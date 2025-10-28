PayPal Launches Agentic Commerce Services to Power AI-Driven Shopping

PayPal Launches Agentic Commerce Services to Power AI-Driven Shopping

Strategic partnerships with Wix, Cymbio, Commerce, and Shopware will allow merchants to seamlessly enable product discovery in AI platforms including Perplexity

Today, PayPal Inc. launched agentic commerce services, a suite of solutions that allow merchants to attract customers and future-proof their success in the new era of AI-powered commerce. Built upon PayPal's trusted payments infrastructure, identity verification, and buyer protection, its agentic commerce services are designed to enable the first wave of commerce capabilities for the emerging world of AI-driven shopping.

PayPal's agentic commerce services will initially include an agentic payment solution, as well as a catalog and order management offering that helps merchants seamlessly connect product data, inventory, and fulfillment with AI-driven discovery and checkout experiences.

PayPal is building these capabilities with an open approach that supports leading payments protocols and AI platforms, giving merchants flexibility to integrate across multiple AI ecosystems through one single integration. This is the first of many offerings PayPal will launch, bringing together the company's trusted wallets, infrastructure, risk, identity, and buyer protection to enable trustworthy AI commerce experiences on a global scale.

Introducing PayPal agent ready & store sync

PayPal will be introducing an agentic payments solution called agent ready, which instantly unlocks for the millions of existing PayPal merchants the ability to accept payments on AI surfaces. Whether for conversational AI or through browser-automated experiences, agent ready will enable fraud detection, buyer protection, and dispute resolution with no additional technical lift required. Merchants will gain access to new ways to become discoverable while offering payments flexibility, built on the latest PayPal checkout configurations.

In addition, PayPal is introducing store sync, a new capability that will make any merchants' product data discoverable within leading AI channels, including the ability to seamlessly drop orders to their existing fulfillment and management systems. Key benefits for merchants include:

  • Fast integration: Merchants' product catalogs will seamlessly become discoverable and purchasable through integrations with our strategic partners Wix, Cymbio, Commerce (BigCommerce & Feedonomics), and Shopware.i

  • Increased product discovery and conversion: Merchants can benefit from discovery within AI shopping surfaces and drive conversions with intent-driven shopping vs. traditional search, browse, and cart experiences.

  • Preserve customer insights and relationships: Through store sync, merchants remain the merchant of record and retain control of brand visibility and customer communications for all agent-initiated transactions.

  • One-to-many compatibility: A single PayPal integration can enable merchants to be seen across multiple AI shopping surfaces. Platforms where merchants can be discovered will include Perplexity and experiences such as our shopping agent in the PayPal app, which is currently being tested in select markets. Additional surfaces to come.

"AI is driving the next wave of innovation in how payments are made and managed," said Michelle Gill, GM of Small Business and Financial Services at PayPal. "Our agentic commerce services support leading payments protocols and AI platforms, directly connecting PayPal merchants to millions of consumers who are now using agent platforms for their day-to-day shopping needs."

Existing and prospective PayPal merchants can sign up for store sync today by visiting PayPal.ai. Enrolling with store sync will become available soon. Merchant discoverability on Perplexity will become available before the end of the year. Agent ready will become available in early 2026.

i Integrations to AI services via PayPal's store sync may vary by provider. Check with your e-commerce solution provider about availability.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events and future performance and reflect, among other things, the timing of launch and the functionality of services. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "project", "forecast", or "intend", and statements that an event or result "may" "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and any other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. More information about these and other factors can be found in PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and its future filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. PayPal expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 

About PayPal
PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com and https://investor.pypl.com.

Media Contact
PayPal Media Relations
press@paypal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-launches-agentic-commerce-services-to-power-ai-driven-shopping-302596548.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal HoldingsPYPLNASDAQ:PYPLTech Investing
PYPL
The Conversation (0)
PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings

Keep Reading...

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Base Metals Investing

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report