Oracle Introduces AI Agent-Ready Fusion Applications Setup and Configuration to Speed Implementations

New registry provides Oracle product expertise and best practices as executable AI skills in a public Git repository to automate setup and configuration and fast-track adoption of new capabilities
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced the Oracle Fusion Setup and Configuration Registry (FSCR), a public Git repository that makes Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications setup and configuration machine-readable and executable by AI agents. Built and continuously maintained by Oracle, FSCR captures Oracle product expertise and best practices as reusable AI skills that enable agents to plan, execute, test, and validate setup and configuration directly in Oracle Fusion Applications. By automating much of the manual setup and configuration that can consume significant time during an implementation, FSCR performs much of this work through software and AI agents, allowing teams to focus more on business transformation, process redesign, and making business processes agentic.
"Customers and partners too often have to reconstruct critical setup and configuration knowledge for every implementation or rely on static documentation and one-time guides that can quickly become outdated as new product capabilities are introduced," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "The Oracle Fusion Setup and Configuration Registry is like having an expert Oracle product manager guiding teams through the entire setup and configuration process. This represents a new model for enterprise application delivery, where implementation knowledge continuously evolves alongside the product and supports a transition to a new class of outcome-based applications."
FSCR is the authoritative, machine-readable, and executable source for Oracle Fusion Applications setup and configuration. Available through a public Git repository, its AI skills capture Oracle product expertise and best practices spanning configuration options, dependencies, sequencing, execution, testing, and validation. Because FSCR is continuously maintained alongside Oracle Fusion Applications, customers, partners, and AI agents can work from the same current, product-aligned foundation. Systems integrators can extend this open foundation with their own methodologies, accelerators, automations, and industry solutions, shifting more of their expertise from repetitive setup and configuration toward transforming how businesses operate and agentic innovation.
Using FSCR, AI assistants and coding agents from OpenAI and others can translate business requirements, process documents, policies, and existing configurations into implementation runbooks and then perform the work. Agents can plan the required configuration, execute setup and updates directly in Oracle Fusion Applications, and automatically test and validate the results. Expert reviewers can examine completed configurations, request adjustments, and approve them for deployment.
Partner Support
"FSCR helps provide an AI-ready foundation that can help organizations move beyond the manual, repetitive work traditionally required to configure enterprise applications, which is particularly important for our mid-market clients to move at speed," said DK Sinha, CEO, Accenture Edge. "By embedding Oracle expertise and best practices directly into continuously updated AI skills, FSCR helps us move faster, and get clients to value sooner."
"Oracle Fusion Setup and Configuration Registry creates a meaningful opportunity for partners to extend Oracle's authoritative foundation with the automation, accelerators, and implementation resources that address specific customer and industry needs," said Chris Rapp, CEO, Apex IT. "With Oracle's continuously maintained registry of AI skills, we can help customers implement Oracle Fusion Applications more efficiently while focusing our expertise on the innovation that drives their business forward."
"FSCR gives the Oracle network a common foundation for configuring and implementing Oracle Fusion Applications," said Swami Rajagopalan, global Oracle offering leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By capturing foundational setup knowledge and making it available through a registry of AI skills, Oracle FSCR can help our clients move faster and deliver more consistent results with greater confidence."
"Implementation teams should not have to recreate the same foundational setup logic on every project," said Brandon Johnson, Oracle practice leader, Grant Thornton. "Oracle's open-source registry of AI skills will help us apply AI more effectively, build scalable services, and tailor solutions to accelerate client success with Oracle Fusion Applications."
"FSCR represents an exciting new AI-powered implementation model that will help our customers adopt Oracle Fusion Applications faster than ever," said Kevin Sullivan, Global & US alliance leader, PwC. "This open-source foundation enables us to invest more in the industry insight and differentiated services that help clients realize even more value from their Fusion Applications, complementing our AI delivery platform to help clients implement leading practices, adapt to evolving business needs, and maximize the value of their technology investments over time."
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
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SOURCE Oracle