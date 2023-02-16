Artificial Intelligence Investing News

OpenText Fuels Business 2030 with Cloud Editions 23.1 Release

New innovations announced are empowering businesses to be more intelligent, connected, secure and responsible

Today OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 23.1 (CE 23.1), the latest technology innovations on its Project Titanium roadmap and the future of information management in the cloud. As the company's next generation cloud platform, Project Titanium will help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation and adopt future Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications. With the innovations introduced in CE 23.1, businesses can now connect and collaborate seamlessly with customers, partners, and employees across their digital ecosystem, and work more responsibly by using technology that addresses new rules and regulations.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Every industry is digitally transforming. Customers are navigating new rules and regulations and information management is at the core of the transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The OpenText Cloud, powered by Cloud Editions 23.1, is accelerating innovations in climate, security, supply chains and customer experiences. Cloud Editions 23.1 is a major milestone toward Project Titanium, providing Information Management in the public cloud."

Coming out of the previous Cloud Editions 22.4 announced during OpenText World last fall, IDC remarked, "Project Titanium guides OpenText's business strategy as it prepares to address future business concerns and positions the company as the intelligent core connecting business applications and processes."* Cloud Editions 23.1 continues to drive forward this strategy with a series of new innovations.

Simplified security with high-value solutions delivered via scalable platform

Security is becoming progressively more complex in the wake of increasing threat vector sophistication and data silos in the hybrid work environment. CE 23.1 simplifies administration and visibility across attack surfaces with the introduction of OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection and the availability of the OpenText Webroot portfolio through the Secure Cloud platform .

  • OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection helps customers extend strong network protection by integrating with their existing endpoint protection platform investments.
  • Network and roaming users are protected from malware download and other DNS based attacks, while maintaining privacy and visibility into internet usage without compromising security or experience.
  • By integrating the OpenText Webroot portfolio within the Secure Cloud suite of solutions, managed service providers (MSPs) are able to extend protection across attack surfaces via a single interface. MSPs are now able to deliver a full suite of security, compliance, and productivity solutions to scale to their customers.

OpenText continues to expand its forensic offerings with OpenText Tableau Forensic TD4 Duplicator . This next-generation stand-alone forensic imaging solution accelerates the pace of forensic investigation with a new compact form factor and an intuitive graphical user interface, so investigators can easily and cost-effectively conduct forensic acquisitions on-scene and find data wherever it is hiding.

Customer accessibility and connectivity for competitive advantage

With CE 23.1, OpenText customers can speed transformation with integrated applications. New integrated solutions for Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft are now available through marketplaces and cloud resellers: Salesforce AppExchange , SAP Store , and the Microsoft AppSource :

  • Transform Salesforce processes with integrated customer data capture and improve productivity of Sales and Service teams with OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce® .
  • Simplify and modernize financial workflows with a 360-degree view of everything necessary to complete cross-functional financial tasks with OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Dynamics 365 Finance.
  • Retire legacy systems and get on the fast-track to SAP s/4HANA Cloud with OpenText™ InfoArchive Cloud Edition.

At a time when customer experience is the competitive differentiator, gaining empathy and empowering agents is critical. CE 23.1 brings enhancements to OpenText™ Qfiniti Explore to optimize contact center agent performance and customer experience with improved multi-channel contact center analytics and automated quality management.

Responsible and compliant information management

CE 23.1 removes barriers to cloud adoption with new cloud content services solutions for the US Public Sector and Life Sciences organizations.

OpenText is helping to modernize citizen experiences with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'In Process' designation for OpenText™ Extended ECM, allowing US government agencies the ability to confidently meet rigorous cybersecurity and compliance standards.

  • OpenText Content Cloud™ for Life Sciences supports critical validation and GxP requirements for Life Sciences customers and now adds Amazon Web Services (AWS) support. The solution helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate clinical trials, improve regulatory submission quality, and ensure manufacturing process compliance.

With the recent announcement of the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, the combined organizations are now a global information management powerhouse. In reference to integrating Micro Focus products and solutions within the OpenText suite, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub said, "With our combined organization we will accelerate innovation to capture the growth in private and public cloud. The integration of Micro Focus capabilities will become part of our Project Titanium journey going forward."

For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.1 innovations please read our blogs .

*Source: IDC, OpenText World 2022 — Preparing for Business 2030, November 2022 , #US49851022

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Edi­­tions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

OpenText Buys Micro Focus

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"), a leading provider of mission-critical software technology and services that help customers accelerate digital transformation.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"I would like to welcome Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea . "Digital life is life, and with Micro Focus' great products and talent, we will help organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation."

Barrenechea further added, "With this acquisition, OpenText's corporate mission expands to help enterprise professionals secure their operations, gain more insight into their information, and better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools that include Cybersecurity, Digital Operations Management, Applications Modernization & Delivery and AI & Analytics. This new generation of Information Management software will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth while reducing costs."

Preliminary Financial Overview

Further information on our financial performance, as well as updated models, will be provided when OpenText reports its second quarter Fiscal 2023 financial & business results on February 2, 2023 .

Closing Terms of the Acquisition

  • Total purchase price of approximately $5.8 billion , inclusive of Micro Focus' cash and debt, subject to final adjustments
  • Total purchase price is 2.3x Micro Focus' TTM revenues (1)
  • Total purchase price is 6.7x Micro Focus' TTM adjusted EBITDA (2)
  • Immediately accretive to F'23 adjusted EBITDA dollars
  • Expected to be on the OpenText operating model within 6 full quarters or sooner
  • Net leverage (3) expected to be less than 3x within 8 full quarters or sooner
  • Consistent with previously announced cost synergies of $400 million , expect to balance the combined company through an approximate 8% workforce reduction due to the acquisition of Micro Focus

"We have a structured and disciplined approach to M&A. The last six months of planning has led us to a defined integration plan to deliver on our committed outcomes. We are ready and excited about winning the Information Management market, strong customer outcomes, and company growth and expanded cash flows," concluded Barrenechea.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 (Fiscal 2023) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, the associated benefits of the Acquisition, including the Acquisition being immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA dollars, the expectation to be on the OpenText operating model and net leverage reduction, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, scaling OpenText, expected cost synergies, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties;  duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgence; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release include certain "non-GAAP measures." Please refer to the Company's "Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures" included within the Company's current and historical filings on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K for more information on the use of non-GAAP measures by the Company.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(1)

TTM revenue represents Micro Focus' unaudited revenue for the twelve months ended October 31, 2022, excluding Digital Safe revenue, based on IFRS standards.

(2)

TTM adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and represents Micro Focus' unaudited adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended October 31, 2022, excluding Digital Safe.

(3)

Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (pro forma) is calculated using bank covenant methodology.


×