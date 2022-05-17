Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a diverse catalog of psilocybin and functional mushroom strains intended for cultivation in its 20,000 square foot, EU-GMP compliant facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

The Company's acquisition includes 24 psychedelic and nine functional strains, giving it one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. Formulated psychedelic strains will be made available to licensed researchers, Canada's Special Access Program (SAP), as well as being utilized for on-site research in Optimi's recently expanded analytical laboratory, while the functional strains will be optimized for the Company's growing whole body, natural supplement brand, Optimi Life .

Last week, Optimi applauded Health Canada's Notice to Stakeholders which specified the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)" in supplying psilocybin to clinical trials and the SAP. As a leading cultivator of natural EU-GMP psilocybin, Optimi will begin processing its genetics for supply to patients requesting natural product.

In keeping with its overarching goal of the scalable production of safe, EU-GMP psilocybin, the Company is undertaking the establishment of an industry-leading base of mycological genetics with the aim of determining the comparative efficacy of various strains of psychedelic mushrooms. Further, this acquisition will strengthen Optimi's position as a tier-one ingredient supplier of naturally occurring psilocybin to approved entities engaging in molecular development and clinical trials.

"We want to be in a place where we can facilitate as broad a spectrum of research as possible," said Optimi Health Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland. "From the data available so far, we can say with relative certainty that psychedelic research and any novel psilocybin-assisted therapies that may result are not going to be a one-size-fits-all process. It is entirely possible that certain strains of mushrooms with varying chemical compositions and potency will lead to varying degrees of efficacy across a wide array of mental health indications when paired with the appropriate therapeutic protocols."

By collating information from clinical trials, using mushrooms from both its own supply and other sources throughout the sector, Optimi is committed to working within the regulatory approval processes necessary to ensure access to those in need.

Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick expanded on the shared scientific and commercial advantages provided by the company's comprehensive knowledge of psilocybin genetics.

"In conjunction with the recent completion of our analytical laboratory, this acquisition is intended to position Optimi as the leading supplier of naturally-sourced psilocybin to the burgeoning psychedelic industry," said Ciprick. "Optimi's strategic year of commercialization is based around our growing capacity to supply and analyze as many strains of GMP psilocybin as may be necessary to ensure the success of the hundreds of clinical trials and drug discovery efforts currently underway, underpinning both the future of psychedelic science and the commercial viability of the space as a whole," Ciprick concluded.

GRAND OPENING

On May 27 th , the Company will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community for a grand opening event and facility tour to inaugurate its Princeton, BC facility. For those interested in attending in-person or via livestream should contact event organizer, Michael Kydd, at info@kyddergroup.com .

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121
Web: https://optimihealth.ca

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's dealer's license and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ea3395-7e18-4ad2-8362-d18637d52e31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61a31bf5-5b93-4b99-9ca6-e566bfc40195

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9cae60-a9d7-4885-ab01-06496bf7d702


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi HealthCSE:OPTIPsychedelics Investing
OPTI:CC
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Completes Expansion Of On-Site Analytical Laboratory

Optimi Health Corp . (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi's EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, will oversee the Company's analytical operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Applauds Health Canada's Position on Drug Quality and Goods and Manufacturing Practices for Psilocybin

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company") CEO, Bill Ciprick, issued a statement today in response to Health Canada's May 6 Notice to Stakeholders "regarding the proposed use of psilocybin mushrooms in clinical trials, or as a drug accessed through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

Ciprick says the Notice published by Health Canada's Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Controlled Substances Directorate was welcomed by Optimi, specifically around the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Granted Amendment To Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a requested Amendment to its Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence has been granted by Health Canada, enabling it to further expand the capacity to produce natural, GMP psilocybin at its Princeton, British Columbia facility, as well as introducing a provision allowing the Company to extract psilocin for use in clinical trials.

Optimi's operational footprint now includes 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, technologically advanced aeroponics facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company is now permitted to possess a quota of up to 5000kg of dried psilocybin mushrooms – the equivalent of 10kg of psilocybin – and 100g of psilocin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stocks2Watch to host Optimi Health Investor Day, Tuesday April 5

Stocks2Watch would like to invite the Investment Community to Optimi Health's Investor Day, Tuesday, April 5 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/optimi-health-investor-day-april-5

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Collaboration with British Columbia Lab to open doors for psychedelics product development and distribution.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc. (INVP) for the development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin and psilocin based products. The strategic relationship will begin with the production of 20g each of psilocybin and psilocin and will increase with market demands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Michael Golembiewski , CFO, will present on Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET and host 1x1 meetings.

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

Presentation webcast registration may be accessed here .

For questions about the conference, please email healthcareconference@jefferies.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2022-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301545553.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming events as follows:

  • Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day: panel "Mood Disorders/Mental Health Panel" at 11:00 am ET on 18 May 2022
  • HC Wainwright Global Investments Conference: presentation at 9:00 am ET on 24 May 2022

A live audio webcast of both events will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways plc announces first quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

-

Highlights:
  • End of phase II meeting held with FDA
  • Award of Innovation Passport as part of the UK MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway ILAP
  • Finalising phase III in TRD program design to be ready for second half of 2022
  • Pioneering collaboration with King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, to create The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in the UK
  • Cash position at 31 March 2022 of $243.7 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×