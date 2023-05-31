OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG") in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2022 ESG performance include:

  • Reduced greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 19% compared to the 2022 base case 1 .
  • Reduced water use by 14% compared to the 2022 base case 1 .
  • Secured renewable energy supply at both our operations in Mexico.
  • Invested $14.7 million in local communities. In addition, Pan American spent approximately $1.4 billion on wages, supplies, services and taxes, benefiting the national, regional and local economies where our operations are located.
  • Launched 'Future PAAS', a one-year professional internship program designed to attract and develop young talent for careers at Pan American.

(1) The 2022 base case was our projected 2022 water use, energy use, GHG emissions, and waste generation, as calculated using our life of mine plans adjusted for annual production guidance.

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, including the GRI Mining & Metals Sector Disclosures, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Standard. The Report also takes into consideration the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework.

The acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"), which was completed on March 31, 2023, will allow Pan American to leverage the best sustainability practices of both companies and to enhance the development of long-term ESG goals. The 2022 Report focuses on the assets that the Company owned in 2022 and excludes reporting on any of the assets acquired from Yamana. The 2023 Sustainability Report, which will be issued in 2024, will incorporate information on the assets from the Yamana acquisition.

The 2022 Report marks the 13th annual Sustainability Report published by Pan American. For more information on Pan American's sustainability efforts and to access all reports, visit https://www.panamericansilver.com/sustainability/

S&P Global ranks Pan American in the top 10%

Pan American's ESG performance in 2022 was recognized by S&P Global, which placed Pan American in the top 10% in the Metals & Mining industry in 2022, and included Pan American in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. This Yearbook aims to distinguish individual companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Our improvements in ESG were also noted by Sustainalytics and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

ESG Investor Conference Call - Save the Date

Pan American is planning to host its annual ESG call on September 28, 2023. Further details will be provided closer to the date.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for nearly three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS". Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Brent Bergeron
Senior VP, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability
Ph: 604-684-1175
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
The Conversation (0)
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Files Amended Terronera Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State Mexico - Amended " dated May 15, 2023, with an effective date of September 9, 2021 in respect of the Company's Terronera project (the " Amended Terronera Report "). The Amended Terronera Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Terronera Report amends the technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico " dated October 21, 2021 and effective September 9, 2021 (the " Original Terronera Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Terronera Report filed on October 25, 2021. A summary of the scientific and technical information contained in the Original Terronera Report can be found in the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021 . Two of the eight qualified persons who had prepared the Original Terronera Report were replaced by two new qualified persons.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver globe

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2022, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2022. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Corp

Silver Hammer Mining Commenced a Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at its Silverton High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Silverton Project in Nevada. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"I am excited to announce the commencement of another year of exploration for Silver Hammer, and we are pleased to have engaged Precision for airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in 2023," commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball. "The survey will provide us the final layer of technical data to assist in vectoring in on our current identified priority targets and permitted drill program at the Silverton Project in Nevada. This will be the first time in over 35 years any form of modern exploration will be completed over the Silverton Mine and property, and it will be exciting to review the results of what lays beneath the mine complex and property, where rock chip sampling yielded high grade silver at surface. We are pleased to commence this program ahead of schedule, which will assist in accelerating our exploration efforts across our portfolio. After the Silverton geophysical survey, the Company looks forward to completing a similar survey at the Eliza Silver Project in the summer of 2023."

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 25, 2023.

A total of 121,898,845 shares were represented at the meeting, being 44.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results submitted by proxy are as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

UPDATE 2-British Consortium to Invest $9 Bln in Indonesia Mining, EV Batteries, Minister Says

Energy Investing

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

×