos de Mayo – Pinos Cuates Area

The El Capulín vein is a northwest-southeast-trending structure and has been mapped along a 375 m strike, about the same length defined by the Dos de Mayo and Pinos Cuates mineralization, interrupted and displaced by a northeast-trending fault (see plan map below).  In contrast to the breccia vein on the Dos de Mayo trend, it is a crystalline quartz vein with bands of lattice bladed quartz.  It has an azimuth of 325° with a dip of 65° to 85° NE and width of 45 to 60 cm, or it may appear as a zone of 1 to 5 cm-wide quartz veinlets with a lattice bladed texture, with azimuth of 320°, dip of 80°NE and width of up to 2 metres.

To date, 36 samples have been taken on El Capulin, with the highest value being 6.27 g/t Au and 99 g/t Ag and the lowest being 0.117 g/t Au.  To date, the assay results are more consistent than in the Dos de Mayo vein, probably due to its crystalline rather than brecciated texture.  A notable point about this structure is that it is located at an elevation of 1640 to 1680 masl (metres above sea level) in the SE segment and up to 1720 masl in the NW segment, a vertical distance of up to 80 metres.  If mineralization extends downward to the 1500 masl level seen at Dos de Mayo then there is considerable potential to discover additional mineralization.

Underground mapping and sampling is continuing at the historic La Dura mine to the northwest of Pinos Cuates, and any mineralization here would effectively extend the strike length of the Dos de Mayo vein for another 150 metres, for a total strike length of approximately 500 metres.  Mapping of limited outcrop has traced the vein for a strike length of 1,600 metres to date.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 2:  Plan Map of the Main Dos de Mayo and El Capulin Areas Showing Gold Values From Surface Sampling

QA/QC

The technical results contained in this news release have been reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").  Pinnacle has implemented industry standard practices for sample preparation, security and analysis given the stage of the Project.  This has included common industry QA/QC procedures to monitor the quality of the assay database, including inserting certified reference material samples and blank samples into sample batches on a predetermined frequency basis.

Systematic chip channel sampling was completed across exposed mineralized structures using a hammer and maul.  The protocol for sample lengths established that they were not longer than two metres or shorter than 0.3 metres.  The veins tend to be steeply dipping to vertical, and so these samples are reasonably close to representing the true widths of the structures.  Samples were collected along the structural strike or oblique to the main structural trend.  Grab samples, by their nature, are only considered as indicative of local mineralization and should not be considered as representative.

All samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags; each bag had a numbered tag inside and were tied off with adhesive tape and then bulk bagged in rice bags in batches not to exceed 40 kg.  They were then numbered, and batch bags were tied off with plastic ties and delivered directly to the SGS laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico for preparation and analysis.  The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017.  All Samples were delivered in person by the contract geologist who conducted the sampling under the supervision of the QP.

SGS sample preparation code G_PRP89 including weight determination, crushing, drying, splitting, and pulverizing was used following industry best practices where all samples were crushed to 75% less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverized split to >85% passing 75 microns (μm).  All samples were analyzed for gold using code GA_FAA30V5 with a Fire Assay determination on 30g samples with an Atomic Absorption Spectography finish.  An ICP-OES analysis package (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry) including 33 elements and 4-acid digestion was performed (code GE_ICP40Q12) to determine Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu and other elements.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jorge Ortega, P. Geo, a Qualified Person, and independent from Pinnacle, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the author of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Potrero Project, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About the Potrero Property

El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).

High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length.  The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.

A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.  Surface rights covering the plant and mine area are privately owned (no community issues).

Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production.  The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR.  If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production . In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon . With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long -term , sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: "Robert A. Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.:  +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pinnacle Silver and GoldPINN:CCTSXV:PINNPrecious Metals Investing
PINN:CC
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold


Keep reading...Show less

District-scale silver-gold exploration and development in the Americas

Pinnacle Defines High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization in Dos de Mayo Mine at El Potrero

Pinnacle Defines High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization in Dos de Mayo Mine at El Potrero

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 09, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that systematic underground channel sampling in the historic Dos de Mayo mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico is providing a good look at the gold-silver distribution within the known mineralized zone. Fifty-three channel samples, in 13 composite channels, were taken within a raise (inclined tunnel approximately 1.5 metres in diameter) connecting two levels 25.5 metres apart.  Composite assays up to 11.2 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 179 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 3.5 metres, 15.55 gt Au and 222 gt Ag over 1.1 metre and 11.93 gt Au and 190 gt Ag over 1.4 metres (see Table 1 below ) were obtained, with individual assays up to 27.6 gt Au and 366 gt Ag over 0.6 metres .  The weighted average of mineralized composites within the raise assayed 6.43 gt Au and 110 gt Ag .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 7, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to Company news releases of July 14 and 25, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $1,686,608 (the "Offering").  Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was oversubscribed and now consists of 28,110,134 units (the "Units"), with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finder's fees consisting of $20,622 in cash commission and 343,700 non-transferable finder's warrants were paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement announced on July 14, 2025 to now raise gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (the "Offering").  The Offering will now consist of up to 27,500,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finder's fees consisting of 7 per cent in cash commission and 7 per cent in non-transferable finders' warrants may be paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 22, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it is clarifying its previous news release at the request of CIRO.  The Company's continuing underground channel sampling in the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico has returned multiple high-grade assays up to 85.1 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 520 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 0.5 metres .  A raise (inclined tunnel) between the main and upper levels of the mine provided additional access to the highest grade portion of the vein reported in Pinnacle news release of June 2, 2025 that returned composite channel assays of up to 19.4 gt Au and 266 gt Ag over 4.1 metres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Samples up to 85.1 g/t Gold and 520 g/t Silver at El Potrero

Pinnacle Samples up to 85.1 g/t Gold and 520 g/t Silver at El Potrero

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 22, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing underground channel sampling in the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico has returned multiple high-grade assays up to 85.1 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 520 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 0.5 metres .  A raise (inclined tunnel) between the main and upper levels of the mine provided additional access to the highest grade portion of the vein reported in Pinnacle news release of June 2, 2025 that returned composite channel assays of up to 19.4 gt Au and 266 gt Ag over 4.1 metres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000, subject to regulatory approval, the Company now confirms that the aggregate amount of the Offering will be comprised of 22,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by increasing the initial amount of the Offering of 13,000,000 Units by an additional $900,000 by issuing up to an additional 9,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE IDAHO ACQUISITION & PLACEMENT TO TRIBECA

Download the PDF here.

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers," please visit: https://nnw.fm/GMYGw .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029