Pre-Tax NPV5% of USD690 million, Pre-Tax IRR of 26.35% and AISC of USD1,005/oz

2.27Moz gold production over a 14-year mine life, producing 200,000 oz per annum in the first 5 years

Upon filing of the Feasibility Study on SEDAR Pasofino can deliver an Option Satisfaction Notice confirming that it has satisfied the requirements to earn its 49% interest in the project