Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

Access to high-performance hardware has become a significant challenge for gaming developers working on RT3D projects. By providing easy access to Azure's cloud industry leading 60+ datacenter regions, Parsec is enabling teams of game builders across the globe to carry out their projects anytime, anywhere.

"From Day One, Parsec has been empowering tens of thousands of creators to build incredible projects regardless of work location and device," said Benjy Boxer , co-founder and General Manager, Parsec. "Our partnership with Azure now allows us to extend this experience to even more individuals across the globe—in just a few clicks."

The Parsec and Azure partnership gives game creators access to pre-configured high-performance virtual machines to anyone with an internet connection and any type of computing device. Key benefits and features of the Parsec and Microsoft Azure partnership include:

  • Performance : Parsec's proprietary, peer-to-peer streaming technology sets the standard for input-latency and image quality, blurring the distance between a person and their hardware.
  • Instant collaboration: Share a link and work from the same computer, letting editors and artists work together and review work live.
  • Flexible display options : With full support for up to three monitors, virtual displays, improved color mode, and an endless set of supported resolutions, Parsec allows you to personalize your remote work environment
  • Precision gamepad control : With near zero input lag, Parsec gives you full fidelity control over games. Plug in a pad, WACOM tablet, or a keyboard and mouse, and it just works.

"The transition to fully remote work hindered Xbox Research's (XR) ability to run in-person user research for Halo Infinite," said Jonathan Winkle , Xbox Researcher and Parsec customer. "However, Parsec's low latency, high fidelity streaming solution allowed us to conduct studies remotely at a critical time in the game's development. This research generated meaningful and actionable insights that the team used to improve important features on the runway to launch. Since cutting our teeth on Halo Infinite, XR has scaled this capability using Parsec to conduct research across other titles within Xbox Game Studios."

Teams can get started today in the Azure Marketplace, and game creators can now access one-click deployment of pre-configured Windows Virtual Machines (VMs) that connect to NVIDIA GPUs. This pre-built desktop image includes Microsoft Visual Studio, DirectX, and the Game Developer Kit, optimized for creating real-time 3D applications. Deployment is easy, with most teams up and running in under 5 minutes. Learn more about how to deploy here. And for the latest on Parsec, make sure to follow their blog here.

ABOUT PARSEC
Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer , Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in NYC.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsec-partners-with-microsoft-azure-to-give-gaming-creators-one-click-remote-access-for-building-real-time-3d-applications-301506689.html

SOURCE Parsec

SOURCE Parsec

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

LootMogul expands its strategic partners and ambassadors group

LootMogul forms strategic partnership with:

  • Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.
  • Deborah Sawaf , The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with  real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles , Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.
LootMogul Logo

LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC which will have more than 25,000 participants takes place from March 21-25 both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

KlayCity raises $3.75M in Seed Round Funding Led by Krust and Animoca Brands

KlayCity raised $3.75 million in their seed round funding led by Krust and Animoca Brands with participation from Naver Z FriendsGames A&T Capital OKX Blockdream Ventures Genesis Block Ventures Kyros Ventures ROK Capital StableNode PlayDapp HG Ventures Eric Zoo from Exnetwork Capital Kwon Do and others. KlayCity is building the future of the mirrored virtual world and expanding its presence to the global market and bringing its LandFi metaverse to crypto enthusiasts over the world.

KlayCity is a LandFi metaverse based in the year 2080 on a replicated earth. Built on the Klaytn Network, players could utilize NFTs, $LAY tokens and $ORB tokens and participate in various activities including scavenging, exploring, and leveling. The company also has a grand plan to develop IP business in various fields based on KlayCity's original story.

Land NFTs are made by dividing the earth into Districts based on real-life population centers. Land NFT owners could stake their NFT to generate $LAY tokens every 30 days based on the tier of the Land NFTs, and will be able to mint a new Land NFT by burning a certain amount of $LAYs and $ORBs.

KlayCity has successfully finished its Land NFT presale on Feb 10 at the price of 500 KLAY for each NFTs. While being actively traded in OpenSea, District #684 hit the highest price of 120,000 KLAY on 11 Mar. It was 240 times of the initial minting price - 500 KLAY, which reflects the deep interest from the investors and industry to the project.

" With this capital from our strategic investors and partners, KlayCity will continue to build the virtual world with Land NFTs to allow users to come across a whole different experience in crypto space ." said Jake Choi , CEO of Klaycity.

KlayCity offers a brand-new experience into the LandFi metaverse across the globe. Their new features will be revealed soon within the first half of 2022.

About KlayCity

KlayCity is a P2E virtual world where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. Built on Klaytn, KlayCity is focused on LandFi and NFT into a single ecosystem.

Homepage: https://www.klaycity.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/klaycity

Docs: https://sns-sns.gitbook.io/klaycity/

Contact: lara@klaycity.com (Lara Kim, PR Manager)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaycity-raises-3-75m-in-seed-round-funding-led-by-krust-and-animoca-brands-301506295.html

SOURCE KlayCity

SOURCE KlayCity

Kiba Inu's Sponsorship with Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, two time NBA champion, has partnered with Kiba Inu. Kiba Inu is now partnering with acclaimed athletes to showcase project visibility.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/117220_281e96fee4a169f5_001.jpg

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

- Establishing themselves as both an innovative new physical and digital space, Blockchain Center is a hub where everyday people can gather to speak with experts about all things blockchain. GamesPad the world's first gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, and BullPerks a decentralized VC and launchpad, have announced the collaboration with Blockchain Center in an attempt to further connect with the crypto gaming industry and expand on the emerging network.

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

BullPerks and GamesPad aim to continue to build a community that has a strong foundational understanding of blockchain and how it exists in the gaming and crypto industries. Companies share Blockchain Center's mission of bringing forth a deeper knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency to the forefront of the mainstream narrative.

NFT blockchain games generated $3.32 billion in Q3 of 2021 , with predictions that this number will continue to soar over the next few years. As blockchain-based gaming continues its stronghold within the crypto and gaming industries, companies like Blockchain Center, BullPerks and GamesPad can further solidify their influence, including Blockchain Centers' establishment of a physical NYC location. A site where it can continue to act as a global hub for experts from all over the world to join together, promoting accessibility by allowing people to discover this exciting new form of finance and technology.

About Blockchain Center
Blockchain Center is an organization with both physical and virtual hubs across the globe where everyday people can meet with Blockchain experts and discuss all things cryptocurrency. With locations in Miami and New York City , Blockchain Center aims to be the global hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Its mission is to foster the growth of a sustainable decentralized ecosystem and provide a network of resources to facilitate success.

About GamesPad
GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry and features a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About BullPerks
BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. BullPerks team of advisors performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users. Built on the BNB blockchain, BullPerks brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Telegram Official Announcements
Medium
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamespad-and-bullperks-announce-the-collaboration-with-blockchain-center-301505962.html

SOURCE GamesPad

SOURCE GamesPad

