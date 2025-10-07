Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2025

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV)  today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2025 results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday November 5, 2025 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 4, 2025 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com .

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/428xJ0S to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America ) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-third-quarter-2025-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-5-2025-302577414.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/07/c2776.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVVNYSE:OVVEnergy Investing
OVV
The Conversation (0)

Ovintiv Announces Closing of Midland and Bakken Transactions & Inclusion in S&P 400 Index

Company Updates 2023 Guidance for Early Close Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028... Keep Reading...
Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress and performance on several key sustainability initiatives related to emissions reductions, social responsibility and corporate governance. "Ovintiv continues to drive real and measurable... Keep Reading...
Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 . Election of... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion to the planned diamond drill program at its flagship Davidson River project ("Davidson River" or the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has been ranked No. 1 on the Report on Business magazine's 2025 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published on September 26, 2025. Valeura achieved the top position among 400 candidate companies across all... Keep Reading...
Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Oasis Uranium Propsectivity ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Mustang Energy Corp. ( CSE: MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T ) (the " Company " or " Mustang ") announces that, in connection with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH), it has staked an additional claim on its 914W Uranium Project. The new claim (MC00022913) totals 1182.25 ha and is located immediately... Keep Reading...
Purepoint Commences First-Pass Drilling at District-Scale Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Commences First-Pass Drilling at District-Scale Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Tabbernor Project, located on the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The 1,500-metre program will test... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated September 26, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Related News

Gold Investing

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Gold Investing

Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

copper investing

Trilogy Metals Shares Rocket as US Government Takes Stake in Alaska Project

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

gold investing

Barrick Sells Côte d’Ivoire Gold Mine to Atlantic Group