ORVANA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX:ORV,OTC:ORVMF

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to report the results of its annual general shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") held earlier today. The individuals noted below were elected as directors of the Company. The report on proxies provided by the Company's transfer agent indicated the following:

Michael Davies received 75,958,613 votes (representing 99.47% of votes cast); Alfredo Garcia Gonzalez received 75,958,613 votes (representing 99.47% of votes cast); Robert Metcalfe received 75,950,513 votes (representing 99.46% of votes cast); and Michael Mutchler received 75,958,613 votes (representing 99.46% of votes cast).

Following the Meeting, Mr. Robert Metcalfe was re-appointed as chairman of the board of directors; Mr. Juan Gavidia was re-appointed Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Nuria Menendez was re-appointed Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Binh Vu was re-appointed Corporate Secretary/VP Legal Affairs, for the ensuing year. 

The Company also received 82,754,363 votes (representing 99.51% of votes cast) to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

For full voting details please see Orvana's voting results as filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect management's current expectations. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "could" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated tenure of directors and officers and other future plans or objectives of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic, market or business conditions and those risk factors disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

