Oracle Introduces New AI-Powered Ways to Execute Work Across Oracle Fusion Applications

Fusion Companion and Fusion Agentic Home help organizations achieve business outcomes by enabling employees to execute work across different AI clients while maintaining enterprise security and control
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced Oracle Fusion Companion with Oracle Fusion Agentic Home, two new capabilities for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications that transform how employees get work done. Fusion Companion provides an intelligent layer that understands business objectives and automatically selects and coordinates the appropriate transactions, workflows, approvals, AI agents, and agentic applications needed to execute work and achieve business outcomes. Users no longer need to know which application to navigate, which transaction to execute, which workflow or approval to initiate, or which AI agent to use. Fusion Companion determines how to get the work done while maintaining enterprise security, permissions, and controls. Users can access these capabilities through supported AI tools such as ChatGPT or through Oracle Fusion Agentic Home, the native AI experience within Oracle Fusion Applications.
"AI is changing where enterprise work begins, but organizations need to maintain control over how that work gets done," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "Fusion Companion enables employees to define business objectives and execute work through the AI tools they already use, while Oracle Fusion provides the business context, execution capabilities, and enterprise controls needed to get that work done. With Fusion Agentic Home, we're bringing this same intelligence to the millions of people who work in Oracle Fusion Applications every day, giving them a simpler way to execute work, from everyday tasks to complex business processes, without having to navigate multiple applications or understand the underlying workflows and AI agents."
Fusion Companion enables users to work with Oracle Fusion Applications through supported AI tools such as ChatGPT. As the intelligent layer for Oracle Fusion Applications, Fusion Companion uses enterprise business context, data, and user permissions to understand what users want to accomplish and determine how to get the work done. It automatically selects and coordinates the appropriate transactions, workflows, approvals, AI agents, and agentic applications, whether completing a simple task or executing a complex business process. Fusion Companion can also leverage data and context from other enterprise systems and coordinate authorized actions across those systems, enabling work to be completed across applications while respecting established security, permissions, and controls. With Fusion Companion, organizations will be able to:
- Simplify enterprise work: Helps employees achieve business outcomes by identifying the agents, applications, and business processes needed to complete their request.
- Accelerate business execution: Executes complex business work by coordinating specialized AI agents, business processes, and Fusion Agentic Applications, including Fusion Claw-powered applications that perform deep analysis, planning, simulation, optimization, and long-running execution across large volumes of enterprise data.
- Increase flexibility in how employees work: Enables users to work with Oracle Fusion Applications through supported AI tools such as ChatGPT and customer- or partner-built AI interfaces, while maintaining access to relevant business context and capabilities.
- Connect work across enterprise systems: Helps organizations coordinate activities across Oracle Fusion Applications, other cloud applications, enterprise content, data platforms, APIs, services, and third-party agents.
- Maintain enterprise security and accountability: Helps organizations execute AI-driven work within established identity, permissions, policies, and approval controls while keeping enterprise execution and accountability within Oracle Fusion Applications.
Oracle Fusion Agentic Home, supported by Fusion Companion, is a personalized, AI-native experience that enables users to define business objectives, delegate work to AI agents and agentic applications, and track progress through completion. With Fusion Agentic Home, organizations will be able to:
- Simplify the employee experience: Enables users to express business objectives through a personalized, AI-native experience that automatically identifies and executes the appropriate work, without requiring users to navigate applications, initiate workflows, or select individual AI agents.
- Increase employee productivity: Helps users complete work faster by bringing together the information, AI agents, agentic applications, and business processes needed to achieve their objectives.
- Resolve business exceptions: Identifies the root causes of business exceptions, determines appropriate corrective actions, and executes authorized resolutions while escalating decisions that require human judgment.
- Enable governed delegation: Enables employees to delegate work to Oracle Fusion AI agents and agentic applications that execute within established enterprise permissions, policies, and approval controls, allowing employees to focus on business objectives, exceptions, and decisions requiring human judgment.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle