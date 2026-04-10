Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 12, 2026

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2026 results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT, on Tuesday May 12, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 11, 2026. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com&a=www.Ovintiv.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.Ovintiv.com. 

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4aQ9VDs  to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2026-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-12-2026-302739388.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/10/c0257.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ovintivovvnyse:ovvenergy investing
OVV
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...

Ovintiv Announces Closing of Midland and Bakken Transactions & Inclusion in S&P 400 Index

Company Updates 2023 Guidance for Early Close Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028... Keep Reading...
Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress and performance on several key sustainability initiatives related to emissions reductions, social responsibility and corporate governance. "Ovintiv continues to drive real and measurable... Keep Reading...
Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Wealth Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Domestic Metals to Host Live Investor Webinar

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Announces U.S. Affiliate Orvian Receives Minnesota DNR Registration for Exploratory Boring

Prismo Metals Completes Phase 1 Drill Campaign at Silver King

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Oil Prices Break US$100, Why Are Gold and Silver Down?

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

lithium investing

Infographic: Era of the Glut Ends as Lithium Careens Toward 2026 Deficit

lithium investing

Jindalee Inks US$571 Million SPAC Deal to List Lithium Assets on Nasdaq

base metals investing

Domestic Metals to Host Live Investor Webinar