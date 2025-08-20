Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") effective at market open on Friday, August 22, 2025. The common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") will continue to trade under its current stock symbol, "OM", following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to the TSX.

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of close of market on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the TSXV to the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "OMZNF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "OB51".

Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone that is expected to enhance the Company's visibility and improve access to a broader investor base.

John Burzynski, Executive Chair of Osisko Metals, commented: "Graduating to the TSX is a natural evolution to our continued growth following our significant capital raise and management transition to Osisko Metals in December 2024, and the continued overwhelmingly positive results of our new drilling program. The Gaspé Copper Project has large-scale potential, and I believe we have only scratched the surface. Aligning with our business plan, this listing is set to enhance our visibility in the capital markets, enabling us to continue to attract significant institutional and retail investors to our story as the Gaspé Copper Project advances."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled " Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper ". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq" . The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated
Email: info@osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America; and the advancement of the Pine Point project.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals OM:CA TSXV:OM Base Metals Investing
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " Drill results at Gaspé Copper continue to exceed expectations. These new data expand the deposit further south and at depth with drill holes 30-1092 and 30-872, located respectively 230 metres and 440 metres south of the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model. Additional holes are planned in this resource expansion target area in the coming months over a surface of 450 metres by 550 metres, which we believe will add significant new tonnage to the MRE update, planned for Q1 2026. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspé Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

New Expansion Hole Intersects 279 Metres Averaging 0.49 % Cu

Nine Drill Rigs Now Active on Site

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Completion of Continuance to Ontario

Osisko Metals Announces Completion of Continuance to Ontario

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that, effective June 13, 2025, the Company has been continued from British Columbia ( Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to Ontario ( Business Corporations Act (Ontario)) (the " Continuance ").

The Company adopted new articles and by-laws as part of the Continuance, which replaced the prior articles and by-laws of the Company. The Continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company were each approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2025. Copies of the certificate of continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company will be available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskometals.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Includes 15.6 Metres Averaging 1.47% Cu and 8.5 g/t Ag

E Zone Skarn Returns 29.7 Metres Averaging 1.92% Cu and 15.2 g/t Ag

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce they have completed 25% of the planned drilling program on its La Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out by property vendor and operator Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI).

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire)

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Engages Windfall Geotek for Data Analysis at Hot Breccia

Prismo Engages Windfall Geotek for Data Analysis at Hot Breccia

(TheNewswire)

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that its has engaged Windfall Geotek Inc. to apply its proprietary Windfall AI System to integrate and analyze geophysical data, topography data and drill hole data at Prismo's Hot Breccia copper project located in Arizona.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Osisko Metals
