Oracle Helps Organizations Optimize the Candidate and Hiring Experience with Agentic AI

New AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting deliver a more personalized candidate experience, surfacing better quality applicants and smarter job matching

Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), planned to help organizations deliver an AI-driven candidate experience. Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, Oracle Career Coach leverages agentic AI in Oracle Cloud HCM to analyze the backgrounds, skills, and interests of internal and external candidates to surface better job matches, boost applicant quality, and give hiring teams more comprehensive talent insights.

"Job seekers today face a highly competitive and often frustrating hiring landscape, while recruiters are overwhelmed by high volumes of poorly matched candidates and struggle to efficiently identify top talent," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president, HCM Product Development, Oracle. "Oracle Career Coach applies AI to remove these obstacles and streamline the process from exploration to application. It will help job seekers find the right opportunities faster, empower greater internal mobility, and enable recruiters to improve efficiency with more qualified applicants."

The new agentic AI capabilities in Oracle Career Coach help organizations attract better quality applicants while helping candidates find the right jobs based on their skills and career aspirations. Oracle Career Coach delivers a complete AI-driven experience from job discovery to hire. It enables candidates to submit more targeted applications and surfaces higher quality applicants for employers, empowering them to scale more efficiently. The new capabilities enable customers to:

Hyper-Personalize the Candidate Experience:

  • Deep candidate analysis: Helps internal and external candidates market themselves for desired roles while giving organizations deeper insight into their skills, capabilities, and interests. Oracle Career Coach asks candidates a series of questions and analyzes their work experience to create a comprehensive talent profile, beyond just resume data.
  • Precise job recommendations: Helps internal and external candidates find and understand the right roles to pursue by delivering personalized job recommendations based on their talent profile, experience, preferences, and aspirations.
  • On-demand assistance: Provides candidates with 24/7, real-time conversational AI assistance for everything from answering questions to qualification screenings and mock interviews.

Quickly Hire Quality Talent:

  • Expedited applications: Helps qualified candidates apply to the right jobs faster by automatically transferring their profile data into application fields, generating career summaries, and guiding them through the entire application process.
  • Simplified interview scheduling: Saves recruiters and candidates time by coordinating one-click interviews for pre-qualified candidates and automatically publishing schedules based on interviewer availability.

Reflect Their Brand Across Every Channel:

  • Unified branding: Delivers a consistent and personalized candidate journey by enabling customers to tailor the experience to their specific hiring processes and brand guidelines.
  • Multi-channel access: Empowers recruiters to meet candidates where they are by enabling seamless conversations across mobile-responsive experiences, browsers, and messaging channels like SMS and WhatsApp.
  • Flexible LLM preferences: Offers customers the choice of leveraging an Oracle-optimized LLM or other providers to tailor their AI-powered experiences to unique requirements and business processes.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, together with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting Booster, help organizations enhance the candidate experience, grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process through embedded AI and automation. It also unifies recruiting with the rest of the business.

In addition to the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications, customers and partners can also create and manage their own unique AI agents using AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for building, testing, and deploying AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle

Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

