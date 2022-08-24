Lithium Investing News

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About ACME Lithium Inc.
Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
Acme Lithium

ACME Lithium


ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 36 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey at Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake Projects in South Eastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in south eastern Manitoba.

The survey for ACME Lithium will be carried out by Dias Airborne with their state of the art QMAGT system. A total of 1,989 line kilometres will be flown at a 65 m line spacing and at a sensor height of 35 m or at the safest height above the tree canopy. High grade IMU and DGPS systems onboard are used to de-rotate the 6 tensor components and compensate for any motion noise. The data will be processed to generate 6 directional tensor magnetic parameters, and various derived products from these parameters, which can be used in combination or individually to interpret the geology in great detail and with high confidence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 8,057,778 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in two tranches at exercise prices of $0.075 and $0.10 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $738,556 to the treasury by the Company's largest shareholders, Jason and Christina Barnard, within the last four weeks. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until August 28, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020. All Warrants that were issued under that private placement have now been exercised.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including the appointment of Ms. Nicola Spooner to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect, and appointment of strategic advisors to the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it recently began advancing the field work component of Phase 1 for its exploration plan at the Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

