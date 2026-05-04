Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 13 at 8 a.m. CT in a virtual-only format via audio webcast.

The meeting can be accessed at cesonlineservices.com/psx26_vm or the Phillips 66 Investors site at phillips66.com/investors under "Events and Presentations."

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2026 can attend and vote during the virtual annual meeting by pre-registering at cesonlineservices.com/psx26_vm prior to May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. CT using the 16-digit control number included on their proxy card, voting instruction form or annual meeting notice.

Shareholders who do not intend to vote during the virtual meeting and other interested parties may access the meeting as guests.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately 24 hours after the close of the meeting.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

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