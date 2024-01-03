China announced a ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets on December 21, 2023, and confirmed its existing ban on the export of technology to extract and separate rare earth elements.
China has a virtual monopoly on the processing of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium.
Option to Acquire 80% of Karonga Lithium Project
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive option to acquire an 80% interest in the Karonga Lithium Project (granted licence EPL0659) (the Project) located in northern Malawi.
HIGHLIGHTS
- DY6 has secured a 6-month option to acquire an 80% interest in the Karonga Lithium Project located in northern Malawi, a granted licence covering a total area of 39km2
- The licence borders the Company’s recent exclusive prospecting license application at Karonga (for a combined ~75km2)
- Reconnaissance field work at the Karonga Lithium Project identified a number of pegmatites of up to 500m metres in length with the potential to host lithium mineralisation
- Rock chip samples taken from the Karonga Lithium Project include visually observed spodumene and lithium micas (lepidolite)*. Samples have been despatched for laboratory analysis in Johannesburg
- The Company is planning on undertaking a detailed geological mapping and sampling program across the Project early in 2024
The granted licence covers ~39km2 and adjoins the Company’s recent license application at Karonga (together, both licences cover ~75km2).
The Company’s geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit at the Karonga Lithium Project. Ten reconnaissance rock chip samples from four outcrops were collected and have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to secure an 80% interest in the Karonga Lithium Project in northern Malawi. The project adjoins our recently applied for prospecting license near Karonga, adding scale potential. Importantly, field reconnaissance at the project identified a number of pegmatites – up to 25 metres in width and 500 metres in length – with visually observed lithium-bearing minerals. We await assay results from the reconnaissance rock chip sampling and look forward to getting back on the ground in the coming weeks.”
Karonga Lithium Project
Figure 1. Location map of Karonga Li Project, granted licence EPL0659, which adjoins the Company’s recent licence application (APL0526)
Figure 2. Topographical map of the Karonga Lithium Project
The Project is located about 440km north of the capital Lilongwe (refer Figure 2) and covers a total area of approximately 39.27km2. The area can easily be accessed using Karonga-Chitipa M1 Road turning to the west at Kasikisi School signpost along the M1 Road.
The Karonga area is associated with a series of N-S trending ridges with metamorphic Basement complex rocks commonly identified as windows within the Karroo System which overlies the basement. The Karroo System units are typically sandstones with carbonaceous shales formations.
Pegmatite float material was noted in the Mwesa River which cuts NE-SW through the area. The sampling focused on pegmatite intrusions that are traceable for up to 500m in length. In hand specimen, these pegmatites have high percentages of albite, microcline and occasional K-feldspar with associated muscovite and biotite micas. The pegmatites are within the basement complex as biotite schist and gneisses with medium sized dark coloured micas. Quartz-feldspathic granulites were also observed. Exposures of these were found with copper coatings on joints and weathered reddish brown cuprite was observed.
Within the pegmatites, light greenish to purplish elongated feldspar-like crystals were observed, using a hand lens and tentatively identified as spodumene*. Samples were collected and some had structures which shows shearing effect depicting the structure of spodumene (refer Table 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Rare earth elements (REEs) collectively represent some of the most critical minerals in the world. This group of interrelated minerals has an incredibly broad range of applications — everything from military equipment to consumer electronics. They are also pivotal in the global transition to clean energy and decarbonization. Neodymium magnets, for instance — composed of neodymium, iron and boron (NdFeB) — are increasingly being used in wind turbines and electric vehicle motors. Dysprosium is added to NdFeB magnets to increase the magnet’s resistance to demagnetization, thereby improving performance through higher operating temperatures. Terbium is used extensively in solid-state devices and low-energy lightbulbs.
REEs are also essential to the production of devices such as smartphones, lending context to the news that alongside other critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, global demand for REEs is expected to increase by as much as 600 percent over the next several decades.
It is clear the world needs to ramp up rare earths production — a challenge DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) understands. This mineral exploration company holds a 100-percent interest in three highly prospective critical metals projects in Malawi. As one of the most stable jurisdictions in Southern Africa, Malawi is home to considerable mineral wealth — a fact which, alongside its mining-friendly government, have seen the country enjoy significant mining investments over recent years.
Maiden drilling is already underway at the company's flagship Machinga Heavy Rare Earth Project alongside plans for further exploration. Long-term, DY6's strategy is to increase shareholder value through high-impact drilling and resource delineation.
And so far, this strategy appears to be working.
Company Highlights
- DY6 Metals is an ASX-listed company with 100-percent ownership of three highly-prospective heavy rare earth and critical metals projects in Southern Malawi.
- The company recently completed a successful $7-million initial public offering.
- DY6 employs an experienced management team which includes geotechnical experts and mining professionals.
- All three of DY6's projects feature near-surface, high-grade historical drillings and/or workings, and all three are significantly underexplored with considerable potential to define new mineralised zones.
- Initial exploration of DY6's projects will focus on significant historical REE drill results.
- Malawi as a mining jurisdiction is incredibly prospective for rare earth elements. In recent years, multiple resource companies have been engaged in comprehensive exploration and development within the region, including:
- Malawi is also known for its excellent operating infrastructure, mining-friendly regulations, and push for renewable energy.
Key Projects
Machinga
Located within the Chilwa Alkaline Province (the same province that hosts Lindian’s Kangankunde project), Machinga is DY6's flagship project. The original exploration license, covering 42.9 square kilometers, was acquired in light of uranium channel radiometric anomalies located by a country-wide airborne survey in the 1980s. The anomaly present in Machinga is continuous along a strike of roughly 7 kilometers.
Project Highlights:
- Near-surface Mineralization: Machinga hosts high-grade, near-surface heavy rare earth oxides as well as niobium, tantalum and zirconium potential.
- Promising Anomalies: The nature of the Machinga radiometric anomalies indicates that there is significant potential for DY6 to discover additional REE mineralization across the wider project area.
- Location: The Machinga Project is located along the Lilongwe-Zomba highway and is situated just north of the town of Zomba.
- Area Geology: Geologically, the complex in which the Machinga Project is located is defined by a large alkaline complex that intrudes Proterozoic basement gneisses, granulites and amphibolite. The project area itself is dominated by a large syenite pluton and contains a number of smaller intrusions and pegmatites.
- Drill Results: Results from a 2010 drill program at Machinga North, itself one of six targets in the area, included:
- MARC005
- 11 meters at 1 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) with 330 parts per million (ppm) dysprosium oxide (from 12 meters), including;
- 4 meters at 1.4 percent TREO with 492 ppm dysprosium oxide (from 19 meters)
- MARC015
- 5 meters at 1.5 percent TREO with 596 ppm dysprosium oxide (from 26 meters), including;
- 1 meter at 2.5 percent TREO with 971 ppm dysprosium oxide (from 27 meters)
- A heavy rare earth oxide (HREO):TREO ratio with a peak of 39 percent and an average of 33 percent.
- A dysprosium oxide:TREO ratio with a peak of 3.9 percent and an average of 3.3 percent.
- The target is especially rich in dysprosium and terbium. It also contains significant thulium, ytterbium and lutetium results.
- MARC005
- Trench Results: Trenching undertaken in 2010 returned 33 meters @ 0.71 percent TREO, Inc.: 11 meters @ 1 percent TREO with 0.46 percent Nb2O5 (MATR002)
Salambidwe
Straddling the Malawi-Mozambique border, the Salambidwe project covers an area of 24.9 square kilometers, associated with the Salambidwe Ring Complex, which is known for hosting multiple notable carbonate deposits. Geology in the area is also associated with high radiometric values, typically associated with REE mineralization.
Project Highlights:
- Considerable Potential: The Salambidwe project is a virgin rare earth carbonate prospect. While no drilling has taken place at the project, rock-chip samples returned 2.05 percent TREO including 214 ppm dysprosium oxide.
- Area Geology: With a diameter of approximately 6 kilometers, the Salambidwe Ring Complex is largely syenite and nepheline syenite with an agglomerate rock core. Based on this geology, the project has the potential to host any of the following: copper, iron, titanium, niobium, thorium, uranium, REE, barium, phosphorus and fluorine.
Ngala Hill
Situated just east of the Thyolo Fault, the Ngala Hill Project's zone of mineralization contains a strong magnetic anomaly indicative of an oxidized intrusive. Like Salambidwe, Ngala Hill is a relatively fresh asset. It has not been the target of any significant modern exploration efforts, though the results from historical works are nevertheless promising.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Mineralization Zones: Ngala Hill's deposit takes the form of an ultramafic chonolith that intrudes onto an underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex quartz feldspar-amphibole gneisses. The chonolith is also cut by Karoo-age dolerite dykes. Currently, DY6 has identified three zones of palladium-rich palladium-platinum-gold-copper mineralization worthy of follow-up.
- Promising Historic Results: After trenching the deposit in 2000, Phelps Dodge identified the following mineralization:
- 12 meters at 3 grams per ton (g/t) platinum group elements (PGE)+gold
- 70 meters at 1.12 g/t PGE+gold, including 8 meters at 3.3 g/t PGE+gold
- Presence of Massive Sulphides: Historical exploration has identified massive sulphides with grades of up to 4 g/t palladium+platinum+gold and 0.7 percent copper in saprolite/saprock.
- Close Proximity to Major Infrastructure: Ngala Hill is located close to the Nacala rail/port corridor, with easy access to grid power.
Management Team
Dan Smith - Non-executive Chairman
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts, is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and has over 15 years’ primary and secondary capital markets expertise. He is a director and co-founder of Minerva Corporate, a boutique corporate services and advisory firm. He has advised on and been involved in over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX, AIM and NSX. Smith is currently non-executive director for several companies on AIM/ASX operating in the resources sector with a focus on critical minerals and has been heavily involved in project origination and evaluation.
Lloyd Kaiser - Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd Kaiser brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the rare earths sector having recently held the role of general manager of sales and marketing at Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) where he successfully negotiated binding rare earth off-take agreements with key automotive and wind energy equipment manufacturers. During his more than 10 years of tenure at Arafura, Kaiser also spent a number of years as general manager of technology and engineering where he successfully delivered technology and process flowsheet development milestones, enabling completion of feasibility and FEED engineering at Arafura’s flagship asset, Nolans Bore, Northern Territory.
Kaiser is a chemical engineer with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector spanning multiple commodities, and has amassed a large industry network of participants across the rare earths supply chain.
Myles Campion - Non-executive Director
Myles Campion has over 30 years’ experience in the natural resources sector, including exploration geology, resource analysis, fund management, equities research and project and debt financing. He started his career as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia covering base metals and gold. This included being the project geologist at LionOre responsible for the exploration, discovery and BFS completion of the Emily Ann Nickel Sulphide Mine.
Campion’s financial experience ranges from Australian and UK equities research to project and debt financing in London and fund manager for the OEIC Australian Natural Resources Fund for five years in Perth. He has been the executive director of Europa Metals since August 2020 and is a non-executive director at Katoro Gold.
John Kay - Non-executive Director
John Kay is an experienced corporate lawyer and corporate adviser. He has over 15 years’ experience in equity capital markets, M&A and resources gained through both private practice and inhouse roles in Australia and the UK. He currently operates a corporate advisory practice, Arcadia Corporate, which provides corporate advisory and capital raising services to listed and unlisted companies in the small cap mining sector.
Kay has previously held a number of non-executive and company secretarial roles for ASX listed mining and energy companies and has advised on over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia and is admitted to practice as a lawyer in Western Australia and England & Wales.
Nannan He - Non-executive Director
Nannan He has over 10 years of experience in geosciences, chemical material trading, exploration and resources investment. Through her investment vehicle Woodsouth Asset Management, she has been actively examining exploration and resource projects worldwide and has built strong networks, particularly in the Southeast Asian market.
Troth Saindi - Senior Exploration Geologist
Troth Saindi’s more than 15 years of experience in the mineral resource sector spans from exploration geology through to development and production. Saindi commenced with MSA Group Services in 2006, focusing on gold, PGEs and base metal projects in the Barberton Greenstone Belt and the Bushveld Complex. From 2007 to 2013, Saindi worked with Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Pty Ltd in the Western and Northern Limbs of the Bushveld complex as a project geologist. He successfully led the discovery team in the new Waterberg PGE deposit, where a high-grade ore seam was named after him (T-Reef). From 2013 to present, Saindi has worked as group geologist with AIM- listed Bushveld Minerals Ltd managing several mining and exploration projects.
Eric Lilford - Technical Consultant
Dr. Eric Lilford is a mining engineer and minerals and energy economist with over 30 years’ experience in various senior and executive roles in mining, investment banking, consulting and academic roles. He has multi-commodity expertise and has had operations and government experience across most African mining countries.
Lilford is a member of the international Rare Earths Standards Committee, ISO Australia, and is on the experts panel for the IMF.
Allan Younger - Technical Consultant
Allan Younger is a Geologist with over 40 years’ experience in all facets of the resources industry and most commodities. He is a specialist explorer highly experienced in target generation and project generation with advanced expertise in multi-element geochemistry application and Interpretation. Younger has worked for a number of large international and junior mining and exploration companies, within Australia and internationally, both as employee, contractor or consultant.
Currently, Younger serves as exploration manager for White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN), a mineral explorer focussing on rare earths and lithium exploration in Western Australia.
Hilton Banda - Malawian Technical Consultant
Hilton Banda runs an experienced Malawian geological, geotechnical, mining and environmental consultancy, Akatswiri Mineral Resources. His company will assist the DY6's executive management team in Malawi. Based in Zomba, southern Malawi, Akatswiri is only 50 kilometers from DY6's flagship Machinga Project.
Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO
Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.
- $7 million successfully raised via IPO, including $2.5 million from Hong Kong- based cornerstone investors, Zhenshi Group and Zhung Nam New Material Company
- Funds to be used for exploration on three 100%-owned rare earths and critical metals projects in southern Malawi
- Malawi is an attractive and stable mining jurisdiction with proven potential for hosting major rare earth deposits including Lindian Resources’ world class Kangankunde discovery (40km east of the Company’s Machinga Project)
- RC drilling is already underway at the flagship Machinga project, with diamond drilling scheduled to commence next month
- Drilling aims to follow up high grade 2010 results by Globe Metals and Mining (ASX:GBE)§Machinga is enriched in heavy rare earths (Dysprosium and Terbium) and Niobium
DY6’s listing follows a successful initial public offering (IPO), which raised $7 million. As part of this, the Company attracted a combined $2.5 million from Hong Kong-based strategic investors, Zhensi Group (HK) Heshi Composite Materials Co., Limited and Zhung Nam New Material Company Limited.
The funds raised in the IPO will be used primarily for exploration at the Company’s three 100%-owned rare earths and critical metals projects located in southern Malawi, a stable and attractive African jurisdiction with proven potential for hosting major mineral deposits.
DY6 has recently commenced a 5,000m program of reverse circulation and diamond drilling at the flagship Machinga project, only 40km east of Lindian Resources’ Kangankunde carbonatite discovery, which is widely regarded as the world’s best undeveloped rare earths project.
Machinga is particularly enriched with high-value heavy rare earth elements dysprosium and terbium. The project also holds significant niobium and tantalum potential as well.
Non-executive Chairman Dan Smith said: “DY6 has recently started its maiden drill program at the exciting Machinga project. In addition to being a potential source of the critical heavy rare earth elements Dysprosium and Terbium, Machinga also contains significant Niobium mineralisation.
The Company is seeking to emulate the success of Lindian Resources in proving up a major critical minerals project in southern Malawi. We believe the projects and the team we have assembled provide us with an excellent opportunity.”
Image 1: RC Drilling underway at Machinga HREO + Nb Project
Six targets have been identified to date within the Machinga North concession and the Company will be following up on previous high grade intercepts from a previous 2010 campaign undertaken by Globe Metals and Mining (ASX:GBE).
DY6’s other projects in southern Malawi, Salambidwe and Ngala Hill, have also been subject to previous exploration: rock chips from Salambidwe returned high grade values of TREO and Nb while soil samples from Ngala Hill and limited previous drilling by Phelps Dodge returned high grade results of Pd, Pt, Au and Cu.
The Company plans to carry out detailed geophysical and geological sampling programs at Salambidwe to aid in defining targets for a maiden drilling campaign towards the end of the year. RC drilling at Ngala Hill is scheduled for around the same time.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining License Provisionally Granted at Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project by Ugandan DGSM
The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce that on the 28th of December 2023, the Ugandan Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM), have provisionally granted the Stage 1 Large scale Mining Licence (LML00334) over Retention Licence (RL) 1693 for the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project.
- Makuutu Central Zone Large Scale Mining Licence (LML) 00334, has been provisionally granted over Retention Licence (RL) 1693, pending receipt of formally signed documents and gazetting in Uganda;
- Mining Licence approval will be the first large scale mining licence awarded in Uganda;
- Grant of the Mining Licence paves way for further supply chain engagement to support sustainable, secure, and traceable magnet and heavy rare earth supply to the new economy;
- Makuutu Demonstration Plant continues to advance, with first Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) on track for Q1 2024;
- IonicRE has reached agreement with its partners in Rwenzori Rare Metals Ltd to move up to a 94 percent interest in Makuutu; and
- Makuutu remains the most advanced Ionic adsorption clay project in development today with product not committed to China, and available to supply new supply chains looking to decouple sourcing from existing sources.
This represents the first large scale mining licence to be awarded in Uganda under the Mining Act 2022, which was announced on the Ugandan Mining Cadastre portal (see Figure 1). The Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), the Honourable Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, is expected to sign the documents this week prior to gazetting.
Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director, Mr Tim Harrison, said the provisional award is part of the official commitment from the Government of the Republic of Uganda and clears the path for the Makuutu Project and the ongoing development of Uganda’s mining industry.
“This is an important step forward for Ionic Rare Earths in mining, refining, and recycling the heavy rare earths critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence,” Harrison said.
“This reinforces the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project as one of the world’s largest and most advanced development-ready heavy rare earth element assets, and we look forward to progressing the next steps and commissioning our Demonstration Plant at Makuutu.”
The Stage 1 Mining Licence LML00334 covers the area set out in IonicRE’s mining licence application TN03834 as shown in Figure 2, which covers approximately 44 square kilometres of the Project’s near 300 square kilometres of tenements at Makuutu. Currently, the Company’s greater Makuutu Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (refer to Table 3 and Table 4 and ASX: 3 May 2022) is estimated at 532 million tonnes at 640 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) with a cut-off grade of 200 parts per million (ppm) TREO minus Cerium Oxide (CeO2).
The provisional granting of the mining licence follows the gazetting of updated Mining and Minerals (Licencing) Regulations 2023 to provide a clear framework for mineral development in Uganda, and the submission of documentation which has been reviewed and approved by Ugandan DGSM. As part of the process, the Company secured land access agreements over 95% of the LML00334 area (ASX: 29 November 2023) and completed a verification process on site led by the DGSM with strong support demonstrated from local project stakeholders and landowners.
Figure 1: Screen view from the Ugandan Mining Cadastre portal showing the active Mining Licence provisionally awarded to Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (see link).
The Company has also applied for the renewal of Exploration Licences 00147 and 00148 and expects this to be completed shortly. EL00147 has a significant Exploration Target (ASX: 01 June 2022), providing further positive reconnaissance drilling results (ASX: 4 September 2023) confirming clay- hosted rare earth element (REE) in 66 of 70 RAB holes drilled across programs in 2021 and 2023, on a broad 500 metre spacing.
The Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Targets are expected to be updated in Q1 2024 to incorporate results from the Phase 5 drill program completed in Q4 2023.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and critical metals in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce the assay results from the 8-diamond drill (DD) holes (totalling 900m) at its flagship Machinga Project in southern Malawi.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays received from the 8-diamond drill hole program (totalling 900m) at Machinga
- Significant intercepts include:
- 15.1m @ 1.01% TREO, 0.36% Nb2O5 from 23.9m (3.71% DyTb/TREO) incl. 4m @ 1.75% TREO, 0.63% Nb2O5 from 33m (3.8% Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD007)
- 9m @ 0.70% TREO, 0.3% Nb2O5 from 3m (3.84% DyTb/TREO) incl. 2m @ 1.2% TREO, 0.58% Nb2O5 from 6m (3.64% Dy/Tb/TREO) and 5.2m @ 1.61% TREO, 0.66% Nb2O5 from 41.4m (3.99% DyTb/TREO) incl. 1m @ 2.67% TREO, 1.01% Nb2O5 from 44m (3.9% Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD006)
- 6.1m @ 1.09% TREO, 0.4% Nb2O5 from 22.5m (3.78% DyTb/TREO) (MDD004)
- 7.3m @ 0.8% TREO, 0.33% Nb2O5 from 22.7m (3.70% DyTb/TREO) (MDD005)
- 9m @ 1.11% TREO, 0.41% Nb2O5 from 41m (3.72% DyTb/TREO) incl. 3m @ 1.56% TREO, 0.49% Nb2O5 from 45m (4.1% Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD008)
- Results returned an average of 29% HREO:TREO and 3.6% DyTb:TREO at a cutoff grade of >0.25%TREO (consistent with RC holes’ final results)
- Results highlight the near-surface and thick intersection intercepted in RC holes MARC005 and MARC016
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:
“The assay results are showing outstanding intersections across multiple drill holes, especially MMD007 returning 15.1m @ 1.01%TREO with substantial Niobium grade, and a high proportion of valuable heavy rare earth elements from holes drilled for metallurgical material. The successful RC and DD drilling program has greatly improved the geological team’s interpretation of the Machinga system including the structural and lithological controls. The final assay results and historic intersections will feed into our current geological model to guide our next exploration program design. The Company now moves towards progressing a technical evaluation of the mineralisation to target a REO concentrate and Niobium by-product”.
A strongly mineralised hydrothermal breccia system striking NW-SE and dipping shallowly ~35° to the NE has been confirmed by the recent drilling. Pleasingly, very high-grade zones have been intersected from the diamond drill holes, as well as the suggestion of the mineralised zones thickening at depth and open to the NE. Significant drill intercepts received from the final batch of assays are included in Table 2. Significant intercepts include:
- 15.1m @ 1.01% TREO, 0.36% Nb2O5 from 23.9m (3.71% DyTb/TREO) incl. 4m @ 1.75% TREO, 0.63% Nb2O5 from 33m (3.8% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD007);
- 9m @ 0.70% TREO, 0.3% Nb2O5 from 3m (3.84% DyTb/TREO) incl. 2m @ 1.2% TREO, 0.58% Nb2O5 from 6m (3.64% Dy/Tb/TREO) and 5.2m @ 1.61% TREO, 0.66% Nb2O5 from 41.4m (3.99% DyTb/TREO) incl. 1m @ 2.67% TREO, 1.01% Nb2O5 from 44m (3.9% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD006);
- 6.1m @ 1.09% TREO, 0.4% Nb2O5 from 22.5m (3.78% DyTb/TREO) (MDD004);
- 7.3m @ 0.8% TREO, 0.33% Nb2O5 from 22.7m (3.70% DyTb/TREO) (MDD005); and
- 9m @ 1.11% TREO, 0.41% Nb2O5 from 41m (3.72% DyTb/TREO) incl. 3m @ 1.56% TREO, 0.49% Nb2O5 from 45m (4.1% Dy/Tb/TREO) (MDD008).
(Results returned an average of 29% HREO:TREO and 3.6% DyTb:TREO at a cutoff grade of >0.25%TREO)
Diamond drill holes MDD006, MDD007 and MDD008 were drilled downdip to obtain sufficient sample material to initiate the metallurgical test work program in Q1, 2024. The assay results are positive and significant for the Company as they continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralisation down dip and along strike of Machinga with excellent width and grade of mineralisation for a heavy rare earth rich deposit. As part of the upcoming metallurgical test work program, using core from this campaign, the Company will assess the amenability of the mineralisation to be treated through a relatively simple beneficiation process.
Figure 1. Machinga Project location in Southern Malawi (U radiometric)
The diamond drill program consisted of 5 holes to 150m and 3 holes to 50m depths to determine the structural setting and geology of the Machinga deposit and to obtain material for initial metallurgical studies.
The first 5 holes were to understand the geological nature of the deposit, its structural configuration and obtain contextual data to the results of the RC drillholes, both recent and historical.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ucore Comments on China's Ban on the Export of Rare Earth Technology
Ucore has commenced a US$4 million contract with the US Department of Defense to demonstrate its RapidSXTM rare earth processing technology.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to comment on recent announcements out of China regarding the export of technology for the processing of rare earth elements ("REEs").
On Thursday, December 21, 2023, China announced a ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets and confirmed its existing ban on technology associated with the separation of REEs.
China bans export of rare earths processing tech over national security | Reuters
China currently dominates the supply of rare earth components, particularly those containing terbium and dysprosium, accounting for nearly 90% of the world's rare earth permanent magnets. REEs are critical components to a host of modern technologies, including electric vehicle engines, offshore wind turbines and many military applications. Both the Canadian and US governments have recently implemented initiatives aimed at fostering domestic supply chains of a variety of critical materials, among growing concerns over potential shortfalls.
Ucore recently announced the completion of its planned commissioning procedures for the Company's RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light REEs in Kingston, Ontario, and the commencement of its US DoD demonstration program.
"Recent events in China are a remarkable development," stated Pat Ryan, Ucore Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Ucore's focus on the separation and refining of these critical materials is of increasing strategic importance to the burgeoning North American rare earth supply chain. Our recently commenced US DoD Demonstration Program could not come at a more important time."
Figure 1 - Ucore's Heavy and Light REE Demo Plant - Kingston, Ontario
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/192496_239c463c747188c4_001full.jpg
On April 6, 2023, Ucore announced the selection of an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, as the location for its first planned REE separation and oxide production facility with an estimated throughput of 7,500 tons total rare earth oxides ("TREO") per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium).
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and the Project (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2 2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACTS
Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192496
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Results of Share Purchase Plan
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise results of the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”), as announced on 20 November 2023. The SPP closed at 2.00pm (AWST) on Friday, 15 December 2023.
The SPP followed the successful completion of:
1. a placement of 261,904,762 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.021 to raise $5,500,000;
2. a commitment from Mr. Sufian Ahmad, a director of the Company, to subscribe for 19,047,617 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.021 to raise a further $400,000, subject to receiving approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held early in 2024.
(together, “the Placements”)
The SPP provided eligible shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.021 per share, being the same price as the Placements.
The Company received valid applications for 62,499,906 new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP raising approximately $1,312,500 with a shortfall of approximately $687,500. Mr Tim Harrison, the Company’s Managing Director, took up his full entitlement of shares under the SPP.
Shares applied for under the SPP will be allotted and issued today, Friday 22 December 2023. The Company would like to thank shareholders who supported the SPP.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ucore Completes RapidSX Demo Plant Commissioning - Begins US Department of Defense Demonstration Program
Ucore announces:
- Completion of its third and final stage of Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") commissioning procedures
- Commencement of the US Department of Defense ("US-DoD") demonstration program
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") announces the completion of its planned commissioning procedures for the Company's RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light rare earth elements ("HREEs", "LREEs", or "REEs"). The Demo Plant is located within Ucore's 5,000 square foot RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario.
"Since early this year, the Company has been testing, adjusting, and optimizing its 52-Stage Demo Plant to meet its RapidSX™ commercialization and demonstration deployment objectives in Louisiana[i]," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "Ucore is very pleased to announce the completion of commissioning procedures with its third and final mixed REE chemical concentrate[ii] and the commencement of its US-DoD demonstration program. The objectives of this program are to establish a direct techno-economic comparison between conventional solvent extraction [CSX] and RapidSX™ for separating heavy and light rare earth elements and to establish RapidSX™ technology for commercial deployment in North America."
The CDF facility is operated by Ucore's commercialization partner, Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM").
"KPM has been assisting in the development of RapidSX™ since right after Ucore acquired the technology in May of 2020," stated Boyd Davis, Ph.D., Co-Principal of KPM. "We are very pleased to see the successful transition from the final LREE commissioning feed to the HREE demonstration feed with no operational upsets. The automated front-end leach facility has been commissioned, is running on spec, and matches the RapidSX™ throughput. During the final commissioning phase, we processed over one tonne of mixed rare earth feed in less than one week of run-time while hitting our product specification targets - it is rewarding when a technology matches and even exceeds expectations."
KPM's Project Leader, Jonathan Leung, M.Eng., added, "It is an exciting time for the team in Kingston. We are running 24/7 until the holidays and back at the same pace in the first week of January. All 52 stages of the Demo Plant are operational, and the mechanical and control systems have been fully tested and enhanced during commissioning. We are now focusing on the loading/scrubbing balance of the first heavy rare earth demonstration run, just like in any solvent extraction plant."
Figure 1 – 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demo Plant
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_001full.jpg
Figure 2 – 52-Stage CSX Pilot Plant
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_003full.jpg
Figure 3 – RapidSX™ Automated Leaching Feeder
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_007full.jpg
Figure 4 – RapidSX™ Human-Machine-Interface ("HMI") Control Station
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/191969_8161b3fe140b2924_005full.jpg
The Company expects to achieve a number of milestones in Q1-2024 and looks forward to providing updates regarding enhanced RapidSX™ results and performance metrics, its US DoD and Government of Canada demonstration programs, and to further detail the funding and technical development pathway from its Kingston, Ontario, CDF to the LA-SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana.
# # #
About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.
Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.
Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."
For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q3-2023 (filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.
Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CONTACTS
Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.
For additional information, please contact:
Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com
[i] The Demo Plant is the precursor commercialization, scale-up and technology transfer program for its developing 7,500 tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) REE separation plant - the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana.
[ii] From a bastnasite source, and preceded by a synthetic monazite, and an ionic clay source.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191969
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Ionic Technologies on Track for 24/7 Operation in January 2024
The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise progress at Ionic Technologies International Ltd (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast, UK.
- Ionic Technologies Magnet Recycling Demonstration Plant in Belfast, UK, is progressing to schedule and readies plant to operate 24/7 from early January 2024;
- Process control system commissioning nearing conclusion, expected to be finished this week;
- Pre-production has commenced, preparing digestion feed streams plus several intermediate streams in advance of UK government sponsored collaborative project with Ford and Less Common Metals; and
- Several further supply chain collaborations with rare earth metal, alloy and magnet manufacturers plus Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) underway to expand global offering from Ionic Technologies.
Ionic Technologies is a global first mover in the recycling of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to high purity separated magnet rare earth oxides (REOs), enabling the creation of sustainable, traceable and sovereign rare earth supply chains.
Following our announcement on 12 September 2023, Ionic Technologies successfully secured funding for two CLIMATES grants from the UK Government’s Innovate UK totalling £2 million (A$3.90 million). These successful grant funding submissions centred on two CLIMATES projects:
During 2023, Ionic Technologies constructed a magnet recycling Demonstration Plant and produced initial quantities of high purity (> 99.5%) neodymium (Nd) and dysprosium (Dy) rare earth oxides (REOs) (ASX: 19 June 2023). After initial process commissioning and production runs through Q3 2023, Ionic Technologies installed additional processing equipment and is in the final stages of upgrading the installed control system which is now undergoing final commissioning. Ionic Technologies is on track to go to 24/7 operations from early January 2024, with commercial production runs to support the LCM and Ford collaboration commencing immediately thereafter.
Additional supply chain engagement discussions have progressed based upon reverse enquiry post- production of high purity REOs in June 2023, and the Company is evaluating several additional opportunities.
Pre-production has commenced ahead of 24/7 operation, with over 300 kg of magnets being processed and over 700kg of magnet slurry being prepared for processing in the Demonstration Plant.
In order to maximise demonstrable efficiency through the pre-treatment and separation processes in the Demonstration Plant, Ionic Technologies have invested in a first-of-kind control system, specifically designed for the complexities of the patented process for magnet recycling and REO recovery.
Figure 1: Reactor and Filter Press (shown in Figure 3 right) and automatic ball valve for feeding Reactor (right).
Figure 2: SCADA mimic for Typical Process Stage (shown in Figure 1).
Custom filter presses have been manufactured, installed and commissioned. This additional process capability allows for safe solid/liquid separation across multiple pre-processing stages, across multiple processes to recover separate magnet rare earths.
The presses were designed to enable separation of solids, under the unique conditions created within Ionic Technologies’ patented processes. Ionic Technologies partnered with Andritz AG to develop Engineered-to-Order SE470CD filter presses (see Figure 3), which have now been installed and integrated into the process.
To facilitate the significant number of new production projects and demand for recycled magnet REOs coming from rare earth permanent magnet supply chain partners, including Less Common Metals and Ford, Ionic Technologies have expanded the operations team in readiness for an extensive campaign through 2024 and beyond.
Technology Overview
Since its founding in 2015, as a spinout from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Ionic Technologies has developed processes for the separation and recovery of REEs from mining ore concentrates and waste permanent magnets.
The technology developed is a step up in efficient, non-hazardous, and economically viable processing with minimal environmental footprint.
The Company’s proprietary technology provides a universal method for the recovery of high purity grade rare earth elements from lower quality and variable grade magnets, to be used in the manufacture of modern high-performance and high specification permanent magnets required to support substantial growth in both electric vehicle (EV) and wind turbine deployment.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DY6 Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
