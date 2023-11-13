Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the J68 and K68 deposits in the C1 Area (C1) of the Central Zone.

Results from the K68 deposit indicate a new extension of tabular-style mineralization towards the east of the known deposit boundaries with localized increases in grade and thickness suggesting that there is exploration potential for new prismatic-style deposits in proximity to the C1 Area. Drilling at J68 defined the limits of that prismatic deposit.

These results are positive as the Company prepares for the Q1 2024 exploration program. Currently there are geophysical surveys underway evaluating target areas for prismatic-style mineralization that were outlined over the summer months by the Joint Venture Exploration Team.

Highlights of Drill Hole Assay Composites:

  • K68-23-PP-001: 10.00 metres grading, 7.20% Zn and 0.73% Pb (7.93 Zn+Pb)
  • K68-23-PP-009: 6.00 metres grading, 11.37% Zn and 0.54% Pb (11.91 Zn+Pb)
  • K68-23-PP-020: 8.00 metres grading, 9.44% Zn and 1.20% Pb (10.63 Zn+Pb)
  • K68-23-PP-030: 10.00 metres grading, 5.20% Zn and 3.50 %Pb (8.71 Zn+Pb)
  • K68-23-PP-064B: 7.00 metres grading, 9.97% Zn and 4.49% Pb (14.45 Zn+Pb)

Drilling was conducted as part of the PPML Joint Venture's larger 2023 definition drilling program designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within the currently modelled mineral resources reported in the 2022 PEA. This spacing is intended to upgrade the resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category.

The Company would like to announce that as of September, Mr. Robin Adair has stepped down as Vice President of Exploration of Osisko Metals and has transitioned to Senior Technical Advisor for the PPML Joint Venture (holder of the Pine Point Project). The Company appreciates Mr. Adair's significant contribution over the years, and we will continue to collaborate and benefit from his knowledge in his new role with PPML.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Composites.

Hole Name
Zone
Deposit
From To Drill Width True Width Zn Pb Zn+Pb
(m) (m) (m) (m) % % %
J68-23-PP-002 C1 J68 60.00 61.00 1.00 1.00 2.65 0.26 2.91
J68-23-PP-006 C1 J68 24.00 27.00 3.00 3.00 3.13 0.90 4.03
and C1 J68 33.00 35.00 2.00 2.00 2.41 0.33 2.73
J68-23-PP-007 C1 J68 18.00 20.00 2.00 2.00 2.17 0.60 2.77
and C1 J68 42.50 44.00 1.50 1.50 3.00 0.11 3.11
K68-23-PP-001 C1 K68 56.00 66.00 10.00 9.99 7.20 0.73 7.93
K68-23-PP-002 C1 K68 59.00 62.00 3.00 2.99 1.39 1.33 2.71
and C1 K68 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.00 2.01 1.84 3.85
K68-23-PP-003 C1 K68 51.00 52.00 1.00 1.00 6.69 0.51 7.20
and C1 K68 61.00 65.00 4.00 4.00 3.01 0.20 3.20
K68-23-PP-004 C1 K68 62.00 63.00 1.00 1.00 5.06 1.79 6.86
and C1 K68 65.00 66.00 1.00 1.00 3.70 0.12 3.82
K68-23-PP-006 C1 K68 59.00 65.00 6.00 5.99 2.23 1.15 3.37
K68-23-PP-007 C1 K68 59.00 64.00 5.00 4.99 4.55 0.15 4.69
K68-23-PP-008 C1 K68 61.00 63.00 2.00 2.00 4.24 0.85 5.09
K68-23-PP-009 C1 K68 60.00 66.00 6.00 5.99 11.37 0.54 11.91
K68-23-PP-010 C1 K68 56.50 57.00 0.50 0.50 1.79 1.03 2.83
K68-23-PP-011 C1 K68 64.00 67.00 3.00 3.00 6.70 0.67 7.38
K68-23-PP-014 C1 K68 60.00 65.00 5.00 4.99 5.92 0.98 6.91
K68-23-PP-017 C1 K68 58.00 62.00 4.00 3.99 1.57 1.77 3.34
K68-23-PP-018 C1 K68 57.00 65.00 8.00 7.98 5.13 0.73 5.86
K68-23-PP-019 C1 K68 68.00 69.00 1.00 1.00 1.58 1.25 2.83
K68-23-PP-020 C1 K68 54.00 62.00 8.00 7.99 9.44 1.20 10.63
and C1 K68 64.00 67.00 3.00 3.00 5.46 1.35 6.81
K68-23-PP-021 C1 K68 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.00 2.07 0.09 2.16
and C1 K68 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.00 1.84 0.25 2.08
and C1 K68 65.00 67.00 2.00 2.00 7.77 0.34 8.11
K68-23-PP-022 C1 K68 60.00 65.00 5.00 4.99 4.88 0.22 5.10
K68-23-PP-024 C1 K68 62.00 63.00 1.00 1.00 1.83 0.43 2.26
K68-23-PP-025 C1 K68 56.00 57.00 1.00 1.00 2.04 0.18 2.22
and C1 K68 59.00 67.00 8.00 7.99 4.24 0.50 4.74
K68-23-PP-026 C1 K68 57.00 63.00 6.00 5.99 4.17 1.20 5.37
K68-23-PP-026 C1 K68 67.00 71.00 4.00 3.99 6.86 0.43 7.29
K68-23-PP-028 C1 K68 54.00 58.00 4.00 3.99 10.11 0.92 11.03
and C1 K68 60.00 62.00 2.00 2.00 2.01 0.17 2.19
K68-23-PP-029 C1 K68 65.00 66.00 1.00 1.00 2.66 0.08 2.74
K68-23-PP-030 C1 K68 50.00 60.00 10.00 9.99 5.20 3.50 8.71
and C1 K68 62.00 64.00 2.00 2.00 5.64 0.32 5.96
K68-23-PP-031 C1 K68 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.00 1.98 0.34 2.32
K68-23-PP-033 C1 K68 66.00 70.00 4.00 3.99 2.31 1.43 3.74
K68-23-PP-034 C1 K68 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.00 5.45 0.46 5.91
K68-23-PP-035 C1 K68 52.00 59.00 7.00 6.99 3.71 0.45 4.16
K68-23-PP-038 C1 K68 53.00 56.00 3.00 3.00 4.31 7.27 11.59
K68-23-PP-039 C1 K68 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.00 4.58 2.37 6.95
K68-23-PP-040 C1 K68 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.00 2.21 0.37 2.58
K68-23-PP-041 C1 K68 48.00 52.00 4.00 4.00 3.27 0.22 3.49
and C1 K68 56.00 61.00 5.00 5.00 3.84 0.71 4.55
K68-23-PP-042 C1 K68 56.00 57.00 1.00 1.00 1.93 0.53 2.46
and C1 K68 63.56 65.00 1.44 1.44 3.17 0.46 3.63
K68-23-PP-044B C1 K68 57.00 59.00 2.00 2.00 1.95 0.57 2.52
and C1 K68 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.00 2.10 0.02 2.12
K68-23-PP-045 C1 K68 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 1.94 0.33 2.27
K68-23-PP-046 C1 K68 59.00 61.00 2.00 1.99 4.13 0.06 4.19
and C1 K68 67.00 68.00 1.00 1.00 3.30 0.19 3.49
K68-23-PP-048 C1 K68 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.00 1.93 0.13 2.05
and C1 K68 63.00 65.00 2.00 2.00 3.33 0.04 3.37
K68-23-PP-049 C1 K68 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 1.94 0.64 2.58
K68-23-PP-050 C1 K68 51.00 54.00 3.00 3.00 1.55 0.41 1.96
K68-23-PP-052 C1 K68 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 7.10 0.69 7.79
K68-23-PP-053 C1 K68 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 2.22 0.03 2.25
K68-23-PP-054 C1 K68 57.15 60.00 2.85 2.85 4.99 0.30 5.29
and C1 K68 62.00 64.00 2.00 2.00 9.69 7.69 17.37
K68-23-PP-055 C1 K68 61.00 66.00 5.00 4.99 3.93 0.22 4.15
K68-23-PP-056 C1 K68 61.00 66.00 5.00 4.99 14.92 4.31 19.23
K68-23-PP-057 C1 K68 66.00 69.00 3.00 2.99 17.18 19.71 36.89
K68-23-PP-058 C1 K68 64.00 68.00 4.00 3.99 8.90 1.76 10.66
K68-23-PP-060 C1 K68 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.00 1.95 0.06 2.00
and C1 K68 56.00 61.00 5.00 5.00 2.69 0.61 3.30
K68-23-PP-061 C1 K68 63.00 64.00 1.00 1.00 3.02 1.50 4.52
K68-23-PP-062 C1 K68 62.00 63.00 1.00 1.00 3.68 1.08 4.75
K68-23-PP-063 C1 K68 59.00 67.00 8.00 7.98 4.31 0.37 4.68
K68-23-PP-063B C1 K68 60.00 68.00 8.00 7.99 3.53 0.52 4.06
K68-23-PP-064 C1 K68 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.00 3.19 0.06 3.25
and C1 K68 63.00 68.00 5.00 4.99 10.84 1.43 12.27
K68-23-PP-064B C1 K68 63.00 70.00 7.00 6.99 9.97 4.49 14.45
K68-23-PP-065 C1 K68 54.00 65.00 11.00 10.99 4.96 0.71 5.67
K68-23-PP-066 C1 K68 61.00 65.00 4.00 3.99 6.13 0.22 6.36
K68-23-PP-068 C1 K68 62.00 67.00 5.00 4.99 5.53 1.43 6.97
K68-23-PP-069 C1 K68 59.00 66.00 7.00 6.99 5.36 0.48 5.85
and C1 K68 68.00 70.00 2.00 2.00 3.53 0.35 3.88
K68-23-PP-070 C1 K68 56.00 59.00 3.00 2.99 3.92 0.09 4.01
and C1 K68 62.00 64.00 2.00 2.00 3.97 0.33 4.31
K68-23-PP-071 C1 K68 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.00 1.78 0.23 2.01
K68-23-PP-072 C1 K68 59.00 62.00 3.00 3.00 5.41 1.74 7.15
K68-23-PP-073 C1 K68 56.00 61.00 5.00 5.00 5.84 2.06 7.90


Drill holes not reported in this table with a collar location tabulated in Table 2 contained no significant assay results.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Senior Technical Advisor for Pine Point Mining Limited. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation, and analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area are securely transported to its core facility on-site, where they are logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade, four acid digestion, and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20%, respectively. Samples with Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11).

Hole Name Zone Deposit Easting Northing Elev (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m)
J68-23-PP-001 C1 J68 627313 6744288 211 0 -90 29
J68-23-PP-001B C1 J68 627313 6744288 211 0 -90 62
J68-23-PP-002 C1 J68 627262 6744258 211 0 -90 65
J68-23-PP-003 C1 J68 627291 6744250 211 0 -90 65
J68-23-PP-004 C1 J68 627263 6744212 211 0 -90 68
J68-23-PP-005 C1 J68 627234 6744217 211 0 -90 65
J68-23-PP-006 C1 J68 627185 6744088 210 0 -90 77
J68-23-PP-007 C1 J68 627222 6744042 211 0 -90 53
K68-23-PP-001 C1 K68 628073 6743959 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-002 C1 K68 628046 6743975 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-003 C1 K68 628045 6743941 213 0 -90 72
K68-23-PP-004 C1 K68 628037 6743911 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-005 C1 K68 628012 6743894 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-006 C1 K68 628014 6743931 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-007 C1 K68 628010 6743960 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-008 C1 K68 627996 6743988 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-009 C1 K68 627967 6743973 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-010 C1 K68 627981 6743944 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-011 C1 K68 627983 6743912 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-012 C1 K68 627982 6743884 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-013 C1 K68 627951 6743900 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-014 C1 K68 627951 6743930 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-015 C1 K68 627935 6743989 213 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-016 C1 K68 627902 6743979 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-017 C1 K68 627909 6743949 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-018 C1 K68 627919 6743921 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-019 C1 K68 627923 6743892 213 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-020 C1 K68 627889 6743910 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-021 C1 K68 627861 6743898 213 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-022 C1 K68 627849 6743924 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-023 C1 K68 627872 6743970 213 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-024 C1 K68 627847 6743953 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-025 C1 K68 627803 6743866 213 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-026 C1 K68 627797 6743895 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-027 C1 K68 627789 6743924 212 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-028 C1 K68 627769 6743943 212 0 -90 62
K68-23-PP-029 C1 K68 627761 6743909 212 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-030 C1 K68 627737 6743894 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-031 C1 K68 627772 6743852 213 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-032 C1 K68 627745 6743834 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-033 C1 K68 627741 6743866 212 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-034 C1 K68 627709 6743882 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-035 C1 K68 627709 6743915 212 0 -90 59
K68-23-PP-036 C1 K68 627735 6743957 212 0 -90 56
K68-23-PP-037 C1 K68 627716 6743945 212 0 -90 59
K68-23-PP-038 C1 K68 627678 6743969 212 0 -90 59
K68-23-PP-039 C1 K68 627679 6743935 212 0 -90 62
K68-23-PP-040 C1 K68 627650 6743919 212 0 -90 63
K68-23-PP-041 C1 K68 627658 6743888 212 0 -90 63
K68-23-PP-042 C1 K68 627686 6743871 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-043 C1 K68 627689 6743832 212 0 -90 72
K68-23-PP-044B C1 K68 627662 6743855 212 0 -90 80
K68-23-PP-045 C1 K68 627636 6743837 212 0 -90 66
K68-23-PP-046 C1 K68 627609 6743816 212 0 -90 72
K68-23-PP-047 C1 K68 627609 6743854 212 0 -90 69
K68-23-PP-048 C1 K68 627623 6743901 212 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-049 C1 K68 627628 6743945 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-050 C1 K68 627631 6743978 212 0 -90 62
K68-23-PP-051 C1 K68 627593 6744001 211 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-052 C1 K68 627601 6743969 211 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-053 C1 K68 627587 6743948 211 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-054 C1 K68 627545 6743966 211 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-055 C1 K68 627552 6743921 211 0 -90 70
K68-23-PP-056 C1 K68 627580 6743910 211 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-057 C1 K68 627577 6743883 211 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-058 C1 K68 627593 6743879 211 0 -90 71
K68-23-PP-059 C1 K68 627560 6743859 211 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-060 C1 K68 627553 6743828 212 0 -90 65
K68-23-PP-061 C1 K68 627575 6743807 212 0 -90 66
K68-23-PP-062 C1 K68 627896 6743878 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-063 C1 K68 628099 6743937 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-063B C1 K68 628099 6743937 213 0 -90 92
K68-23-PP-064 C1 K68 628101 6743973 213 0 -90 68
K68-23-PP-064B C1 K68 628101 6743973 213 0 -90 92
K68-23-PP-065 C1 K68 627832 6743880 213 0 -90 80
K68-23-PP-066 C1 K68 628071 6743922 213 0 -90 92
K68-23-PP-067 C1 K68 628125 6743927 215 0 -90 95
K68-23-PP-068 C1 K68 628127 6743957 213 0 -90 95
K68-23-PP-069 C1 K68 628132 6743982 213 0 -90 80
K68-23-PP-070 C1 K68 628110 6743998 213 0 -90 80
K68-23-PP-071 C1 K68 628073 6743990 213 0 -90 74
K68-23-PP-072 C1 K68 628028 6744001 213 0 -90 77
K68-23-PP-073 C1 K68 627995 6744019 213 0 -90 77


About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, more specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian Capital Advisory LLP for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources . Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which was prepared for Osisko Metals and PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., HydroRessources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the " 2022 PEA "). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Osisko Metals' issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, with paved highway access, an electrical substation, as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads.

In addition, the Company also acquired in July 2023, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ) of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 news release of Osisko Metals entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Maiden Resource at Gaspé Copper – Inferred Resource of 456Mt Grading 0.31% Copper" ). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

About Appian

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is a London-headquartered investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 6,300 employees. Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Perth, Mexico City and Dubai. The Appian team, through its private capital funds, has a long history of successfully bringing mines through development and into production, having completed 9 mine builds in the last 6 years.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com , or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com
www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the closing of the Gaspe Copper Project Definitive Agreement or the Pine Point Project. For Pine Point, statements including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the expectation that the Project will be a robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; the expected high quality of the Pine Point concentrates; the potential impact of the Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenue and contribution of jobs; the Pine Point Project having the potential for mineral resource expansion and new discoveries; the timing and ability for the Pine Point Project to reach construction decision (if at all(; the estimated costs to take the Pine Point Project to construction decision (if at all); the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and the impact to the Company of the disposition of ownership interest and control in the Pine Point Project, which is a material property of the Company. There can be no certainty on the timing, costs and ability for the joint venture parties to take the Pine Point Project to reach a construction decision or pursue planned exploration and development as presently contemplated.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; the economic viability of the Pine Point Project; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838aa1fb-6f85-4f67-bf91-a698b0eaad1d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) - Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the P499 and O556 deposits, both prismatic-style deposits with associated tabular-style aprons in the West Zone ("WZ"). Results within the prismatic pipes defined by historical drilling were thick, high-grade intersections consistent with historical results. Drillhole P499-23-PP-004 extends the known prismatic style mineralization towards the West and remains open for further exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2023 drilling program at Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the X25 deposit, a prismatic-style deposit with a tabular-style apron in the West Zone.

Drilling was conducted as part of the Pine Point Joint Venture's larger 2023 definition drilling program that is designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within the current modelled mineral resources reported in the 2022 PEA deposits. This spacing is intended to upgrade resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 6, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update to ongoing exploration projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO), Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company"), a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources Corp. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:00AM CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Abra Production and Operations Update

Agreement to Acquire PlusOr Global Pty Ltd

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Companies Rise on Q3 Results

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: BCM Resources Takes the Lead with 40 Percent Gain

Resource Investing

Abra Production and Operations Update

Resource Investing

Agreement to Acquire PlusOr Global Pty Ltd

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Begins Soil Sampling Program

×