Orogen Royalties Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $10 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN,OTC:OGNNF)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to raise up to $10,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement consisting of issuing up to 2,890,274 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $3.46 per Common Share (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be directed toward developing generative exploration initiatives, executing potential royalty acquisitions, and strengthening the Company's working capital to support its ongoing growth strategy.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Private Placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement, as determined by mutual agreement between the Company and the finders and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The finders' fee will consist of a 5% cash fee for Common Shares sold to investors introduced by such finders.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada and applicable securities legislation hold periods outside of Canada from the closing date. The Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement within approximately three to four weeks from the date hereof and will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed as proposed or at all.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (The "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions of precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



