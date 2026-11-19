Patagonia Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Patagonia Gold") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Patagonia Gold Six Inc., has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with subsidiaries of Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cognito Limited (the "Acquisition"). Cognito Limited holds the Don Sixto gold project (formerly the La Cabeza project), which includes the surface land, in the province of Mendoza, Argentina (the "Don Sixto Project") through its Argentine branch. The total consideration consists of US$14.5 million in cash, including the deferred and contingent payments described below, and a 2.25% net smelter return royalty.
The Don Sixto Project hosts low-sulfidation, epithermal gold-silver mineralization. A historical mineral resource estimate (the "Historical Estimate") was prepared for Exeter Resource Corporation ("Exeter") in 2007 and is described in the technical report titled "2007 Revised Resource Estimation – Don Sixto Gold Project" dated September 14, 2007 (the "2007 Report"). The Historical Estimate reported 400,000 ounces of gold ("oz Au") in the measured category contained within 8.15 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 1.52 grams / tonne ("g/t"), 525,000 oz Au in the indicated category contained within 12.32 Mt @ 1.32 g/t (for a total of 924,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated categories contained within 20.46 Mt @ 1.40 g/t) and 334,000 oz Au in the inferred category contained within 9.29 Mt @ 1.12 g/t, at a 0.5 g/t cut-off (see "Historical Mineral Resource Estimate" below, which also includes the Historical Estimate at a 1.0 g/t cut-off). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources.
The Company believes the Don Sixto Project complements its existing portfolio and offers an opportunity to apply its experience advancing the Calcatreu project in Río Negro Province. Any advancement of the Don Sixto Project would be subject to the required legal, permitting, technical, environmental and economic work.
Under the Agreement, the cash consideration is payable as follows:
|Payment
|Timing
|US$2.0 million
|Payable at closing of the Acquisition.
|Deferred Cash
Payment:
US$5 million
|Payable on or before the earlier of (i) four months
following the first occurrence of specified legislative,
regulatory or permitting milestones enabling the
exploration, development or exploitation of the Don Sixto
Project, or the commencement of commercial
production, subject to the terms of the Agreement; and
(ii) the fourth anniversary of closing of the Acquisition.
|Contingent Cash
Payment:
US$7.5 million
|Payable within six months after commencement of
commercial production at the Don Sixto Project.
In addition, the Agreement provides for the grant of a 2.25% net smelter return royalty on all future mineral production from the mining concessions comprising the Don Sixto Project.
Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set out in the Agreement, which are customary for a transaction of this nature.
The Don Sixto Project
The Don Sixto Project, originally discovered in 1996 by Argentina Mineral Development S.A. under the name La Cabeza, was renamed Don Sixto following its acquisition by Exeter in 2003. Exeter suspended exploration activities in 2007 following the enactment of Mendoza Provincial Law No. 7,722, which restricts the use of cyanide and other chemical substances commonly employed in conventional gold and silver processing. Since then, the Don Sixto Project has remained undeveloped, pending changes to the regulatory framework that would allow its advancement. The Company understands that the Government of Mendoza has recognized the role that responsible mining can play in the economic development of the Province and has expressed a willingness to work collaboratively with the Company on the project.
Location
The Don Sixto Project is located in the Agua Escondida District, in the Malargüe Department, Mendoza Province, within the San Rafael Massif. It is located approximately 350 km by road south of the city of Mendoza, the capital of Mendoza Province. The community of Malargüe, with nearly 33,000 residents, is located about 125 km aerially from the center of the Don Sixto Project (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1: Location of Don Sixto, Mendoza, Argentina
Mineralization
Mineralization at the Don Sixto Project is low-sulfidation, epithermal in character, hosted in veins and vein clusters in six different zones: Cuello, Ojo, Luna, Mandibula, CVS and Cachete. Veins trend north-south and west-northwest. As of the effective date of the 2007 Report, over 59,000 meters of historical drilling in 545 reverse circulation and core holes had been completed by Exeter and prior operators.
Historical Mineral Resource Estimate
The 2007 Report was prepared for Exeter by Matthew T. Williams, B.App.Sc.-App.Geol, MAusIMM, Gustavo L. A. Delendatti, PhD., B.Sc.-Geol, MAIG, Arnold van der Heyden, BSc, MAusIMM and William Yeo, PhD, MAusIMM in accordance with NationaI Instrument 43-101 as then in force, has an effective date of September 14, 2007, and is filed on SEDAR+ under Exeter's profile. The Historical Estimate is summarized below. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" below.
Table 1: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off
| Mineral Resource
Category
| Tonnes (M)
|Gold Grade
|Gold Ounces
|(g/t)
|(Contained)
|Measured
|8.15
|1.52
|400,000
|Indicated
|12.32
|1.32
|525,000
|Meas+Ind
|20.46
|1.40
|924,000
|Inferred
|9.29
|1.12
|334,000
Source: 2007 Report.
Table 2: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at a 1.0 g/t gold cut-off
| Mineral Resource
Category
| Tonnes (M)
|Gold Grade
|Gold Ounces
|(g/t)
|(Contained)
|Measured
|3.90
|2.41
|302,000
|Indicated
|5.43
|2.11
|368,000
|Meas+Ind
|9.34
|2.23
|670,000
|Inferred
|3.13
|1.98
|200,000
Source: 2007 Report.
Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate: The Historical Estimate was prepared for Exeter and is described in the 2007 Report. It was prepared using both a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and a 1.0 g/t gold cut-off grade. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources. The Company considers the Historical Estimate relevant as an indication of the size and grade of the mineralization identified by historical drilling. Its reliability is limited because it is nearly 20 years old, relies on 2007 technical and economic assumptions, and has not been verified by the Company. The Company is not aware of any more recent estimates or data on the Don Sixto Project.
The Don Sixto Project's advancement is subject to, among other things, the applicable legislative and regulatory framework in Mendoza, the outcome of technical and environmental studies, permitting, financing, and the completion of the Acquisition, including the execution and delivery of the ancillary transaction documents at closing. The Company intends to evaluate the project and engage with relevant stakeholders as it assesses potential development pathways.
Qualified Person
Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME and Fellow of AusIMM, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is independent of Patagonia Gold, Pan American Silver and Cognito Limited, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He has not verified the data underlying the Historical Estimate, which is derived from the 2007 Report.
For more information, please contact:
Christopher van Tienhoven
Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp.
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition, including the timing of closing and payment of deferred and contingent consideration and the grant of the royalty, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, the Company's ability to advance the Don Sixto Project, the assessment and verification of the Historical Estimate and potential exploration, technical, environmental, permitting and development activities.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions; the parties' ability to perform their obligations under the Agreement; the availability and reliability of historical technical information; the legislative and regulatory framework applicable to the Don Sixto Project; the receipt of required permits and approvals; commodity prices and economic conditions; and the availability of financing, personnel and other resources required to evaluate and advance the Don Sixto Project.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the anticipated terms or at all; the possibility that anticipated benefits may not be realized; restrictions under Mendoza's legislative and regulatory framework; the inability to obtain required permits, approvals or financing; uncertainties inherent in historical mineral resource estimates and their verification; geological, metallurgical, technical, environmental and economic risks; title, surface-rights and community-relations risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; political, legal, fiscal and social risks in Argentina; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.
Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a4b65b4-583b-4240-892d-b114260e9888