Orogen Royalties Announces Annual Equity Compensation Grant

Orogen Royalties Announces Annual Equity Compensation Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN,OTC:OGNNF)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces that, as part of the Company's annual share-based compensation program, the Board of Directors have authorized a grant of 132,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), 29,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs), and 618,000 incentive Stock Options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The grant has been authorized pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan that was approved by shareholders June 27, 2025.

The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The DSUs awarded will vest 50% each on the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date and will settle on the termination of service. The Stock Options have a life of five years, an exercise price of $3.12, and will vest over three years including 25% that will vest immediately followed by 25% on the first, second, and third anniversaries from the date of grant.

These equity-based compensation grants are subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board
Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

orogen-royalties tsxv-ogn gold-investing
OGN:CC
The Conversation (0)
orogen royalties

Orogen Royalties

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions Keep Reading...
Panther Metals

Filing of Initial Prospectus

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") and has applied to the Canadian Securities... Keep Reading...
Keith Weiner, gold and silver bars.

Keith Weiner: Silver Being Remonetized "With a Vengeance" as Gold Rises

Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his outlook for gold and silver in 2026, saying that while he expects higher prices there will be volatility. He also outlines his thoughts on the role of precious metals in the monetary system. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)

TomaGold

Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Keep Reading...
Olympic rings sculpture with snowy mountain backdrop.

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

As organizers award the medals for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, fans and spectators alike may have pondered a singular question at some point: how much is an Olympic gold medal actually worth?The short answer is far less—and far more—than most people assume.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Tajiri Resources (TSXV:TAJ)

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ongoing Phase II trenching program at the majority owned Yono Project, Guyana, which indicate three significant gold zones potentially hosting economic mineralisation. All results are given in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Filing of Initial Prospectus

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Related News

silver-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

diamond-investing

When Diamonds Are Not Forever: NWT’s Diamond Industry Begins to Crack Under Pressure

battery-metals-investing

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

Gold Mineral Resources Update