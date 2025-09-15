OTC Markets Group Expands Data Availability via ICE Consolidated Feed, Unlocking Greater Global Access to Overnight Trading

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that data from its MOON ATS ® and OTC Overnight ® trading sessions is now available via the ICE Consolidated Feed, Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) premier normalized data solution.

This expansion brings OTC Markets' trading data into a standardized, low-latency environment widely used by global banks, asset managers, hedge funds and analytics platforms. It represents a major step in increasing visibility into overnight activity, particularly across Asia, where local market hours align with MOON and OTC Overnight ® trading.

Since early 2025, MOON ATS, OTC Overnight, and OTC Link NQB Daytime data have been available via ICE's Global Network Services. Now, distribution through the ICE Consolidated Feed is designed to offer seamless integration into the trading systems, pricing engines, and analytics tools that help power global capital markets.

"Delivering our live quote streams via ICE's normalized feed brings our mission critical data closer to the end users, unlocking liquidity, increasing access and expanding transparency across borders," said Matt Fuchs, EVP of Market Data at OTC Markets Group.

As demand grows for real-time data beyond traditional U.S. market hours, this integration helps meet the evolving needs of institutional and retail users.

The ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates and normalizes content from over 600 global sources, including exchanges and OTC venues, offering a comprehensive view of liquidity across asset classes. Used by Tier 1, 2 and 3 banks, asset managers, hedge funds, ISVs and redistributors, it delivers a range of global financial information with multi-asset class coverage, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. By joining this ecosystem, OTC Markets reinforces its role as a key provider of real-time market data on global equities and a trusted partner to data vendors, investors, and trading firms worldwide.

To learn more about MOON ATS ® and OTC Overnight ® , visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otc-link/moon-ats

More information on ICE's Consolidated Feed is available at: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/access-and-delivery/connectivity-and-feeds/consolidated-feed

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS ® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


×