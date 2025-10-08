Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

PSX
Oil pumps and stock market graphs merging in a digital overlay.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The oil market struggled in Q3 as prices continued to soften under mounting supply pressure. Following moderate gains in H1, prices contracted to end the third quarter lower than their July 1 start positions. Brent crude began the period at US$67.10 per barrel and finished at US$65.90, a 1.7... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September sales volumes of 2,231 boepd (based on field estimates), our updated quarterly natural gas pricing, the disposition of our Bom Lugar and Mãe da Lua marginal oil fields in Brazil an expansion of our inventory of... Keep Reading...
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la... Keep Reading...

