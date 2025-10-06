Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David McDonald as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2025.

Mr. McDonald is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years' experience in the financial and resource sectors. Mr. McDonald has extensive experience with public company financial reporting and regulatory filings, with a focus on the mining sector. Mr. McDonald earned his CA designation in 1991 while working at EY Toronto before moving into junior mining in 2006, managing a portfolio of private and public junior companies where he provided accounting, audit and transaction services. Mr. McDonald also has significant experience as a Public Company Director advising on corporate governance practices.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. McDonald, Ms. Deborah Mercier has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Ms. Mercier for her contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company is currently advancing a proposed change of business toward the development of biotechnologies for the remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils.

For further information, contact:

On behalf of the Board

Jacqueline Wilkie
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 604-506-6670

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's proposed change of business and the Offering.

The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269284

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pedro ResourcesCSE:VBNBase Metals Investing
VBN:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources

Nickel Exploration in Newfoundland and Labrador

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the resignations of Réjean Gosselin, Wesley Thompson and Stuart Adair as directors of the Company.Ms. Fitzmaurice will continue in her role... Keep Reading...
Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $37,810 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of 756,200 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per... Keep Reading...
Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares... Keep Reading...
Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources Announces Appointment of New Director

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Adair has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 13, 2022 and will Chair its Audit and Compensation CommitteesMr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive... Keep Reading...
Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources Announces Potentially Significant Stream Sediment Results from its Voisey's Bay West Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Property Located Near Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine and the Resultant Staking of New Mineral Licenses

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") is pleased to announce potentially significant results from an indicator mineral survey of stream sediments on Pedro's current property. The samples were collected in July 2019 on Pedro's Voisey's Bay West ("VBW") property as it then... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Trading resumes in: Company: Angkor Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has reviewed preliminary data from South Bokor Basin from the 2-D seismic... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new style of mineralization on its Wilcorp Property (the "Property") in the Atikokan area in Ontario, consisting of significant Au-Ag-Cu mineralization from sulphide-quartz stringers in... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of the... Keep Reading...
Quetzal Announces Conditional Acceptance of Reverse Takeover And Filing Statement

Quetzal Announces Conditional Acceptance of Reverse Takeover And Filing Statement

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Silverco Mining Corp. ("Silverco") (see news... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company will now offer up to 7,500,000 units (each, an "AI Unit") at a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner