Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 7,750,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Placement") detailed in an December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $1,240,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Placement, the Company paid total cash commissions of $37,800 and issued 236,250 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Company anticipates closing the 2nd and final tranche fully subscribed tranche of the Placement on December 22, 2023.

Proceeds of the Placement will fund follow-up diamond drilling at the newly acquired Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, where the Company recently reported 130m from 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, within a broader interval of 558m from 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* which remains open at depth (refer 5 December 2023 News Release). Preparatory work is underway, and drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-January.

Securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

The latest Company Presentation can be accessed at https://pampametals.com/investor/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
Joseph@pampametals.com

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option & JV Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G, Geologist and a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb, Au = US$1,700/oz and Ag = US$ 20/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) +

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Provides Mobilization Update on Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Provides Mobilization Update on Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that preparatory works for the follow-up diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes are advancing, with camp setup and platform preparation nearing completion

Drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-January 2024, with assay results to follow shortly thereafter.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Upsizes Fully Subscribed Private Placement to $1.6m

Pampa Metals Upsizes Fully Subscribed Private Placement to $1.6m

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that, in response to strong demand, it has upsized the fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") announced on December 8, 2023. The Placement will now consist of 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,600,000. Each Unit will consist of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Placement

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE: FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Each Unit will consist of one fully paid common share and a half purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Placement

Proceeds will fund the previously announced Phase 1 ~2,500m follow-up diamond drill program at the newly acquired Piuquenes Project. Scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, the program is expected to be completed in 3 months, with assay results expected progressively from March, and to be followed by a Phase 2 program beginning in November.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has formally contracted Eco Minera S.A, an Argentinean drilling company with over 20 years' experience operating in the San Juan province, to complete a ~2,500m diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes

Drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, and to be completed in 3 months. Assay results are expected progressively from March.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the PIU16-DDH01 diamond drillhole (920.2 m) completed at the Piuquenes Project in the 2015-2016 season (refer 30 November 2023 News Release

Results include:
- 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu & 0.42 g/ Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
Including:
- 296 m (362-658 m) @ 0.5 % Cu & 0.5 g/t Au & 2.7 g/t Ag (0.91% CuEq)*,
- 180 m (362-542 m) @ 0.71% Cu & 0.61 g/t Au & 3.8 g/t Ag (1.22% CuEq)* and
- 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu & 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7, 2023, and December 15, 2023, and due to additional demand for flow-through shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share"), the Company intends to issue a further 880,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.29 per FT Share on a non-brokered private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Private Placement").

There are no warrants associated with the FT Shares and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing the Private Placement prior to yearend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Closes Private Placement with Newmont

Awale Closes Private Placement with Newmont

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (December 1, 2023) with Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, to raise gross proceeds of C$957,530.89. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to initiate greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, which lie outside the Newmont Joint Venture, and for general administrative costs of Awalé.

The completed private placement by Awalé consisted of two separate components:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Issuance of Annual Equity Incentive Grant

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has granted incentive stock options and restricted share units ("RSU's") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. 5,635,000 stock options were granted and have an exercise price of $0.33 per share and will expire on December 18, 2028 . 5,510,000 of the options will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant and 125,000 options (the "First Globe Options") will vest in four equal parts over the first two years after grant. 3,500,000 RSUs were granted and will vest in equal parts over three years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

(NewsDirect)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) extends warm greetings to our Valued Supporters, Shareholders, and Dedicated Team in Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas and Holiday season! All the best to you and yours in 2024

We are pleased to provide the following projects overview with highlights.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 7, 2023, it has closed its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005.

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Interra's projects in British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
