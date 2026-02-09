Osisko Development Awards Project and Construction Management Services Contract for the Development of the Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development Awards Project and Construction Management Services Contract for the Development of the Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., has entered into a definitive Project and Construction Management Services Agreement with JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") for the development of the Cariboo Gold Project, located in British Columbia (the "Cariboo Gold Project").

Sean Roosen, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Formalizing our partnership with JDS supports an integrated approach to project delivery, as we advance the next phase of work at the Cariboo Gold Project. JDS' project and construction management experience provides additional capacity and structure across planning and execution, supporting disciplined progress on the development of the Cariboo Gold Project."

About JDS Energy & Mining Inc.

JDS is a Western Canada-based mining services company founded in 2004 by Jeff Stibbard and comprised of a diverse team of skilled and highly experienced mining and construction professionals. With a proven track record of providing clients with fit-for-purpose solutions and delivering value, JDS has earned a reputation for delivering and executing project plans on budget, on schedule, and most importantly, safely. The JDS team prides itself on delivering projects from concept through operations and ultimately reclamation – an approach it has executed across Canadian and international operations. Past projects include the Minto Mine, the Gahcho Kue Mine, and the Silvertip Mine. Please visit their website at https://jdsmining.ca for more information.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past producing mining camps with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer through the development of its flagship, fully permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project located in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., a brownfield property with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, and access to established infrastructure. Osisko Development is focused on developing long-life mining assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, development risk management, and mineral inventory growth.

For further information, contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok
Chairman and CEO Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Email: prabenok@osiskodev.com
Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644
   

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward- looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended) (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or potential outcomes. Such forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the ability to develop the Cariboo Gold Project; the timing and ability to complete contemplated work. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks related to exploration, development and operation of the Cariboo Gold Project, general economic and market conditions and business conditions in the mining industry, fluctuations in commodity and currency exchange rates, changes in regulatory framework and applicable laws, as well as those risks and factors disclosed in the Company's most recent annual information form, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis as well as other public filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

osisko-development-corpodv-cctsxv-odvgold-investing
ODV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp.

Keep Reading...
Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Gold bars with stock chart overlay, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Is Gold and Silver's Price Correction Over?

It's been a wild couple of weeks for gold and silver. After surging to record highs at the end of January, prices for both precious metals saw significant corrections, creating turmoil for market participants.This week brought some relief, with gold bouncing back from its low point and even... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks showing a picture of gold bars and the year 2026.

Experts: Gold's Fundamentals Intact, Price Could Hit US$7,000 in 2026

Gold took center stage at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), coming to the fore in a slew of discussions as the price surged past US$5,000 per ounce. Held from January 25 to 26, the conference brought together diverse experts, with a focus point being the "Gold... Keep Reading...
Person pointing at "IPO" text on a chart with fluctuating lines.

Barrick Advances North American Gold Spinoff After Record 2025 Results

Toronto-based company Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) said it will move ahead with plans to spin off its North American gold assets after a strong finish to 2025.The company's board has authorized preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of a new entity that would house its premier... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement between San Maurizo Mines Ltd. ("San Maurizo"), a private Manitoba company which holds a 100% direct interest in the Mercedes Property, and Comunidades... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

rare-earth-investing

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

battery-metals-investing

Trading Halt

copper-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Giant Mining Gains 70 Percent

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver