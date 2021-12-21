Gaming Investing News
- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, announced today the appointment of Brad Wildes a global brands executive with specialty in the consumer hardware, interactive entertainment and toy industries, as Chief Executive Officer.

PDP was acquired earlier this year by Diversis Capital, a Los Angeles -based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations. Dave Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis, said, "Brad's industry knowledge and extensive experience in gaming hardware and software will propel PDP's continued growth. He has led rapid acceleration in numerous businesses with the biggest names in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to PDP and look forward to his stewardship as we expand PDP's global business."

Prior to joining PDP, Mr. Wildes led successful Product Marketing, Sales, and Operations teams for Razer, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, and Mattel. He has worked on acclaimed franchises and platforms including Razer Blade laptops, Xbox, Call of Duty, Skylanders, Guitar Hero, Halo, Mortal Kombat, Metal Gear Solid, and Sonic the Hedgehog. He received a B.S. degree from Presbyterian College and his M.B.A. degree from Mercer University Stetson School of Business and Economics.  Wildes is embracing his new role and said, "PDP has developed an incredible reputation over the years for innovation and quality. I've admired their products both as a customer and competitor.  I am so excited to lead the PDP team as we prepare our most exciting product line-up set to delight gamers worldwide."

PDP's former CEO, Tom Roberts , will return to a former role as CTO. Muscatel said, "We are delighted to have Tom's full support in this transition and are fortunate to be retaining him as CTO. His decades of experience will continue to benefit PDP now that his full attention will be dedicated to innovation and engineering – crucial functions that are pivotal to delivering PDP's expansive product roadmap."

About Performance Designed Products
Performance Designed Products is an industry leader who provides high-quality licensed accessories for all major video game platforms so players can level up their game. PDP's portfolio of brands range from affordably priced lines to customizable controllers to high-performance products to give eSports professionals and core gamers a competitive edge. PDP's brands include PDP Gaming, Afterglow, Rock Candy, and Victrix. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game accessories to major retailers around the world, including the United States , Canada , Europe , Australia , and Japan.  For more information, visit www.pdp.com and victrixpro.com . To stay up-to-date and find out the latest information, follow @pdpgaming on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

