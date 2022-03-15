Gaming Investing News
The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch - Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD . In collaboration with Limited Run Games, a special physical Phantom ...

The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD .

In collaboration with Limited Run Games, a special physical Phantom Breaker: Omnia Collector's Edition will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at a later point. The Collector's Edition will feature a CD soundtrack, enamel pins, an artbook, acrylic standee, and M's bunny plush! Pre-orders are now available on the Limited Run Games website through April 10, 2022 .

"After 10 years in video game limbo, we're so happy that fighting game fans will finally be able to experience Phantom Breaker: Omnia," said Gail Salamanca , Co-founder of Rocket Panda Games. "I'm extremely proud of what our development team and partners have accomplished with Phantom Breaker: Omnia and hope everyone has as much fun playing it as we had making it. This is only the beginning of the Phantom Breaker franchise, and we can't wait to explore more of its universe and characters beyond Omnia."

Story

A mysterious man named Phantom works from the shadows to lure powerful fighters into perpetual battle against one another. He bestows upon them mystical weapons known as "Fu-mension Artifacts" and promises the ultimate prize to the winner: a wish. Unbeknownst to these chosen hopefuls, however, their clashes shake the fabric of space-time itself, weakening the barriers between parallel universes and bringing Phantom one step closer to his own dearest desire—the return of his destructive powers and the end of the world.

Key Features

  • 20 Character Roster!
    Includes all the characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate as well as two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.
  • Choose from 3 different fighting styles: Quick, Hard, and Omnia!
    The 3 different styles in the game can drastically change your characters' speed, power, and mechanics.
  • Retuned and Rebalanced!
    The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia's fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced.
  • Dual language audio
    Select between the original Japanese voice acting or the English voice acting–a Phantom Breaker series first!
  • Modern, Remixed Soundtrack!
    The background music for each character has been redone and remixed! We've also included the option to play the original background music.
  • The complete experience
    Players can immerse themselves with the stories from both the original Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra.

About Phantom Breaker: Omnia
THE FIRE IN YOUR HEART IS BURNING!
Phantom Breaker: Omnia is a fast-paced 2D anime fighting game that features 20 unique characters pitted against one another to make their greatest wishes come true. The ability to choose between 3 fighting styles will appeal to seasoned gamers while making the game accessible to newcomers. The game features 2 guest characters, Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and Rimi Sakihata from Chaos;Head, as well as two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

About Rocket Panda Games
Yeah, we're new, but our team has been around the game industry block. We're gamers and we're fans, and we want the same things you do: cool games, more options, and a better gaming experience. We're in the business of fun!

Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Discord or on our official website .

About MAGES
In a time of rapid technological development, MAGES strives to deliver fun and exciting experiences to audiences worldwide. With a strong focus on visual novels, MAGES has developed and published several well-received IPs including the Phantom Breaker series and Steins;Gate in its native country of Japan .

About Limited Run Games
Limited Run Games is a Raleigh -based publisher founded in 2015 that focuses on preserving games in a physical format. Publishing over 300 games in its lifetime and winning awards for its bespoke Collector's Editions, Limited Run is the gold standard in bringing digital-only games to physical form for casual fans and collectors alike. Visit limitedrungames.com for the latest offerings, or follow the brand on your social media platform of choice for all LRG-related updates: @limitedrungames.

Media Contact: pr@scmedia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phantom-breaker-omnia-launches-worldwide-today-301502509.html

SOURCE Rocket Panda Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Action Face Wins SXSW Pitch® Event

Takes Home the Prestigious Top Prize in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content Category

Action Face the technological leader of 3D scanning and printing action figures, took top prize and was declared the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14 th annual SXSW Pitch® held at the Downtown Hilton in Austin, TX. The event, which coincides with the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, featured 45 finalists within 9 distinct categories with more than 650 entries in all. All finalists presented to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors and a panel of expert judges over the weekend before the determination was made declaring Action Face the winner in its category.

Keep reading... Show less

Fifth Street Gaming Digital Launches Flagship JefeBet.com Brand for the U.S. Latino Audience

JefeBet.com to become a centralized media hub for Latino-focused sports, gaming, and entertainment

Funding led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, both venture capital firms specializing in the sports-wagering and iGaming industries

Keep reading... Show less

NEW VIDEO GAME COMPANY DEEPWELL DTx UNITES GAMES VETS & MEDICAL EXPERTS TO HARNESS THE THERAPEUTIC POWER OF INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

New Company from Devolver Digital Co-Founder Mike Wilson & Medtech Innovator Ryan Douglas to Develop, Fund & Publish Games Fortified by Medical Science

Revealed today after months of development, research, and recruiting, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance, and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions.

Keep reading... Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220315bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html ) for more information.

Keep reading... Show less

Virtual Pangea Upgrades its Hogeman NFT Club for a More Inclusive Experience

Virtual Pangea an innovative blockchain company specializing in all things NFT, is pleased to announce new initiatives implemented to its Hogeman NFT Club Collection and the Hogeman community. The company is introducing an updated version of the Hogeman Club membership, one that is more inclusive and beneficial to its members.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Damian Mathews as Chief Financial Officer

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it has named Damian Mathews, a member of the Company's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks.

"Damian Mathews brings more than 25 years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Damian has been a valuable part of the Company's board since 2020 and we're confident Damian's expertise and leadership will make him a critical partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×