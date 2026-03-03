P2 Gold Intersects 0.71 g/t Gold and 0.31% Copper Over 54.86 Meters, Including 1.28 g/t Gold and 0.43% Copper over 22.86 meters at Lucky Strike Zone

P2 Gold Intersects 0.71 g/t Gold and 0.31% Copper Over 54.86 Meters, Including 1.28 g/t Gold and 0.43% Copper over 22.86 meters at Lucky Strike Zone

 P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD,OTC:PGLDF) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports results from an additional ten reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (GBR-082 to 091) drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone as part of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.  A total of 11,500 meters in 70 RC holes is planned for the Lucky Strike Zone as part of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program.  On completion of the drilling underway at the Lucky Strike Zone, the RC drill is expected to return to the Sullivan Zone for additional drilling to extend the zone down dip.  Results from drilling to date confirm the Mineral Resource model for the Lucky Strike Zone.

Drilling Highlights

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBR-082 to GBR-091 drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone include:

  • Hole GBR-088 intersected 0.65 g/t gold and 0.32% copper over 68.58 meters from 54.86 meters downhole, including 18.29 meters grading 1.22 g/t gold and 0.64% copper (one sample capped at 8 g/t gold) starting 54.86 meters downhole and also intersected 0.20 g/t gold and 0.11% copper over 27.43 meters starting 123.44 meters downhole and intersected 0.13 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 47.24 meters starting 167.64 meters downhole;
  • Hole GBR-089 intersected 0.71 g/t gold and 0.31% copper over 54.86 meters starting 74.68 meters downhole, including 22.86 meters grading 1.28 g/t gold and 0.43% copper starting 74.68 meters downhole and also intersected 0.21 g/t gold and 0.15% copper over 45.72 meters starting 164.59 meters downhole;
  • Hole GBR-091 intersected 0.51 g/t gold and 0.22% copper over 68.58 meters from 47.24 meters downhole, including 22.86 meters grading 0.92 g/t gold and 0.34% copper starting 48.77 meters downhole and also intersected 0.11 g/t gold and 0.15% copper over 41.15 meters starting 115.82 meters downhole.

The available drill data confirms that the ore controls at Lucky Strike are the same as at the Sullivan Zone where mineralization is localized within and below a tabular unit of quartz monzonite underlain by pyroxenite.  As with Sullivan, the higher-grade gold and copper at Lucky strike is at the core of the zone and at restricted halos around subvertical structures. This mineralization is gold dominant and gives way to copper-gold mineralization in the footwall of the main mineralized body.  At Lucky Strike, the deeper footwall mineralization ranges in thickness from 20 meters to 60 meters and with the main mineralized body ranging up to 75 meters thick forms a zone with a combined thickness of up to 125 meters thick.  There are numerous quartz filled structures that cut across the Lucky Strike Zone which come to surface and were exploited historically as narrow, high-grade pits and shallow workings. 

The Lucky Strike Zone remains open in all directions.  Drilling is currently focused on the western half of the zone, which measures approximately 700 meters by 500 meters, as defined by current and historical drilling, and is where the relatively shallow mineralization is hosted.  This targeted area is roughly the same size as the Sullivan Zone.  Based on available current and historical drill data, the Lucky Strike Zone has the potential to be significantly larger than the Sullivan Zone.

Since the start of the Program in October 2025, a total of 57 RC drill holes have been drilled, with 24 holes drilled at the Sullivan Zone and 33 holes drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone.  The diamond drill has completed 18 metallurgical and slope stability geotechnical holes to date.  Assays will continue to be reported over the coming months.

On completion of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.  The updated Mineral Resource estimate will form the basis of a feasibility study on placing Gabbs in production, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Lucky Strike Zone Plan View (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Lucky Strike Section RR-RR' (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Lucky Strike Section CC-CC' (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Lucky Strike Section EE-EE' (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Table 1: Selected Gabbs Drill Results, March 2026 (GBR-082 to GBR-091)(1, 2)


Hole

Collar Coords

Dip/
Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Copper
(%)

GBR-082

N4293869/
E414909

-90/0

7.62

59.44

51.82

0.44

0.18


FM(3)

59.44

94.49

35.05

0.12

0.15

GBR-083

N4293869/
E414910

-55/45

7.62

57.91

50.29

0.47

0.23


FM

60.96

114.30

53.34

0.21

0.22

GBR-084

N4293869/
E414910

-55/135

7.62

64.01

56.39

0.42

0.22


FM

64.01

124.97

60.96

0.14

0.15

GBR-085

N4293869/
E414910

-50/225

22.86

74.68

51.82

0.39

0.19


FM

74.68

97.54

22.86

0.18

0.13


FM

114.30

137.16

22.86

0.15

0.15

GBR-086

N4293869/
E414910

-60/315

16.76

67.06

50.29

0.52

0.22


FM

85.34

112.78

27.43

0.12

0.21

GBR-087

N4293812/
E415017

-70/0

53.34

118.87

65.53

0.44

0.20


FM

118.87

152.40

33.53

0.11

0.16

GBR-088

N4293812/
E415017

-65/45

54.86

123.44

68.58

0.65(4)

0.32


incl

54.86

73.15

18.29

1.22(4)

0.64


FM

123.44

150.88

27.43

0.20

0.11


FM

167.64

214.88

47.24

0.13

0.18

GBR-089

N4293812/
E415017

-65/135

74.68

129.54

54.86

0.71

0.31


Incl

74.68

97.54

22.86

1.28

0.43


FM

164.59

210.31

45.72

0.21

0.15

GBR-090

N4293803/
E415019

-60/225

60.96

120.40

59.44

0.43

0.18


FM

140.21

182.88

42.67

0.14

0.18

GBR-091

N4293803/
E415019

-60/315

47.24

115.82

68.58

0.51

0.22


Incl

48.77

71.63

22.86

0.92

0.34


FM

115.82

156.97

41.15

0.11

0.15

(1)

True thickness to be determined.

(2)

All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS Global at its facilities in Reno, Nevada, with the analysis completed at ALS Global facilities in Reno, Nevada, and North Vancouver, British Columbia.  All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold.  Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate.

(3)

FM means footwall mineralization

(4)

One sample (1.52 meters) capped at 8 g/t gold.

Qualified Person                                                                                                                 

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project.  Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where work to support a feasibility study is underway.  A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 109,000 ounces gold, 15,000 tonnes copper over a 14.2-year mine life.  The Gabbs Project has excellent infrastructure with access via paved Hwy 361, and power and water on site.  Additional metallurgical work is being planned, and a water permit is expected in the first quarter of this year.  All zones on the property remain open and additional exploration targets, near surface and at depth, are drill ready.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release.  Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management.  See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, dated March 21, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE P2 Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/03/c9729.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

P2 GoldPGLD:CCtsxv:pgldgold investing
PGLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the issuance by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP), through the Bureau of Air Pollution Control, the Class II Air Quality and Surface Disturbance... Keep Reading...
Gold bar placed on a large metal trap on a wooden surface.

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

As gold prices continue to soar past record highs, investors are pouring billions into bars, coins, and digital tokens. However, regulators and analysts warn that the same rally is fueling a surge in scams that are quietly draining retirement accounts and life savings.Gold has long been marketed... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Announces the 10-Year Renewal of the Use of Surface Rights at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Announces the 10-Year Renewal of the Use of Surface Rights at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has renewed the lease on the use of the surface rights at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

Highlights:The investment adds a third strategic investor, when combined with investments by mining companies South32 Group Operations PTY Ltd. and Teck Resources LimitedThe Offering funds significantly expanded drill programs for 2026 and 2027 at the Company's NAK copper-gold porphyry project... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

Related News

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

precious metals investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

precious metals investing

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey

precious metals investing

Heliostar Welcomes Tara Gilfillan to Board

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement