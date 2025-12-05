Palantir and TWG AI Team with NVIDIA to Power Teton Ridge's Push to Enhance Rodeo with Edge AI

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and TWG AI today announced a new effort with Teton Ridge, the western sports and entertainment company backed by TWG Global, to bring real-time AI and computer vision to rodeo — accelerating and elevating the sport experience for athletes, fans, and partners, in collaboration with NVIDIA.
Over the past year, Teton Ridge, owner of Cowboy Channel and related western sports and media communities, has partnered with PRCA-sanctioned rodeos to test and refine AI and computer-vision applications in live arena settings, gathering critical athlete feedback and enabling rapid real-world iteration.
Teton Ridge began this effort by aggregating and structuring years of historical rider, animal, and event-performance data across multiple disciplines. Working with Palantir and TWG AI through TWG Global, the company deployed Palantir Foundry and AIP to analyze every ride and race with advanced computer vision models, building a deeper understanding of the mechanics between human and animal athletes.
"We're huge believers in the power of AI to elevate athlete performance, drive operational efficiency, and create compelling new content and fan experiences," said Shawn Colo, Executive Chairman of Teton Ridge. "This powerhouse group of innovators strengthens our ability to deliver that vision to fans of Cowboy Channel and the entire western sports world."
By running on the most powerful NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software including the NVIDIA Holoscan platform for real-time edge computing and systems with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs— Teton Ridge can process data locally, removing the need to push every video feed into the cloud to run high-latency models from remote arenas. This enables Teton Ridge to deliver real-time AI-driven insights that removes significant inefficiencies and enables several critical outcomes:
- Increase fan engagement with richer, faster analysis of each ride, allowing broadcasts to highlight the sport's complexity — from the interaction between human and animal athletes to intensity, timing, and movement.
- Improve athlete training , animal care, and rider-stock pairing by providing clearer intelligence around movement patterns, behavior, and performance across varying conditions.
- Grow the broader rodeo ecosystem by enabling increased broadcast volume and quality, creating new sponsorship opportunities, and supporting more forms of fan engagement.
"We're seeing tremendous opportunity at the intersection of sports technology and AI-driven analytics. Palantir is proud to work with NVIDIA and TWG AI to bring real-time AI and data-driven insights to the rodeo arena with Teton Ridge," said Ryan Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Palantir Technologies. "Together, we're advancing the integrity, transparency, and accuracy of the sport for athletes and fans alike."
"TWG and Teton Ridge are redefining fan engagement as edge AI reshapes the future of sports and live events," said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA. "Powered by full-stack NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software, Teton Ridge is processing data 10x faster to unlock real-time insights with Palantir AIP — elevating the iconic American sport of rodeo and setting a new standard for innovative entertainment experiences."
"TWG AI is excited to support rodeo and western sports by integrating real-time computer vision into the sport's heritage," said Drew Cukor, Global Head of Data and Analytics at TWG Global. "Working with Palantir and NVIDIA, we are proving the transformative potential of AI across the entire Teton Ridge portfolio of Western sports, media and entertainment."
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251205014121/en/
Media Contacts
Palantir
media@palantir.com