PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its second quarter 2026 results for the period ended June 30, 2026. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx.  

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.  

About PayPal  

Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.PayPal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.  

Investor Relations Contact  
investorrelations@PayPal.com   

Media Relations Contact  
mediarelations@PayPal.com  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-302836401.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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