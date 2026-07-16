Patriot and Homeland Announce Airborne LIDAR and Magnetometer Surveys at Cleopatra and Red Flat Nickel Properties

Patriot and Homeland Announce Airborne LIDAR and Magnetometer Surveys at Cleopatra and Red Flat Nickel Properties

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.
 

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 16, 2026 Patriot Nickel Corp ("Patriot") and Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland") (TXS-V: SHL) are pleased to announce the receipt of US Forest Service permits for aerial LIDAR and magnetometer surveys of nickel laterite lode claims in the Josephine Ophiolite formation in southwestern Oregon.  "The aerial surveys will help us understand the geologic structure, extent of serpentinization, topographic variation and extent of nickel laterite in the region, which we already know is the largest nickel bearing mineral deposit in the continental United States", said Steve Balch, CEO of Homeland Nickel.

The airborne survey will be flown via drone, using LIDAR or Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing technology, over the Cleopatra and Red Flat areas.  "We will be able to conduct these surveys without having any personnel or equipment having to be present on the mountain areas", said Jeff Strobel, CEO of Patriot.   "The Siskiyou National Forest is a magnificent natural resource area and we are committed to developing these areas with a focus on environmental compliance and preservation, while developing a critical mineral urgently required for American national interests, and providing long-term and sustainable economic benefits to the region through good-paying jobs and local infrastructure improvements."

The surveys will be conducted during Q3 2026 and assist Patriot in refining its estimate of nickel laterite and building a geologic model leading to a bankable feasibility study and eventual development of the mineral bearing areas.  

About Patriot Nickel

Patriot Nickel Corp is a US corporation formed to develop and produce nickel from US deposits through an agreement with Homeland Nickel Inc. Patriot's mission is to become the leading U.S.-mined and U.S. refined source of nickel, delivering critical mineral security for America's advanced batteries, aerospace, and clean energy future.

About Homeland Nickel

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". Detailed information can be found on the Company's website at: http://www.homelandnickel.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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