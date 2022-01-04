OPI Partners with Xbox to Announce Gaming-Inspired Spring 2022 Collection

OPIXBOX - This Spring 2022, take nails to the next level. OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 winning hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette brings the virtual worlds of gaming to life so you can unlock endless looks and play with nail art and new trends. Pixelated pinks are joined by energetic ...

GAMING00