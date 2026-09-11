Pacific Imperial Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 11, 2026 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated August 26, 2026 the Company has completed its debt settlements with Chris McLeod (CEO and director of the Company) and Peter Holbek (director of the Company) (collectively, the "Creditors") to fully settle debt owed by the Company to the Creditors in the aggregate amount of $149,306.59 by issuing an aggregate of 9,953,772 common shares of the Company to the Creditors at a deemed price of $0.015 per common share (the "Debt Settlement"). The shares issued to the Creditors are subject to a hold period expiring January 12, 2027 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. See the press release of the Company dated August 26, 2026 for further details.
Early Warning Disclosure
Chris McLeod reports that he obtained 8,022,041common shares of the Company for the settlement of loans to the Company totaling $120,330.61 pursuant to the Debt Settlement. Mr. McLeod has triggered the requirement to file an early warning report and include the early warning disclosure in this news release as his ownership and control and direction over the securities of the Company has increased to more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Mr. McLeod beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 8,250,000 common shares and 1,500,000 stock options, representing approximately 9.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (and approximately 11.57% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of Mr. McLeod's stock options). On completion of the Debt Settlement, Mr. McLeod beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 16,272,041 common shares and 1,500,000 stock options, representing approximately 17.55% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (and approximately 18.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of Mr. McLeod's stock options).
Mr. McLeod has no present intention to dispose of or acquire further securities of the Company. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. McLeod may, from time-to-time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of such securities from time-to-time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to such securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.
An early warning report respecting this disclosure in security holdings will be filed and available for viewing on SEDAR+ under the profile of the Company. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Mr. McLeod by telephone at (604) 669-6332, or at c/o Pacific Imperial Mines Inc., Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6J 4M6.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.
About Pacific Imperial Mines
Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Brownell property in Saskatchewan and the Babine and Fenton properties in B.C.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Chris McLeod"
Chris McLeod, CEO
For further information please contact:
Chris McLeod (604) 669 6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
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