PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Monetizes Femasys Stake, Strengthening Cash Position and Underscoring Strategic Capital Deployment

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:PMCB) ("PharmaCyte" or the "Company"), today announced the successful monetization of its stake in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), further validating the Company's strategic approach to capital deployment and strengthening its already solid financial position.

Following the monetization of the stake, PharmaCyte's cash and marketable securities are expected to increase to approximately $20 million, up from $13.3 million as of July 31, 2025. This transaction highlights the Company's ability to identify and execute on high-quality opportunities that deliver strong returns while maintaining a conservative risk profile.

"Our successful monetization of the Femasys position demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategic and disciplined capital allocation approach," said Josh Silverman, PharmaCyte Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to deploying shareholder capital intelligently, balancing near-term returns with opportunities that can deliver sustained value creation."

As valued in the most recently filed 10Q, PharmaCyte Biotech has approximately $25 million in marketable securities, in addition to roughly $20 million in cash, inclusive of the proceeds from the Femasys monetization. Despite this strengthened financial position, PharmaCyte's stock currently trades at a recent price of $0.65 per share, with approximately 6.8 million shares outstanding.

PharmaCyte plans to continue pursuing value-accretive investment opportunities and disciplined operational management to further enhance shareholder returns.

About PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and other serious diseases. In parallel, the Company employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to strengthen its financial position and maximize shareholder value through strategic cash deployment.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of PharmaCyte's management and Board of Directors. Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our actual results include our ability to satisfactorily address the issues raised by the FDA in order to have the clinical hold on our IND removed, whether our exploration of additional opportunities to create new paths toward shareholder value is successful, as well as such other factors that are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about PharmaCyte Biotech can be found at https://pharmacyte.com .

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

ir@pharmacyte.com

Media Contact:

CORE IR

Email: pr@coreir.com

