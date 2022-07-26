GamingInvesting News

Perforce officially releases Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) to make versioning, review, and sharing of creative assets easier, faster, and more secure.

- Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, has officially launched a sophisticated solution for artists and designers: Helix DAM (Digital Asset Management). As the latest addition to their Digital Creation and Collaboration suite, Helix DAM lets creative teams in media, entertainment, and game development effectively manage and secure all of their art assets.

Perforce Helix DAM

As the makers of Helix Core, the industry standard version control system for game development, Perforce saw an overwhelming need from existing customers for a better way to manage the art, 3D models, audio, and video components being used inside their games and other multimedia projects.

Creative teams at game development companies often have difficulty finding their art when they need it, determining if a file is the most recent or approved version, and gaining access to art when connecting remotely. Challenges like these cost teams a lot of time — time they could spend iterating on the art that is so foundational to customers' experience of their products.

Perforce is uniquely positioned to help creative teams solve their data management and workflow issues. "Helix Core enables organizations to collaborate at scale by organizing, versioning and managing asset changes across multiple teams," says Brad Hart , Chief Technology Officer at Perforce. "The question we asked was, how do we make a similar system that improves efficiency for artists and designers? We knew the system needed to be visual, browser-based, and support the files they were creating, so we built Helix DAM specifically for those needs."

Helix DAM is built on top of Helix Core and leverages the version control system's speed, security, and ability to scale endlessly while adding a smart visual layer that lets artists and designers quickly find their creative assets. It automatically generates previews of 3D, 2D, audio, and video files stored in the system so users can find what they need at-a-glance. Helix DAM also makes searching for an asset fast and easy with AI-generated tags, advanced filters, and collection grouping.

"Having something like Helix DAM where you can search files in an intelligent way will save us a considerable amount of time," said Chris Swiatek , Co-Founder of virtual production studio ICVR. Swiatek is a long-time Helix Core user who participated in the Helix DAM Beta.

In addition to quickly finding assets, teams can use Helix DAM to simplify the process of reviewing and iterating on their art. The tool gives them the ability to comment directly on the preview of an asset, eliminating the need to send feedback piecemeal over unsecured channels like email or messenger applications. It lets them see which stage of the review process an asset is in and drag-and-drop it to move forward or back. It also enables teams to reuse an asset for another project with the click of a button.

With Helix DAM, Perforce aims to help artists and designers streamline creative workflows and secure their art. It gives them a single source of truth for their creative assets, empowering them to maximize every piece of art and go to market faster with a higher quality product.

Teams can try Helix DAM free for 14 days , no set up, configuration, or commitment needed.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce .

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.
Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
Ph: +1 617 502 4300
perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA
Maxine Ambrose
Ambrose Communications
Ph: +44 118 328 0180
perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perforce-transforms-digital-asset-management-for-gaming-studios-and-virtual-effects-creators-301593352.html

SOURCE Perforce Software

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Casa San Matías: The first 100% Mexican tequila company to arrive into the metaverse

  • The metaverse gets its first blue agave field.
  • Casa San Matías purchases its first property in the metaverse in The Sandbox

Casa San Matías, one of the tequila distilleries with the most tradition in Mexico brings the first field of blue agave, from a real 100% Mexican company, to The Sandbox, a metaverse that allows users to buy virtual land and customize it with games and playable experiences.

With the purchase of a property on the platform and the development of immersive experiences, the tequila company seeks to innovate and share the tradition of tequila processes on Web3.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Young gamers are embracing the metaverse

New research from Bain & Company shows young gamers are spending more time and money in the metaverse, paving the way for the future of entertainment

Video games are now the first choice of entertainment for people ages 13 to 17—ranking above social media, TV, music or any other form of media—according to a new study by Bain & Company. These young gamers—from the US to Brazil and China to Japan—are currently spending more time and money in the metaverse than older gamers, and they expect to increase the amount of time they spend there in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IMS, an Aleph Group company, partners with Super League Gaming to bring brands to the Metaverse within Roblox

IMS now offering new brand integration opportunities within Roblox, one of the most popular virtual universes for Generation Z

IMS, part of Aleph Group, Inc and global partner of the world's leading digital platforms, announced an exclusive alliance with Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) in Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Uruguay Ecuador Paraguay Central America and Italy which will allow brands throughout the region to take advantage of unique relationships Super League has formed with dozens of talented game developers inside the Roblox metaverse, where millions of players create, share and play in immersive worlds every day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TranX Launches New Video Chat Dating App for Transgender Singles

Building a Safe, Inclusive, and Fun Environment

TranX announced the launch of its new dating app specifically created for the transgender community and their admirers. A digital location for thousands of transgender people looking to meet others, TranX features full profiles that are more than just a picture and a name. Using a series of questions to put users at ease, TranX profiles give a better snapshot into each user without sacrificing privacy. And with easy-to-use text and video chatting, TranX facilitates quick communication once users are ready to talk. TranX is available for download via the App Store and Google Play .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kong Studios Attends Japan's Comic Market , The largest Anime Event in Japan

  • Kong Studios will be attending the world's biggest Manga and Anime convention 'Comic Market' in Japan on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.
  • Cosplay and merch will be displayed and given in the booth which resembles the Inn from 'Guardian Tales'.

- U.S Game Developer Kong Studios will attend Comic Market (a.k.a Comiket), hosted in Japan on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Kong Studios Attends Japan's Comic Market (Comiket), The largest Anime Event in Japan

Kong Studios, which is self-publishing the mobile game 'Guardian Tales' in Japan , announced they will attend Comiket to meet with local fans on 26th.

Kong Studios will have a booth resembling the Inn featured in 'Guardian Tales'. Popular characters from the game in Japan will be cosplayed at the booth such as: Miya, Idol Eva, and Mayreel. OST CDs, acrylic figures, and little princess t-shirts will be available for presale for any fans visiting the booth at Comiket.

A representative from Kong Studios stated, "We've prepared various sights and events for our fans and we're planning more events for the future so that we can communicate and create more enjoyable memories with our fans."
'Guardian Tales', a mobile game developed by Kong Studios, has achieved top charts within the Free to Play category for both the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (1st) after it's official release in Japan . The game has accrued a total of over 3 million downloads within 4 months. The game continues to earn popularity and holds the top ranks for the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (3rd) in the Top Grossing category in Japan .

Comiket is the world's largest Manga and Anime convention and is held twice a year during the summer and winter seasons. Comiket will host its 100th convention at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) on August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kong-studios-attends-japans-comic-market-comiket-the-largest-anime-event-in-japan-301591136.html

SOURCE Kong Studios

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultiverse: The Ultimate Metaverse is Dropping the Second Round of Their Highly Anticipated Electric Sheep Genesis!

The long-awaited Electric Sheep x Ultiverse Genesis round two mint has finally arrived. Leading up to this highly anticipated mint, the Ultiverse team have arranged a series of exciting, top-level secret events - in which members will have the opportunity to not only explore what is to come in the Ultiverse, but also reap rewards.

Surrounding the hyped-up cyberpunk style world, the Electric Sheep NFT collection stays true to this theme, immersing itself into an intricate storyline. The main aim of the collection is to deliver a central concept of "self-awareness", broadcasting the Ultiverse's positive message of equality, freedom and independence. Part of the events leading up to the drop will involve the Ultiverse's Terminus City preview, which is set to become one of the first pioneering metaverse platforms utilising world-renowned Unreal Engine 5 - attracting not only gamers into the Ultiverse but investors too, who are taking advantage of the current bear market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×