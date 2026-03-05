Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNFOTCQX: OMZNFFRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria Vargas to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Vargas brings over 25 years of extensive knowledge of the mining industry and North American capital markets, and a wealth of expertise in environmental, social and governance. She has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons. Economics) from Lima (Peru) University and an MBA Finance from Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela.

Ms. Vargas currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of VMS Mining and is a director and chair of the corporate government relations committee of Lithium Universe Canada. She previously served as Vice President Investor Relations for Minera Alamos Inc., and as a director, chair of the corporate governance and nominating committee and a member of the audit committee of Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec‘s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada‘s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals‘ June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President
Email: info@osiskometals.com
Phone: 416-500-4129 


Osisko Metals
