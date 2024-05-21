Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Fungtional Labs

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Up to $42 Million in Two-Part Funding from New Strategic Investor and Existing Shareholders with Committed Closing of an Aggregate of $14 Million Up Front

MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MYMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has secured $7 million in commitments in two private placement funding rounds led by a strategic investor, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes. An additional $7 million was raised from existing MYMD shareholders participating in the offerings. The closings of the two private placements are each subject to customary closing conditions and are both expected to occur on or around May 22, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome PharmaCyte as a new strategic investment partner in our continuing development of MYMD-1 in sarcopenia, as well as the evaluation of our other approved INDs in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Hashimoto's thyroiditis," said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Chief Medical Officer, and Director of MYMD. "Likewise, we appreciate the participation of many of our valued existing shareholders who share strong conviction in our potentially groundbreaking drug candidates for combatting aging and treating autoimmune diseases. We believe that this capital infusion will fund us through our next clinical studies of MYMD-1 in sarcopenia for the next two years."

Under the terms of the purchase agreement for MYMD's Series G Preferred Stock financing round, PharmaCyte will receive 7,000 shares of Series G Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share, convertible into shares of MYMD common stock, and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 7,709,252 additional shares of common stock, for a total consideration of approximately $7,000,000. In addition, existing shareholders will receive 1,950 aggregate shares of Series G Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share, convertible into shares of MYMD common stock, and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 2,147,580 additional shares of common stock, for a total consideration of $1,950,000. The shares of Series G Preferred Stock have an initial conversion price of $1.816 per share. The warrants issued in the Series G Preferred Stock offering are immediately exercisable at an initial exercise price of $1.816 per share, and (i) certain of the warrants expire five years from the date of issuance, and (ii) certain of the warrants expire 18 months from the date of issuance.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement for MYMD's Series F-1 Preferred Stock financing round, existing shareholders will receive 5,050 aggregate shares of Series F-1 Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share, convertible into shares of MYMD common stock, and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 5,561,678 additional shares of common stock, for a total consideration of $5,050,000. The shares of Series F-1 Preferred Stock have an initial conversion price of $1.816 per share. The warrants issued in the Series F-1 Preferred Stock offering are exercisable immediately at an initial exercise price of $1.816 per share, and (i) certain of the warrants expire five years from the date of issuance, and (ii) certain of the warrants expire 18 months from the date of issuance.

The full conversion of the Series F-1 and Series G preferred stock and the full exercise of the accompanying warrants are subject to stockholder approval. For a full description of the terms of these financings, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, including the attached exhibits.

The securities in each offering were offered and sold in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MYMD-1

MYMD has reported statistically significant positive topline Phase 2 results for its next generation oral TNF-α Inhibitor MYMD-1® in sarcopenia/age-related frailty. The Phase 2 study met its primary endpoints of significantly reducing chronic inflammatory markers in patients treated with MYMD-1. MYMD-1 holds potential to be the first drug approved by the FDA for sarcopenia, an age-related decline in physical function which leads to greater risk of hospitalization, disability, and death.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The Company's second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.mymd.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the completion of the private placements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placements, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of MyMD's common stock; MyMD's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; the timing of, and MyMD's ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMD's pharmaceutical candidates; the timing and results of MyMD's planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates; the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMD's ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMD's ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; and MyMD's ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMD's proprietary rights.. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed by MyMD on April 1, 2024 and subsequent reports that MyMD files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Robert Schatz
(646) 421-9523
rschatz@mymd.com
www.mymd.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MYMD
Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET
  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Time: 11:00-11:25 AM ET
  • Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Miami, FL
    Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as key recent clinical and corporate developments.

Clinical and Corporate Developments include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D., a Professor and the Director of the Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the Principal Investigator for the Company's Phase 2b clinical trial of enobosarm to preserve muscle while augmenting fat loss in patients receiving a GLP-1 RA for weight loss.

Dr. Heymsfield is a leading authority on body composition assessment and his research focuses primarily on human obesity, including energy balance regulation, weight loss treatments, co-morbidity effects, and development of related mathematical models. He has a long term-interest in the development of methods for evaluating body composition and the application of new technologies to the study of human metabolism.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 21 st Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot
225 3 rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

