OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 13 th .

August 7 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Surge Copper. Corp (OTCQB: SRGXF | TSXV: SURG)
ReGen III Corp. (OTCQB: ISRJF | TSXV: GIII)
Silver47 Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI)
Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: ZCTFF | TSXV: ZCT)
NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (OTCQB: NXTDF | CSE:  NXT)
Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)
Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB: ZOMDF)
Metaguest.AI Incorporated (OTCQB: MGSTF | CSE: METG)
Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB: WAST)
CleanGo Innovations Inc. (OTCQB: CLGOF | CSE: CGII)
Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Silver47 Exploration
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Advancing a premier high-grade US silver portfolio

Silver47 Exploration
Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

