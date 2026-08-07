Pacific Empire Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

Pacific Empire Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit Grants

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC,OTC:PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an equity grant in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The Company has granted an aggregate of 6,800,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and an aggregate of 17,700,000 Stock Options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Of these grants, an aggregate of 16,700,000 Options and 6,300,000 RSUs were granted to directors and officers of the Company. The RSUs will vest 100% twelve months from the date of grant. The Options vest on the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company at the deemed price of C$0.05 and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.05 for a period of five years.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

pacific empire minerals corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308770

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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