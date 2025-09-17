Pacific Empire Announces Private Placement

Pacific Empire Announces Private Placement

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC,OTC:PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer based in British Columbia, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of the following:

  • Hard Dollar Units: Up to 15,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$525,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of C$0.05 for a period of two years from the closing date.
  • Flow-Through Units: Up to 15,000,000 units ("FT Units") at a price of C$0.04 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$600,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of C$0.06 for a period of two years from the closing date.

The funds will be used for diamond drilling on its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project and for general working purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around October 10, 2025, and is subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Drill Plan Overview

  • Total Program: 5 holes, ~500 metres each (2,500 metres)
  • Targets: 1 porphyry confirmation hole at the historical A Zone, 2 porphyry discovery holes, 2 breccia discovery holes

Despite nearly 80 historical drill holes completed on the Trident property since the 1970s, this northern target area has never been tested. The primary reason is access: drill testing requires crossing a creek, which historically limited exploration. With PEMC's recently granted Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit, this will be the first-ever drill test of these targets.

PEMC believes the 2025 program represents a significant test of the Trident property in its 50-year history of exploration. With strong geological, geochemical, and geophysical evidence converging at the porphyry target, combined with the newly permitted access to undrilled breccia targets, Pacific Empire is uniquely positioned to advance toward a potential gold-enriched copper porphyry discovery.

Brad Peters, President & CEO of Pacific Empire, commented: "For decades, a single creek has prevented companies from drilling an important part of Trident. With our new permit in place, Pacific Empire will be the first to test this area. Every investor dreams of being there at the start of a discovery - and at Pacific Empire, that moment is right now."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Map showing Pacific Empire's fully permitted work area at Trident, including historical drill collars and the five planned 2025 drill holes. Nearly 80 historical holes have been completed south of the creek, yet the newly permitted northern area - long considered the most prospective ground - has never been drilled. With access, camp, and trails now established, Pacific Empire is positioned to be the first company to test these high-priority porphyry and breccia targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Compilation map of the Trident property showing multiple independent datasets converging on a major discovery opportunity. A large porphyry target is outlined by copper and gold soil anomalies, resistivity and chargeability features, and favorable intrusive-volcanic contacts. Flanking this centre, conductivity highs define undrilled breccia targets supported by strong copper geochemistry. Together, the data outline a system-scale copper-gold target that has never been tested.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_003.jpg

Figure 3 - A highly anomalous copper-in-soil anomaly defines the primary porphyry target at Trident. On a moderate slope, the source of the anomaly is most likely located near its upper extent - precisely where drilling is planned. This anomaly, combined with supporting geophysics and geology, makes Trident one of the most exciting undrilled porphyry copper-gold targets in British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/266793_3e2d638704fc0952_003full.jpg

Unlocking Untested Ground

Although nearly 80 drill holes have been completed at Trident since the 1970s, none have tested the northern porphyry and breccia targets. Historically, access to this area was prevented by the need to cross a creek, which required significant planning and permitting. With PEMC's recently granted Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit, the Company is now positioned to drill this area for the very first time. This makes the 2025 program a true milestone in the project's history - opening ground that has long been considered the most prospective but remained completely untested.

Strategic Importance

The Trident drill program comes at a time when global copper demand is accelerating due to electrification, grid expansion, and electric vehicle adoption. At the same time, new large-scale copper discoveries have become increasingly rare, underscoring the importance of exploring in proven, mining-friendly jurisdictions such as British Columbia. With gold also consistently present as a by-product credit in the system, Trident has the potential to deliver the combination of size, grade, and precious metals that makes porphyry copper-gold deposits particularly attractive.

Pacific Empire believes the 2025 drill program represents a critical opportunity in the Trident property's 50-year history of exploration. The combination of historical mineralization at the A Zone, overlapping geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the porphyry target, and newly permitted access to never-before-drilled breccia targets creates a unique discovery opportunity. With drilling scheduled to begin in September 2025, PEMC is well positioned to advance Trident toward what could be a significant gold-enriched copper porphyry discovery.

Other Matters

The latest President's Newsletter, along with updated maps and Corporate Presentation, are now available at www.pemcorp.ca.

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km southeast of the Kwanika deposit owned by NorthWest Copper Corp. and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

pacific empire minerals corp. Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

