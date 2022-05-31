GamingInvesting News

- Mattel163 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Phase 10 card game with the biggest-ever globe-trotting event in Phase 10: World Tour the Phase 10 Mobile game, introducing new phases, special action cards, and monthly events.

Players can join the "Birthday Tour" event from May 31 through June 21 . Full of twists and turns for a limited time new update, players will travel around the world by car, playing to collect vehicle upgrades, postcards that unlock rewards, and special Lucky Draw cards to earn prizes, all while meeting other global players and making friends as you travel together.

"Fans can expect the game to keep evolving as we continue to develop new modes of play for Phase 10: World Tour," said Phase 10 creator Ken Johnson . "We've collected feedback from fans over the years, and have used that knowledge to develop new ways of playing the Phase 10 game, and I hope its popularity will continue to grow for both the physical game and the mobile app."

"Phase 10 has remained a beloved source of entertainment and fun across generations, and the 40th anniversary celebration is one of the biggest events of the year for Mattel163," said Amy Huang , CEO of Mattel163. "We're very excited to be part of the journey and Phase 10 Mobile will evolve to provide more personalized and localized in-game experience in countries across the world, allowing global players to enjoy the fun and love of making a phase."

In 1982, 22-year-old Ken Johnson created the classic rummy-style Phase 10 card game, in the basement of his parents' Detroit home.

Phase 10: World Tour is available in over 100 countries on both iOS and Android, and has amassed tens of millions of players around the world. It's always a good time to take 10; download Phase 10: World Tour on the App Store or Google Play now and take 10 for yourself!

Phase 10 Mobile: it's always a good time to take 10

About Mattel163

Mattel163 is a joint venture between global toy giant Mattel and Chinese internet giant NetEase. Founded in 2017, Mattel163 employs over 200 talented people with offices in Los Angeles , Shanghai , and Hangzhou . Focusing on connecting the world through play, we develop and publish mobile games based on iconic Mattel IPs and our own original creations.

Mattel163 has more than 250 million players around the world, and is growing! We believe that games are about creativity and connectivity that should evolve with technology and culture. Our current game portfolio includes UNO!™ Mobile, Phase 10: World Tour, Skip-Bo™ Mobile, and more to come very soon.

Media Contact

Roxy Xuan
Mattel163 PR
Roxy.xuan@mattel163.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-10-celebrates-40-years-with-massive-new-in-game-events-for-phase-10-world-tour-301557521.html

SOURCE Mattel163

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gate.io to launch Mirror World NFT Box

- Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with over 10 million users worldwide and a wide range of tradable assets has announced the upcoming listing of Mirror World NFTs, on its NFT marketplace set to launch on June 1st, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)

About Mirror NFT

Mirror World is a game matrix with AI-powered virtual beings (the Mirrors), fighting along with the players in the game universe.  Mirrors are fully interoperable with all the Play-to-Earn games in our matrix. This means that anyone with a pass can use it to access any of them.

Among the existing game world designs, Mirror World includes [Mirrama], an ARPG that combines Roguelike gameplay, [Brawl of Mirror], a casual PVP-based arena dueling game; and [Beacon], an SLG-based game.

Mirror World is a perfect blend of a virtual playground, fun game experience, and a source of real-world rewards. The Mirror NFT is the world's first intelligent NFT, with each Mirror designed to have its unique characteristics, exclusive attributes, and ranks. With the AI-driven Soul, Mirror NFTs are dynamic and interactive that allow holders to connect to the whole game ecosystem. Currently, all 11,000 Mirrors for Generation Assets have been sold out and activated for trading.

Mirror Gen2 NFT collection contains 3 factions: Vida, Xeon and Nova , and within each faction, Mirror can be minted in Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Mythical rarities, and these AI-Powered Assets can be used in the Mirror World Matrix.

The Mirror Gen2 NFT , which will be launched on Gate.io, is priced at $50 for a quantity of 528 units. Mirror NFT is a core asset within Mirror World and serves the following purposes:

  • One Pass to Mirror World Matrix (3+ P2E Games Release in 2022)
  • Intelligent Virtual Beings with Independent Personalities
  • Mirror World In-Game Governance

As NFT Box continues to expand and experience overall success, Gate.io is committed to further contributing to the development of the Blockchain's GameFi and NFT communities, as well as wishes to employ this incorporation to significantly highlight its unremitting dedication.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateio-to-launch-mirror-world-nft-box-301557346.html

SOURCE Gate.io

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Splinterlands' Validator Node License Presale Sold Out In 11 Minutes with a Burn of 14.5M SPS

Splinterlands kicked off their validator node license pre-sale on May 25, 2022 and sold out within 11 minutes of going live. The licenses, which are available for public sale currently, allow users to obtain Splinterlands' governance tokens, Splintershards (SPS), in exchange for running the free node software in tandem with owning a license.

Node operators will earn from a monthly pool of 3,750,000 SPS per month, with 10% of the pool designated for the top 50-100 node operators who are voted in using a delegated proof of stake system. The validator node license presale sold out within 11 minutes of going live, accounting for 2000 license sales. This historic milestone resulted in a burn of 14.5 million SPS and 1 million vouchers, with 3.6 million SPS being added to the DAO.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zoomd Reports 1Q2022 Financial Results, with a strong revenue increase of 140% YoY.

Conference call will be held on M ay 31, 2022

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, " Zoomd " or the " Company "), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 2022 . The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES FOR PROCEEDS OF $1.16 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 11,661,407 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1,166,140.70 . Swarmio previously announced the goal of raising $1 million in this placement but is pleased to announce that it was oversubscribed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CANADA ESPORTS, TGS ESPORTS AND 7-ELEVEN ANNOUNCE ROSTERS FOR COMMONWEALTH ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TGS Esports (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) and 7-Eleven have teamed up with the Canada Esports Association to select Rocket League players to represent Canada at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships.

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place in Birmingham, England on August 6-7, 2022 , in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Championships are a tangible result of the Strategic Partnership between the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation and is deemed as the pilot esports event for the Commonwealth Games.

The Championships will feature esports athletes from across the Commonwealth. One feature title is Rocket League with teams of three competing in an Open category and a Women's category.

The National Qualifier for the Rocket League Open category was held April 30-May 1 at the 7-Eleven $8K Open. St. Clair Saints were the top placing Canadian team and will represent Canada in Birmingham with a roster featuring Josh 'Comp' Byrne, Ben 'Spoods' Talbot, Josh 'Jay' Podruzny, and Bailey 'Nitryx' Lamont. St. Clair also won the 7-Eleven Canadian Collegiate Championship in March.

Canada's Rocket League Women's team was selected in partnership with a top tier professional Women's Rocket League organization. The Women's roster will include Victoria 'Mush' K., Ghini 'Avenger' S., and Carlee 'Kiaa' E.

"Canada Esports Association is excited to be working with TGS Esports for the team selection, and to be sanctioning of the 7-Eleven Rocket League Open Tournament as Canada's National Qualifier for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships" shared Jay Balmer , ED of Canada Esports "The Championships are a great opportunity to showcase esports, and it is part of the larger movement to include esports at more international multi-sport events. We can all look forward to seeing esports athletes representing Canada at future sports events."

"7-Eleven Canada is excited to see esports reach a global stage at the Commonwealth Games 2022," says Norman Hower , VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "We have been a big supporter of the esports community for years and it truly is an honour to have the National Rocket League Open team selected at our tournament."

"TGS has been working with Canada Esports since it's inception. We are firm believers in their vision and are excited to support them in putting together the rosters for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships" said Spiro Khouri , CEO of TGS "The CEC is a massive opportunity for our industry. An international event of this scale is phenomenal and we at TGS are very excited to be a part of it."

About the Canada Esports Association

Canada Esports is a non-profit association recognized by the Global Esports Federation as Canada's national organization for esports. Canada Esports' mission is to promote and educate the public about esports and active esports amongst people of all genders, races, ages, abilities and cultures throughout Canada . More info at www.canadaesportsassociation.com

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with gaming communities. This includes planning and executing in-person and digital tournaments, live broadcasts, and content creator campaigns. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform, Pepper, allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS' event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic. TGSEsports.gg

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America . Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

7-Eleven Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

Canada Esports Association Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-esports-tgs-esports-and-7-eleven-announce-rosters-for-commonwealth-esports-championships-301557437.html

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c2735.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Announces Results of 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special general meeting (the " Meeting ") held on May 17 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 42,715,334 common shares representing 52.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's management proxy information circular dated March 31, 2022 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jason Bailey

41,463,761 (97.916%)

882,356 (2.084%)

Darcy Taylor

41,401,230 (97.769%)

944,887 (2.231%)

Michael Edwards

41,366,180 (97.686%)

979,937 (2.314%)

Derek Lew

41,253,398 (97.420%)

1,092,719 (2.580%)

Birgit Troy

42,276,046 (99.835%)

70,071 (0.165%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and (3) adopted a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its name to "East Side Games Group Inc." Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Setting the number of directors at five

42,342,507 (99.991%)

3,610 (0.009%)

Nil (0.000%)

Appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors

42,643,360 (99.832%)

Nil (0.000%)

71,974 (0.168%)

Approving the proposed name change of the Company to "East Side Games Group Inc."

42,706,141 (99.978%)

9,193 (0.022%)

Nil (0.000%)

As a result, the Company has formally changed its name to "East Side Games Group Inc." and its common shares will begin trading on the TSX under such new name at the open of markets on Monday, May 30 , 2022. The trading symbol of the Company on the TSX will remain unchanged.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c6691.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×