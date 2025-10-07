Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2025

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2025 results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday November 5, 2025 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 4, 2025 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com .
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/428xJ0S to receive an instant automated call back.
You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America ) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.
The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:
Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com
Media contact: (403) 645-2252
