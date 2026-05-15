Pacific Bay Corporate Update

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM,OTC:PBMFF) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has issued 1,089,285 common shares pursuant to the exercise of 1,089,285 warrants at $0.08 prior to their expiry on May 13th, 2026, for proceeds of $87,143. The proceeds were used to reduce accounts payable of the Company. The remainder of the outstanding 3,778,144 $0.08 warrants expired May 13th.

The Company also advises that Philip Ellard, CFO of Pacific Bay since February of 2025, has stepped down from his role as CFO. Pacific Bay Corporate Secretary Leanora Brett has been appointed CFO on an interim basis.

"I would like to thank Phillip for his top-notch professional services on behalf of Pacific Bay and wish him all the best moving forward," said Pacific Bay President & CEO David Brett.

About Pacific Bay Minerals

Pacific Bay's 100% owned Haskins-Reed Critical Minerals Project in northwestern BC is one of the leading exploration projects in the Cassiar Region. Located next to Cassiar Gold Corp. on Highway 37, Haskins-Reed hosts tungsten, copper, bismuth, silver, lead, and zinc in multiple high-grade polymetallic zones, over 150 drill holes, underground workings, and significant exploration potential. Pacific Bay also recently signed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Mount Haskins claims, adjoining Haskins-Reed directly to the north. The Company also owns 100% of the Weaver Gold project in southern BC, now under option/JV with Aurwest Resources Corp. whereby Aurwest can earn 50%.

David H. Brett, MBA
President & CEO
Telephone: (604) 682-2421
Email: dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com 

www.pacificbayminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297698

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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