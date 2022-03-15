The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch - Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD . In collaboration with Limited Run Games, a special physical Phantom ...

GAMING00