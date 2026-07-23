Phenom Files U.S. Provisional Application to Protect New Vanadium-Nickel Flowsheet

Phenom Files U.S. Provisional Application to Protect New Vanadium-Nickel Flowsheet

Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM,OTC:PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted a U.S. provisional application with the U.S. Patent Office to protect the Intellectual Property of the metallurgical flowsheet it has developed for the High-Grade Vanadium-Nickel Opportunity (Identified Project) reported on December 19, 2024.

The Company's metallurgical advisory team headed by Dr. David Dreisinger and Ms. Jodi Esplin has successfully developed a metallurgical flowsheet through extensive testwork at SGS Canada and by hydrometallurgical processing methods to achieve approximately 80% recovery of vanadium and 75% recovery of nickel through from a high-grade offshore source.

Phenom is also seeking to attract a strategic partner to fund and operate the Identified Project, with Phenom retaining part ownership through the utilization of its recovery processes. The Company anticipates that the Identified Project would be a long-term-operating processing plant that would process high-grade vanadium and nickel feed to generate high purity product at a profit at current prices and be a midstream contributor to the expanding US EV and large capacity battery markets.

With the heightened narrative by the Trump Administration on securing critical minerals, the Company is also endeavouring to attract U.S. government funds to advance and support the Project. The participation of Paul Cowley, Company President & CEO, and Dr. David Dreisinger, Company Metallurgical Advisor, as panelists in the two-day Strategic Resources in Competition Conference hosted by the Irregular Warfare Initiative (IWI) and the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) in Reston, Virginia which concluded yesterday was part of those efforts to spotlight the project to policymakers and legislators on Capital Hill. Video capture of the conference will be made available in the coming days on the Company website.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource and 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Project. The Company has options on two gold projects in Nevada - the Dobbin and King Solomon Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.
per: "Paul Cowley" CEO & President
(604) 340-7711 pcowley@phenomresources.com www.phenomresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, including funding work programs on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital purposes, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306231

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Phenom ResourcesPHNM:CCTSXV:PHNMgold investing
PHNM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid with Chinese flag.

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

In a development causing a stir in the gold sector, Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting Alaska on a detailed US map.

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
Red pushpin inserted on a map near Vancouver, BC.

Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in BC's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the placement... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Black Dragon Resource Company Provides Investor Update; Execution Continues as Company Advances Toward Commercial Operations

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 682,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 682,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD PROVIDES Q2 2026 UPDATE ON FENN-GIB PROJECT ADVANCEMENT AND DE-RISKING ACTIVITIES

copper investing

Joe Mazumdar: Copper Stock Sweet Spots I'm Watching Now