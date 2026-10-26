Oracle Advances Outcome-Driven AI Across Fusion Applications

New agentic applications and AI experiences help organizations get work done and achieve measurable business outcomes across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, and service
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new AI innovations across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. With new Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications powered by Oracle Fusion Claw, organizations can complete highly complex work economically and at scale across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, and service. To connect business objectives with execution, new AI experiences, including Oracle Fusion Companion and Oracle Fusion Agentic Home, enable users to define what they want to accomplish, delegate work to AI, and track progress while maintaining enterprise control and accountability.
"The next era of enterprise AI is all about delivering software that increasingly does the work, while people define the objectives and set the policies," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "Fusion Agentic Applications, powered by Fusion Claw, can take on highly complex business processes economically and at scale. And with new AI experiences like Fusion Companion and Fusion Agentic Home, people can describe what they want to accomplish and delegate that work to AI agents and agentic applications. These innovations change how people work with enterprise software, giving them more capacity to focus on the decisions that matter while retaining control and accountability."
Expand Governed Enterprise Execution
Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes, where people define the objectives, authority, and accountability and the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to get to an outcome. Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to take on more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime that supports larger scale and longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and increased governed autonomy.
Twenty-five Claw-powered Agentic Applications are now available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). These include:
- Ledger: Improves close readiness and resolves accounting exceptions faster by working across large volumes of accounting entries to reconcile information, investigate exceptions and anomalies, and apply deterministic computation to complex financial analysis and execution that is approved and authorized, within organizational policies and controls.
- Workforce Orchestration: Develops workforce plans that balance demand shifts, cost, and operational continuity, by evaluating development, redeployment, hiring, and external talent options, then coordinating and launching actions that are approved through organizational review.
- Payroll Activity Workspace: Supports payroll and financial reporting activities by comparing current pay, balances, and costs with prior periods; identifying material variances; and preparing recommended follow-up actions for review and approval.
- Supply Planning Allocation: Determines how to allocate scarce materials and capacity across competing demand by evaluating production lines, work centers, finished goods, components, and business trade-offs; comparing allocation scenarios; and preparing high-value allocation plans for teams to review, refine, and approve.
- Procurement Spend: Works to improve spend control by analyzing spend, supplier agreement, and purchasing data; detecting maverick spend and contract leakage; explaining root causes; quantifying savings opportunities; and recommending corrective actions for team review and approval.
- CPQ Test-to-Production Setup & Configuration Migration: Prepares and migrates configuration changes to production by assembling a migration package's declared changes and dependencies in a reviewable report, identifying potential issues before deployment, and executing approved migration steps within provided authority.
- Service Health Check: Identifies emerging service-performance issues, determines likely root causes, and prepares high-impact actions across knowledge, automation, routing, policy, and process for review and then executes approved actions before these issues become sustained customer or operational problems.
- Strategic Field Demand Planning: Aligns field capacity with customer demand while managing overtime costs by predicting resource needs, identifying coverage gaps, and preparing resource actions for review before executing approved changes.
To learn more about the new Claw-powered Agentic Applications, please visit:
- Oracle Extends Fusion Agentic Applications with Introduction of Fusion Claw
- Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for HR
- Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for Supply Chain
- Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for Customer Experience
Connect Intent to Action
Oracle Fusion Companion enables users to work with Oracle Fusion Applications through supported AI tools such as ChatGPT. As the intelligent layer for Oracle Fusion Applications, it uses enterprise business context, data, and user permissions to understand business objectives and automatically select and coordinate the appropriate transactions, workflows, approvals, AI agents, and agentic applications needed to execute work. Fusion Companion can also leverage data and context from other enterprise systems and coordinate authorized actions across those systems while respecting established security, permissions, and controls.
Oracle Fusion Agentic Home, supported by Fusion Companion, is a personalized, AI-native experience that enables users to define business objectives, delegate work to AI agents and agentic applications, and track progress through completion.
To learn more about Fusion Companion and Fusion Agentic Home, please visit:
Extending the Fusion AI ecosystem
Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications enables customers and partners to create, extend, and manage agents and agentic applications. Its no-code and pro-code capabilities support reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents, with built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls to support responsible operation at scale.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at Oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at Oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/Oracle.
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SOURCE Oracle