Precious MetalsInvesting News

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

Click Here for Grizzly Property Map
Click Here for Property Claims

Near Term Plans

Orefinders is permitting for its 18 holes, 3,000 metre Phase One drill campaign on Grizzly, and the Company expects to complete this drill program by the end of this year.

Terms for Acquisition

Orefinders is committing $450,000 in cash or shares (at Orefinders option) and $750,000 in work commitments on the property over the next 48 years to earn 100% interest in Grizzly. The vendors will retain a 2.5% NSR on Grizzly, of which Orefinders has the right to buy back three-fifths (60% of the aforementioned 2.5% which is equal to 1% of the gross total NSR) thereof from the Optionor, at a price of $1,000,000 . Should Orefinders choose to make any payments in shares, Orefinders shares would be valued on a 15-day volume weight average price. The option agreement's vendors are with a private arms-length company. The Grizzly option aggreement is subject to TSXV approval.

Table of payments and timeframes for Orefinders 100% ownership of Grizzly


Cash or Share Payments

Work Commitments

Upon Signing the Definitive Agreement

$45,000


12 months

$75,000

$150,000

24 months

$100,000

$150,000

36 months

$100,000

$200,000

48 months

$130,000

$250,000

Total

$450,000

$750,000

Grizzly Exploration

The Company has started an eighteen hole, 3,000m diamond drilling program that will test the Keller vein along strike and beneath historical drilling for vein-type gold mineralization.  The Keller vein is north-northeast and is unusual for the region and suggests less deformation allowing high angle structures to be mineralized.  The drilling will test the nearly 1.5 km of strike of the vein system down to a local depth of 200m but mainly focussed along strike around 125m depth.  "Anticipated target is a quartz shoot up to 5m wide and less than 200m long with a steep plunge down to 500m with gold grades as good or better then historical average" said Charles Beaudry , Director of Orefinders.  This program also planned two holes in the south to test the extension of a mineralized porphyry dyke system where low grade gold halos surround veins making them potential for open pit deposits.  "The target is at the contact of a "Temiskaming-type" sedimentary basin with much faulting occurring that bounds the basin and this is a good environment for bulk-tonnage, low grade deposits" added Beaudry.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry , P.Geo and géo., Director of Orefinders, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Orefinders is a gold exploration and development company focused exclusively on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orefinders Knight and McGarry projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

For the latest videos from Orefinders, the Ore Group and all things Mining, please to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @Orefinders

N either TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c1365.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orefinders ResourcesTSXV:ORXPrecious Metals Investing
ORX:CA
American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle ") and Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (" Orefinders ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement ‎(the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 11, 2022 ‎. ‎Each such agreement pertains to a 20% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the " Project "), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia .

Terms of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, American Eagle, as optioner, granted Orefinders, as optionee, an option to acquire the Interest in the Project. Consideration for acquiring the Interest is the carrying out by Orefinders of an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work obligations to enable the carrying out of exploration work on the project by not later than December 31, 2022 (the " Work Obligations ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the results from assays received from its 4,000-meter drill program on the McGarry Gold Project. The assays demonstrate mineralization in several locations, including what the Company believes could represent a new mineralized zone. Based on the results, the Company has identified several targets on the property that require further exploration.

McGarry Drill Highlights:

Drill hole MCG22-007 intercepted gold from 309 to 310 metres of 7.52 g/t gold, and drill hole MCG22-004 intercepted 4.43 g/t gold from 466 to 470 metres. These two intercepts represent what appears to be a new mineralized zone, as both intercepts are on the same gradient on the northwest side of the same geophysical anomaly. Being 850 meters apart and with no historical drilling between intercepts, the next round of drilling is expected to consist of ten 500m holes into the same geophysical anomaly to test the potential of a nearly 1km mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Completes Drilling on McGarry Project, Assays Pending

Orefinders Completes Drilling on McGarry Project, Assays Pending

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to update shareholders on its now complete drill program at its McGarry Project. The drill program completed 5,433 metres of diamond drilling over 11 holes. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying and the Company expects to receive the results in early June. Orefinders cautions the timing of lab results has been unpredictable.

The Company is now planning its next drill program on its Knight Project in the Shining Tree Distring of Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Vishal Gupta, M.Sc., P. Geo, has been appointed interim President & CEO of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a CSE-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada. Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 55.2m of 1.50 g/t Gold Extending Mineralization Along Strike at its Betty Ford Target and 27.4m of 1.14 g/t Gold at the Mascot Target, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 55.2m of 1.50 g/t Gold Extending Mineralization Along Strike at its Betty Ford Target and 27.4m of 1.14 g/t Gold at the Mascot Target, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial assay results from the 2022 drill program at the Betty Ford and Mascot targets, situated 6km apart on its Betty property. The Betty property is contiguous to and approximately 40km east (Figure 1) of Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (3) ) and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.8 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.3 Moz gold and 3.1 Blb copper (4) ). These assays represent positive initial results from the Company's 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Disclosure on Investor Relations Agreements

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to disclose details of its investor relations agreements entered into in 2022 by the Company to create awareness of its exploration activities in Nevada as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

  • Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"): The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor at a cost of USD$10,000 per quarter, and had a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website in August 2022 and in September/ October 2022 , at a cost of USD$25,000 per instance. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base.

  • Investing News Network ("INN"): INN provides marketing services and an ongoing lead generation campaign, at an annual cost of CAD$20,000 until May 2023 . INN provides commodity-specific information and profiles issuers. The Company is featured on the INN website, and approximately once per quarter INN distributes one company-issued news release to its subscriber base. Under the current agreement, INN also conducts and publishes interviews with the Company.

  • CEO.ca: The Company subscribes to an Executive Advertising Package, which commenced in August 2022 for a 6-month term at a cost of CAD$95,000 . CEO.ca posts banner advertisements for Nevada Sunrise on the CEO.ca website, and the Company will be featured once during the term of the agreement as a sponsor of CEO.ca's Chairman's Briefing weekly newsletter. CEO.ca also distributes the Company's news releases and provides monthly updates regarding viewership on the CEO.ca website that is specific to Nevada Sunrise.

  • 51 Media Ltd.: The Company engaged 51 Media Ltd. and its principal Jason Powell in March 2022 to undertake corporate development, communications services and administrative duties at a cost of CAD$5,000 per month, for an unspecified term that can be terminated by either party at any time. 51 Media Ltd. communicates with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals and assists in the ongoing maintenance of the Company's marketing materials, including its website.
About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).


Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c6324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ") and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange and Great Panther Terminate Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Mine in Peru

Newrange and Great Panther Terminate Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that it has signed a Mutual Termination Agreement with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther"), terminating the Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Mine in Central Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×