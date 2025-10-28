PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter 2025 results for the period ended September 30, 2025. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx.  

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.comhttps://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
investorrelations@paypal.com

Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@paypal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-reports-third-quarter-2025-results-302596633.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal HoldingsPYPLNASDAQ:PYPLTech Investing
PYPL
The Conversation (0)
PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings

Keep Reading...

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Base Metals Investing

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report