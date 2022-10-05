Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Integrations will redefine the future of modern work in the cloud

Today at OpenText World 2022 OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled plans to integrate OpenText™ Core Content with Google Workspace . The partnership will bring Google Workspace collaboration to the business processes that Core Content supports.

Deepening its commitment to innovation, OpenText is integrating its public cloud content service platform, OpenText Core Content, with the collaboration services of Google Workspace. Managing and editing content within digital processes is crucial in supporting modern, universally accessible, cloud-based work. The future integration of OpenText Core Content and Google Workspace will allow users to sync content to multiple devices for offline access, digitize and accelerate workflows, and access and edit content within leading business applications like SAP and Salesforce. This will facilitate improved productivity and collaboration for remote and hybrid teams.

"Remote and hybrid work is here to stay, and the ability to manage and edit content in the context of digital processes is critical to the success of modern work," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "The integration between OpenText Core Content and Google Workspace will allow organizations to access and edit content while working in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and Salesforce, all while seamlessly automating the governance of this critical information."

Another foundation of the partnership is Google Cloud's ability to support public cloud applications like Core as well as private cloud deployments of OpenText applications in multiple geographies, while ensuring corresponding regulatory requirements are met. This in turn helps support customer requirements for in-country or in-region data residency while adhering to compliance standards reliably, securely, and consistently.

"To support hybrid work, organizations need information management tools to create digital workplaces that help deliver exceptional employee experiences," said Seth Siciliano , Head of Workspace ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Continuing to deliver and build the OpenText Core Platform on Google Cloud will offer the benefits of information management to more customers globally, and we look forward to working with OpenText to help more organizations meet the needs of hybrid work today and into the future."

OpenText announced the availability of OpenText Core Content on Google Cloud earlier this year. The partnership's capabilities were presented at OpenText 2022 in Las Vegas during a live demonstration with OpenText CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea . OpenText Core Content provides customers with access to the OpenText multi-tenant SaaS suite of products and API services on Google Cloud, enabling businesses to deploy capabilities securely and quickly at scale. Together, OpenText and Google Cloud provide businesses with a powerful SaaS content services platform, with low latency and secure access for distributed teams. Details surrounding the innovative relationship between OpenText and Google Cloud were further discussed during a fireside chat with OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub and Head of Google Workspace ISV Partnerships, Seth Siciliano .

To learn more about the upcoming integration, a recording of the demonstration and fireside chat with OpenText and Google Cloud will be available on the OpenText website.

OpenText is set to provide more details about its latest integration with Google Cloud next week at Google Next '22 . Click here to learn more .

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market-leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

OpenText kicks off OpenText World introducing Cloud Editions 22.4 and Project Titanium

Innovations unveiled deliver on the OpenText commitment to elevate every person and organization to gain the information advantage

Today at OpenText World, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces Cloud Editions 22.4 (CE 22.4), a series of impactful new innovations driving forward the company's Project Titanium to deliver seamless complete and integrated information management in the cloud. With strengthened offerings in public and private cloud, CE 22.4 innovations unlock tremendous value for customers, providing them the tools, solutions and trust to help solve their biggest hurdles and excel in a world of accelerated change.

OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on November 3, 2022 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning November 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9454 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

Institutional investors and equity research analysts are invited to join us for OpenText's annual user conference, OpenText World, taking place at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas from October 4 to 6 . Keynotes and sessions will also be available virtually. To register, please visit our dedicated investor registration page .

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

OpenText Security Solutions Announces Nastiest Malware of 2022

Analysis Reveals the Emergence of Triple Extortion and a Possible End to the Hacker Holiday

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year's biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions' threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the "hacker holiday," a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.

OpenText and Solarity Initiate Strategic Partnership

Industry leaders collaborate to enhance transmission, analysis, and integration of healthcare data

Solarity and OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) have announced a strategic partnership to offer a secure information exchange solution to healthcare providers and payers. The partnership brings together Solarity's intelligent automation platform for clinical data and the OpenText suite of digital fax products to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions faster.

SensOre

Sensore AI Lithium Targets

SensOre Ltd is pleased to announce it has commenced lithium AI-target acquisition in Western Australia. These new open tenure applications follow further exciting results from SensOre’s second lithium targeting run completed in June 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2022)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2022)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been pegged by some as the fourth industrial revolution, with many industries and countries investing heavily in this emerging technology.

Grand View Research estimates that there will be massive growth in AI over the next several years, with revenues reaching more than US$1.8 trillion in 2030, up from US$93.53 billion in 2021.

With that in mind, here the Investing News Network provides an overview of how to invest in artificial intelligence for those interested in stepping into this complex and ever-growing sector.

Keep reading...Show less

