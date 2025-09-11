Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2025

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2025

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") is pleased to report its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025. Proven and probable ("P&P") mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 452.3 million ounces of silver and 6.3 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated ("M&I") mineral resources (excluding P&P mineral reserves) are estimated to total approximately 1,130.6 million ounces of silver and 9.9 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources are estimated to total approximately 405.6 million ounces of silver and 8.6 million ounces of gold.

"Our exploration program at La Colorada has enabled us to more than replace production at that mine as well as add 52.7 million ounces of silver in the inferred mineral resource category, mostly in the newly discovered high-grade silver zones reported in the news release dated September 8, 2025," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Senior Vice President of Exploration and Geology. "Exploration success across our portfolio continues to extend the life of many of our operations."

This news release does not report on, nor include, the estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG Silver Corp. ("MAG"). Pan American completed the acquisition of MAG on September 4, 2025, which added a 44% joint venture interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, operated by Fresnillo plc, along with MAG's interests in the Deer Trail and Larder exploration projects (collectively, the "MAG Properties"). For information regarding the MAG Properties, please see MAG's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2025, available under MAG's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, as at June 30, 2025 (1,2,3,4)

Segment

Category

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment (5)

Proven Reserves

12.3

271

106.9

0.38

150

Probable Reserves

32.6

291

305.3

0.33

342

Proven and Probable Reserves

44.9

286

412.3

0.34

491

Gold Segment (6)

Proven Reserves

62.7

8

16.3

1.15

2,328

Probable Reserves

90.8

8

23.8

1.21

3,519

Proven and Probable Reserves

153.5

8

40.1

1.18

5,847

Total Segments (7)

Proven Reserves

75.0

51

123.2

1.03

2,478

Probable Reserves

123.4

83

329.1

0.97

3,861

Proven and Probable Reserves

198.4

71

452.3

0.99

6,339

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and mineral resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.

(3) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including zinc ("Zn"), lead ("Pb") and copper ("Cu") grades and contents.

(4) This table does not include mineral reserves resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral reserves.

(5) Silver Segment mineral reserves comprised of Escobal, La Colorada, Huaron, San Vicente, and Cerro Moro.

(6) Gold Segment mineral reserves comprised of Jacobina, Shahuindo, El Peñon, Timmins, and Minera Florida.

(7) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

Consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2025 (1,2,3,4,5)

Segment

Category

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment (6)

Measured Resources

21.0

154

103.8

0.12

82

Indicated Resources

426.8

73

999.4

0.03

348

M&I Resources

447.8

77

1,103.3

0.03

431

Gold Segment (7)

Measured Resources

115.0

3

10.2

1.06

3,923

Indicated Resources

146.4

4

17.2

1.18

5,541

M&I Resources

261.3

3

27.3

1.13

9,464

Total Segments (8)

Measured Resources

136.0

26

114.0

0.92

4,005

Indicated Resources

573.1

55

1,016.6

0.32

5,889

M&I Resources

709.1

50

1,130.6

0.43

9,894

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.

(3) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.

(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including Zn, Pb and Cu grades and contents.

(5) This table does not include mineral resources resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral resources and from the Larder Project.

(6) Silver Segment mineral resources comprised of Navidad, La Colorada Skarn, Escobal, Huaron, La Colorada, Manantial Espejo, Cerro Moro, and San Vicente.

(7) Gold Segment mineral resources comprised of Jacobina, La Pepa, El Peñon, Minera Florida, La Bolsa, Lavra Velha, Pico Machay, Timmins, Shahuindo, Vogel, Gold River, Whitney, and Marlhill.

(8) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2025 (1,2,3,4,5)

Segment

Category

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment (6)

Inferred
Resources

133.8

87

375.2

0.08

356

Gold Segment (7)

Inferred
Resources

176.9

5

30.4

1.44

8,204

Total Segments (8)

Inferred
Resources

310.7

41

405.6

0.86

8,560

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.

(3) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and mineral resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.

(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including Zn, Pb and Cu grades and contents.

(5) This table does not include mineral resources resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral resources and from the Larder Project.

(6) Silver Segment inferred mineral resources comprised of Navidad, La Colorada, La Colorada Skarn, Huaron, San Vicente, Escobal, Cerro Moro, and Manantial Espejo.

(7) Gold Segment inferred mineral resources comprised of Jacobina, Gold River, El Peñon, Arco Sul, Minera Florida, Whitney, Pico Machay, Timmins, La Pepa, Lavra Velha, La Bolsa, Vogel, and Shahuindo.

(8) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

(9) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity, as indicated in this news release.

Mineral reserve and mineral resource highlights for the 12-months ended June 30, 2025:

  • At La Colorada, the eastward extension of the veins and addition of contact-type mineralization in the Manto Sur zone described in a news release dated September 8, 2025, contributed to an estimated 52.7 million ounce increase in silver inferred mineral resources.
  • At Timmins, exploration focused on the Timmins West mine (Timmins mine, 144 Gap and Samson zones) and drilling at depth at the Bell Creek mine added an estimated 105.4 thousand ounces of gold M&I mineral resources and 163.8 thousand ounces of gold inferred mineral resources.
  • At Jacobina, the majority of mine production was replaced through successful exploration and infill drilling, with the initial reporting of new mineral reserves for the Maricota zone.
  • At El Peñon, essentially 100% of the silver production and 78% of the gold production was replaced. Exploration success was realized in the Pampa Campamento Norte and Chiquilla Chica zones.
  • Consolidated M&I silver mineral resources have not changed significantly from an estimated 1,148.0 million ounces as at June 30, 2024 to an estimated 1,130.6 million ounces as at June 30, 2025, excluding M&I resources acquired through the acquisition of MAG.
  • Consolidated M&I gold mineral resources decreased from an estimated 15.5 million ounces to an estimated 9.9 million ounces, largely driven by the sale of the La Arena mine and the Joaquin property.
  • The divestment of the La Arena mine led to a reduction of 241.5 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, 17.6 thousand ounces of gold M&I mineral resources, and 39.6 thousand ounces of gold inferred mineral resources. The associated divestment of the La Arena II project resulted in a reduction of 5.3 million ounces of gold M&I mineral resources and 445.2 thousand ounces of gold inferred mineral resources.

MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES TABLES

Consolidated Pan American Mineral Reserves as at June 30, 2025 (1,2)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment

Escobal

Guatemala

Proven

2.5

486

39.5

0.42

34

Probable

22.1

316

225.0

0.34

244

La Colorada (3)

Mexico

Proven

3.4

300

33.2

0.21

23

Probable

6.1

295

57.5

0.21

40

Huaron

Peru

Proven

5.3

145

24.6

--

--

Probable

3.6

138

16.1

--

--

San Vicente (95%) (4)

Bolivia

Proven

0.8

312

7.6

--

--

Probable

0.5

247

3.8

--

--

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Proven

0.3

223

2.1

9.94

92

Probable

0.3

282

2.9

5.59

58

Total Silver Segment (5)

44.9

286

412.3

0.34

492

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Proven

19.2

--

--

1.74

1,069

Probable

35.9

--

--

1.78

2,058

Shahuindo

Peru

Proven

36.8

8

9.5

0.50

595

Probable

44.2

5

6.8

0.27

383

Timmins

Canada

Proven

5.0

--

--

2.79

451

Probable

4.6

--

--

2.68

395

El Peñon

Chile

Proven

1.1

187

6.5

4.37

152

Probable

4.0

120

15.6

3.65

474

Minera Florida

Chile

Proven

0.6

11

0.2

3.14

61

Probable

2.0

21

1.4

3.21

210

Total Gold Segment (5)

153.5

8

40.1

1.18

5,847

Total Gold and Silver Segments (5)

Proven + Probable

198.4

71

452.3

0.99

6,339

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) This table does not include mineral reserves resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral reserves.

(3) La Colorada Proven and Probable reserves include 1.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 440 g/t Ag and 0.26 g/t Au containing 23.2 Moz of silver and 13.7 koz of gold that are subject to a net profit share agreement with a third party.

(4) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(5) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

Pan American Silver Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2025 (1,2,3)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment

Navidad

Argentina

Measured

15.4

137

67.8

--

--

Indicated

139.8

126

564.5

--

--

La Colorada Skarn

Mexico

Indicated

265.4

36

308.7

--

--

Escobal

Guatemala

Measured

2.3

251

18.6

0.23

17

Indicated

14.2

201

91.6

0.20

93

Huaron

Peru

Measured

1.6

120

6.1

--

--

Indicated

2.8

112

10.1

--

--

La Colorada (4)

Mexico

Measured

0.4

229

3.0

0.12

2

Indicated

2.6

144

11.8

0.35

29

Manantial Espejo

Argentina

Measured

0.3

164

1.7

2.40

25

Indicated

1.0

149

4.9

2.79

92

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Measured

0.3

277

2.2

4.87

39

Indicated

0.8

254

6.1

5.58

135

San Vicente (95%) (5)

Bolivia

Measured

0.7

183

4.3

--

--

Indicated

0.3

174

1.7

--

--

Total Silver Segment (6)

447.8

77

1,103.3

0.03

431

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Measured

39.4

--

--

1.71

2,171

Indicated

53.7

--

--

1.65

2,851

La Pepa (80.0%) (5)(7)

Chile

Measured

47.1

--

--

0.61

923

Indicated

52.3

--

--

0.49

824

El Peñon

Chile

Measured

1.0

138

4.5

3.79

124

Indicated

3.8

91

11.0

2.69

327

Minera Florida

Chile

Measured

0.7

16

0.4

3.12

72

Indicated

3.3

19

2.0

3.17

334

La Bolsa

Mexico

Measured

10.8

10

3.5

0.70

243

Indicated

10.6

8

2.7

0.54

184

Lavra Velha

Brazil

Indicated

4.5

--

--

1.96

282

Pico Machay

Peru

Measured

4.7

--

--

0.91

138

Indicated

5.9

--

--

0.67

127

Timmins

Canada

Measured

2.0

--

--

2.41

153

Indicated

2.1

--

--

2.28

153

Shahuindo

Peru

Measured

9.3

6

1.7

0.34

101

Indicated

7.0

6

1.4

0.36

81

Vogel

Canada

Indicated

0.5

--

--

3.60

61

Gold River

Canada

Indicated

0.7

--

--

5.29

117

Whitney (83.27%) (5)

Canada

Indicated

1.6

--

--

2.83

142

Marlhill

Canada

Indicated

0.4

--

--

4.52

57

Total Gold Segment (6)

261.3

3

27.3

1.13

9,464

Total Gold and Silver Segments (6)

Measured + Indicated

709.1

50

1,130.6

0.43

9,894

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.

(3) This table does not include mineral resources resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral resources and from the Larder Project.

(4) La Colorada Measured and Indicated resources include 0.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 95 g/t Ag, and 0.17 g/t Au containing 0.2 Moz of silver and 0.4 koz of gold that are subject to a net profit share agreement with a third party.

(5) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

(7) Pan American has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in La Pepa; see the news release issued by Mineros S.A. dated August 11, 2025 for further details.

Pan American Inferred Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2025 (1,2,3)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes
(millions)

Ag
(g/t)

Contained Ag
(Moz)

Au
(g/t)

Contained Au
(koz)

Silver Segment

Navidad

Argentina

Inferred

45.9

81

119.4

--

--

La Colorada (4)

Mexico

Inferred

15.3

297

146.5

0.27

132

La Colorada Skarn

Mexico

Inferred

61.7

30

58.6

--

--

Huaron

Peru

Inferred

6.3

130

26.1

--

--

San Vicente (95%) (5)

Bolivia

Inferred

1.6

171

8.7

--

--

Escobal

Guatemala

Inferred

1.9

180

10.7

0.90

54

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Inferred

0.7

164

3.5

6.85

146

Manantial Espejo

Argentina

Inferred

0.5

106

1.8

1.49

25

Total Silver Segment (6)

133.8

87

375.2

0.08

356

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Inferred

52.7

--

--

1.78

3,026

Gold River

Canada

Inferred

5.3

--

--

6.06

1,027

El Peñon

Chile

Inferred

18.4

39

23.1

1.15

676

Arco Sul

Brazil

Inferred

6.2

--

--

3.08

614

Minera Florida

Chile

Inferred

5.7

16

2.9

2.85

520

Whitney (83.27 %) (5)

Canada

Inferred

5.6

--

--

2.24

406

Pico Machay

Peru

Inferred

23.9

--

--

0.58

446

Timmins

Canada

Inferred

5.7

--

--

2.98

546

La Pepa (80.0%) (5)(7)

Chile

Inferred

20.0

--

--

0.46

296

Lavra Velha

Brazil

Inferred

4.7

--

--

1.56

238

La Bolsa

Mexico

Inferred

13.7

8

3.3

0.51

225

Vogel

Canada

Inferred

1.2

--

--

3.52

135

Shahuindo

Peru

Inferred

13.7

2

0.9

0.11

47

Total Gold Segment (6)

176.9

5

30.4

1.44

8,204

Total Gold and Silver Segments (6)

Inferred

310.7

41

405.6

0.86

8,560

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2025".

(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.

(3) This table does not include mineral resources resulting from Pan American's acquisition of MAG, including from Pan American's share of Juanicipio's mineral resources and from the Larder Project.

(4) La Colorada Inferred resources include 1.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 560 g/t Ag and 0.25 g/t Au containing 21.3 Moz of silver and 9.5 koz of gold that are subject to a net profit share agreement with a third party.

(5) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Grades are calculated on total tonnes.

(7) Pan American has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in La Pepa; see the news release issued by Mineros S.A. dated August 11, 2025 for further details.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources
as at June 30, 2025

Mine

Category

Ag US$/oz

Au US$/oz

Cu US$/t

Pb US$/t

Zn US$/t

Huaron

Reserves

22.00

8,000

2,100

2,600

Resources

24.00

9,000

2,200

2,800

La Colorada

Reserves

22.00

1,900

2,100

2,600

Resources

24.00

2,050

2,200

2,800

La Colorada Skarn

Resources

22.00

2,200

2,800

San Vicente

Reserves

22.00

8,000

2,100

2,600

Resources

24.00

9,000

2,200

2,800

Shahuindo

Reserves

22.00

1,900

Resources

24.00

2,050

Timmins

Reserves

2,250

Resources

2,400

Whitney

Resources

2,400

Gold River

Resources

1,200

Marlhill

Resources

1,125

Vogel

Resources

2,250

Jacobina

Reserves

1,900

Resources

2,050

Cerro Moro

Reserves

28.00

2,500

Resources

30.00

2,650

El Peñon

Resources

25.00

2,250

Resources

27.00

2,400

Minera Florida

Reserves

25.00

2,250

2,100

2,600

Resources

27.00

2,400

2,200

2,800

La Bolsa

Resources

14.00

825

Manantial Espejo

Resources

22.00

1,700

Navidad

Resources

12.52

1,100

Pico Machay

Resources

700

Escobal

All categories

20.00

1,300

2,204

2,424

Arco Sul

Resources

1,250

La Pepa

Resources

1,650

Lavra Velha

Resources

1,650

General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

All mineral reserves and mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves , adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards") and reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral resources are reported exclusives of mineral reserves.

Pan American does not expect these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates to be materially affected by metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-economic, political, and marketing or other relevant issues.

The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release. The mineral resources and mineral reserves databases comprising drilling and, in some cases, surface and underground sampling, have been compiled at each of the Pan American mine sites by the qualified staff. All the assay data used in the resource evaluation provided by each of the mines has been subjected to the industry standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results are reviewed monthly by management. The results of the QA/QC samples submitted for the resource databases demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of these mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

Quantities and grades of contained metal are shown before metallurgical recoveries.

For further information on the Company's pre-MAG transaction material mineral properties, including detailed information concerning associated QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources, see the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 19, 2025, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM., Senior Vice President of Exploration and Geology, Christopher Wright P.Geo. Vice President Mineral Resource Management and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, who are all Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Pan American Silver Corp. is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own a 44% joint venture interest in the Juanicipio mine in Mexico, a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: estimated mineral reserve and mineral resource information; estimated mine life and any anticipated changes related thereto; the extent of, and success related to any future exploration or development programs; expectations that metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, political, marketing or other issues will not materially affect estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; expectations regarding planned drilling in 2025, including that it will be focused on near-mine exploration; expectations regarding mineral reserve replacement; and Pan American's planned sale of its interest in La Pepa.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the accuracy of our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries are as anticipated; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations, including contractual rights from third parties and adjacent property owners; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, CLP, BRL, GTQ and CAD versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding References to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the SEC (the "U.S. Rules"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms under the U.S. Rules are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the U.S. Rules.

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CATSX:PAASBase Metals Investing
PAAS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG"). A Spanish and Portuguese version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2023 ESG performance include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

/ NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase I drilling program at its La Union Gold and Silver project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. Drill holes have now been completed at two of the 4 target areas:

  • The initial hole was completed beneath the historic Union Mine itself, intersecting the favourable carbonaceous Clemente and Caborca formations, including the microconglomeratic carbonate unit which hosted mineralization at the bottom of the past producing Union Mine.
  • Drilling then shifted focus to the El Cobre Mine area and the Union Norte Mine area, testing vertical feeder zones above the Clemente formation dolomites and carbonaceous sandstones. Hole two intersected more quartzites than interpreted from the geophysics, with the quartzites carrying more extensive hematitic oxides, possibly indicative of oxide gold mineralization potentially related to sulfides which have been oxidized through supergene weathering.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The drilling is indicating oxidation is consistent with past mining and targets are coming along with a positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The Riverside operations team is progressing the current exploration program working with the surface rancher and the drilling company to efficiently progress a high-quality exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

×